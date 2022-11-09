Legacy Housing: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Texas (AP) _ Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Texas-based company said it had net income of 58 cents.

The mobile home manufacturing company posted revenue of $57.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEGH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEGH