Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott defeats Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election
Sen. Tim Scott is routinely mentioned among those who could run for president, or be considered for VP, in 2024.
A long-shot Democratic candidate raised more than $15.6 million to defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene. He lost by 31 points.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, raised $15.6 million for his campaign. He lost by 31 points on Tuesday in a race never seen as even remotely competitive for Democrats. It's the latest example of a long-shot Democrat raking in cash by taking on a high-profile GOP opponent. Democratic...
WYFF4.com
Tim Scott faces challenger Krystle Matthews for U.S. Senate in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Incumbent Republican Senator Tim Scott was a congressman in 2013 when appointed to the U.S. Senate by then-governor Nikki Haley. Senator Jim DeMint resigned from the seat in 2012. Scott then won a 2014 special election to fill the six-year term. In 2016, he won his...
Trump re-endorses Mike Lee after DeSantis shoots ad backing the Utah senator, as simmering 2024 rivalry spills into public view
Trump issued a re-endorsement for GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah after DeSantis shot an ad for him. The ad was paid for by Club for Growth Action, a Super PAC that has drawn Trump's ire in the past. Trump and DeSantis could both wind up in a 2024 presidential...
Video of Mike Lee Vowing to Gut Social Security Resurfaces
A video has resurfaced from a campaign event in 2010 involving incumbent U.S. Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, in which he said his intentions were to "phase out" Social Security. Lee, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign against unaffiliated candidate Evan McMullin, was originally elected to...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
WQAD
Chuck Grassley wins 8th term to US Senate, AP reports
IOWA, USA — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley will serve an eighth term as a U.S. senator, according to AP projections. Preliminary results show Grassley with 56% of the vote, defeating Democratic candidate Retired Admiral Mike Franken. The farmer and New Hartford native is currently the most senior Republican in...
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina's 7th House district
Democrat Frank Mrvan projected to beat Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana House race
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan has defeated his GOP challenger, Jennifer-Ruth Green, in the race to represent Indiana's 1st congressional district in the House, The Associated Press projects. The race between the two candidates pitted Green, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, against Mrvan, a Democrat who formerly served...
Marco Rubio wins reelection despite being drastically outspent as Florida slips away as swing state
Senator Marco Rubio of Florida easily won reelection in Florida despite being drastically outspent by Democrats in a sign that the Sunshine State is becoming solidly Republican. Democratic Representative Val Demings, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2016, significantly outraised Mr Rubio in the race. Ms Demings’...
Rep. Krystle Matthews optimistic in Senate, SC House races
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Associated Press projected U.S. Senator Tim Scott will hold onto his seat during Tuesday’s election, his opponent, State Representative Krystle Matthews, said she is staying positive at her watch party in Summerville. Sen. Scott has been in that seat since 2013 and said this will be his last term in […]
Pence comes to North Carolina for GOP Senate candidate Budd
Former Vice President Mike Pence stumped in North Carolina on Wednesday in the final days before the midterm elections with U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, calling him one of the “strongest conservative voices” in the House, where he's served for the past six years. “I’m here to say...
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see
After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
Rick Scott Was Prepared to Take On McConnell — Until Tuesday
The NRSC head thought a wave of victories for Trump-inspired candidates would give him enhanced stature, until most of those candidates crashed and burned.
Senator Michael Bennet secures re-election in Colorado by defeating Joe O'Dea
The Fox News Decision Desk projects that incumbent Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet will defeat Republican businessman Joe O’Dea. The Colorado Senate race became an unexpected pickup opportunity for the Republicans, though the state has trended toward Democrats in recent years. O'Dea, a moderate Republican businessman, gained attention as...
WacoTrib.com
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn't called Senate, House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hangs in the balance two days and counting after the 2022 midterm elections. Let's take a closer look at where things stand. In short, because neither party has reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn't clear — it could be days or even weeks.
Maxwell Frost, 25, secures House seat, becoming first Gen Z member of Congress
Frost, 25, squeaks by the age requirement to serve in the U.S. House. Twenty-five is the youngest age permissible by the Constitution.
Republican Mike Lee holds on to Utah U.S. Senate seat
GOP Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's U.S. Senate race Tuesday night against independent challenger Evan McMullin, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press. By the numbers: As of Tuesday night, the Trump-backed incumbent had garnered about 55.22% of votes, compared to McMullin's 41.33%, preliminary results showed.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden takes a moral-victory lap
IT’S OFFICIAL: The Georgia Senate race between Democratic Sen. RAPHAEL WARNOCK and Republican HERSCHEL WALKER is heading to a runoff election scheduled for Dec. 6 after neither candidate secured 50% of the vote. If current returns in Arizona and Nevada hold, the race will decide the Senate majority. Warnock, of course, is no stranger to high-stakes runoffs — that’s how he won his seat in 2021.
WacoTrib.com
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. That has not stopped former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from falsely portraying minor snags at polling places to undermine confidence in the results. Two years after conspiracy theorists. about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now...
