The Independent

Twitter is introducing new ‘official’ label for some already verified accounts

Twitter plans to add a grey “official” label to some verified accounts when it launches its revamped $8 subscription service, the company said on Wednesday.The new “official” label is not available for purchase and not all previously verified accounts will get it, Esther Crawford, director of product management at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, said.“Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures,” Ms Crawford tweeted.“A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are...
NBC News

Twitter launches $7.99 subscription, which lets users pay for a checkmark

Twitter has begun rolling out the new, $7.99 version of its Twitter Blue subscription service, which allows users to pay for a blue checkmark indicating they have been verified. The Twitter blue service will also include an edit function, priority in replies and mentions and fewer advertisements, although some of...
The Independent

Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down

Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TechCrunch

Twitter will add an ‘official’ badge to high-profile accounts in lieu of verification

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label and the label is not available for purchase,” explained product manager Esther Crawford in a tweet. “Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.”
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
KTLA

Newly verified Twitter accounts already running amok on social media site

Twitter has officially debuted its “verified” blue check marks for the people — and they are already causing issues. Elon Musk, the social media site’s new CEO, had promoted verification for all subscribers to Twitter’s premium service: Twitter Blue. Subscribers who pay the $8 monthly fee are now entitled to some additional perks, namely, the […]
AdWeek

Google Details Global Rollout of Target Frequency for YouTube

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Showing the same ads to the same people over and over benefits neither the advertisers nor the viewers, and Google’s global rollout of target...
dexerto.com

Twitter Blue verification already being abused as users impersonate big names

Twitter has changed its verification policy, allowing any account which signs up to Twitter Blue for the updated price to receive the coveted checkmark. However, some users are abusing it to impersonate big companies like Nintendo and Valve, and even sports stars like LeBron James. One of Elon Musk’s big...
knowtechie.com

How to delete a WhatsApp account

Should you delete your WhatsApp account? Billions of people use WhatsApp to connect and interact via chats, voice messages, and video calls. It’s one of the most popular networks out there. However, a day may come when you decide to call it quits and delete your WhatsApp account for...

