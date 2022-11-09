ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Competitive State House and State Senate races on West Virginia ballot

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qndPO_0j3gDa9n00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One of the big picture issues people will be watching Tuesday night, is the West Virginia State Senate, where there are a half-dozen big races that are very competitive.

Republican State Senate President Craig Blair said the other day, he believes the GOP could sweep all of these seats.

West Virginia General Election Results 2022

The top senate race in the state is a bruising battle between Republican Mike Stuart who is a former U.S. Attorney and ran President Trump’s campaign here in 2016. He faces a 16-year Democrat in the State Senate, Ron Stollings of Boone County, who is one of three physicians in the Senate. In North Central West Virginia, it’s a battle of two veterans. Republican Mike Oliverio served 16 years in the State Senate. He faces Democrat Del. Barbara Fleischauer who has been a delegate for 24 years.

“Right now Republicans have 23-seats in the State Senate to 11 for Democrats. Republicans are hoping to pad their majority in this election.” said 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis.

In the Northern Panhandle former Delegate Randy Swartzmiller, a Democrat, is running for an open Senate seat, and faces the Republican nominee Laura Chapman in District 1.

Turning to the Eastern Panhandle, Democrat Hannah Geffert was appointed to the Senate but is facing a challenge from Republican Delegate Jason Barrett. And in Southern West Virginia, Republican Vince Deeds is running a very competitive race with Democrat Senator Steven Baldwin, who is the Senate Minority Leader.

Another key race is in the House of Delegates, where two incumbents were merged into the same new district. Democrat Kayla Young won the seat in 2020, in what was then a multi-member district. She is facing Republican Delegate Andy Anderson who was appointed to a vacant seat by the governor a few months ago. The district is in Kanawha County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election night, those margins grew even larger. […]
OHIO STATE
wvpublic.org

A Recap Of The 2022 General Election On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, voters made their voices heard in the 2022 General Election. The GOP has maintained its control of the West Virginia Legislature, U.S. Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney have held onto their seats in Congress, and West Virginia voters have rejected all four proposed amendments to the state constitution. Randy Yohe joins Teresa Wills to discuss the results.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

West Virginia Amendment 2 fails at the polls

UPDATE: ( 11:12 P.M. Nov. 8, 2022) – As of 11:12 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, the Associated Press is calling the race against Amendment 2, saying voters have struck it down at the polls. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is currently failing on the Nov. 8,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia 2022 voter guide: Amendments explained and candidates by county

West Virginians will go to the polls to elect two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state delegates, state senators, and in many places, new county and city officials. Plus, there are four proposed changes to the West Virginia Constitution. If voters approve them, the amendments will let churches incorporate and give more power to the state Legislature to modify property taxes, set education policy, and conduct impeachment trials without state court interference.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

West Virginia rejects Amendment 4

Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials and allowed...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Senate Democrats spending $7M on Georgia runoff

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is investing $7 million for field organizing efforts ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker.  The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced in a release on Thursday that the spending will fund direct voter contact programs to expand on Warnock’s previous organizing […]
GEORGIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
OHIO STATE
WTAP

W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution on election day. That includes two proposals that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The unofficial results for midterm races and issues are in. WTAP talked to candidates and officials soon after results came in. Tuesday was a big day for local libraries. The Wood County library levy passed. Director Brian Raitz said he’s relieved. Plus some of that funding will get Williamstown a new building for its library, which officials have said is much needed.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by-and-large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night.  The Ohio GOP was projected by the Associated Press to win most of its statewide […]
OHIO STATE
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Amendment 2 goes down in defeat

CHARLESTON — After more than 30 years of recommendations under Republican and Democratic administrations and weeks of heated rhetoric between Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers, West Virginia voters gave the Legislature the thumbs down for making changes to tangible personal property taxes. Amendment 2, giving the Legislature the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Hal Rogers wins 22nd term in Kentucky 5th congressional district

KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky Congressman Hal Rogers has won his 22nd term in the United States House of Representatives. Rogers, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Conor Halbleib with 77% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. Rogers has served Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District, representing the southern and eastern parts of the state, since January […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

Alex Mooney wins and will represent West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Rep. Alex Mooney (R) has defeated his opponent Democrat Barry Wendell in the race for a seat representing the West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Mooney was elected to serve West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District in November 2014; however, redistricting after the 2020 Census combined […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy