Iowa State

Newsweek

Video of Mike Lee Vowing to Gut Social Security Resurfaces

A video has resurfaced from a campaign event in 2010 involving incumbent U.S. Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, in which he said his intentions were to "phase out" Social Security. Lee, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign against unaffiliated candidate Evan McMullin, was originally elected to...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
ARIZONA STATE
WQAD

Chuck Grassley wins 8th term to US Senate, AP reports

IOWA, USA — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley will serve an eighth term as a U.S. senator, according to AP projections. Preliminary results show Grassley with 56% of the vote, defeating Democratic candidate Retired Admiral Mike Franken. The farmer and New Hartford native is currently the most senior Republican in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Krystle Matthews optimistic in Senate, SC House races

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Associated Press projected U.S. Senator Tim Scott will hold onto his seat during Tuesday’s election, his opponent, State Representative Krystle Matthews, said she is staying positive at her watch party in Summerville. Sen. Scott has been in that seat since 2013 and said this will be his last term in […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Hill

Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn't called Senate, House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hangs in the balance two days and counting after the 2022 midterm elections. Let's take a closer look at where things stand. In short, because neither party has reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn't clear — it could be days or even weeks.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Republican Mike Lee holds on to Utah U.S. Senate seat

GOP Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's U.S. Senate race Tuesday night against independent challenger Evan McMullin, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press. By the numbers: As of Tuesday night, the Trump-backed incumbent had garnered about 55.22% of votes, compared to McMullin's 41.33%, preliminary results showed.
UTAH STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden takes a moral-victory lap

IT’S OFFICIAL: The Georgia Senate race between Democratic Sen. RAPHAEL WARNOCK and Republican HERSCHEL WALKER is heading to a runoff election scheduled for Dec. 6 after neither candidate secured 50% of the vote. If current returns in Arizona and Nevada hold, the race will decide the Senate majority. Warnock, of course, is no stranger to high-stakes runoffs — that’s how he won his seat in 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
WacoTrib.com

Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims

Voters did not encounter widespread problems on Election Day. That has not stopped former President Donald Trump and other Republicans from falsely portraying minor snags at polling places to undermine confidence in the results. Two years after conspiracy theorists. about President Joe Biden stealing victory from Trump, they are now...
GEORGIA STATE

