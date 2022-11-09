Read full article on original website
Related
Trying To Decide Whether To Stay in or Leave a Relationship? Start With the 5-Second ‘Wardrobe Test’
If you’ve ever reached the critical juncture in a relationship of deciding whether to commit or exit, you may be familiar with how this one choice can balloon into various questions. Are the things you dislike in a partner relationship red flags or dealbreakers, or are they merely reflective of preferences? Are your relationship doubts rooted in your partner’s actions or more so in your own insecurity or fears surrounding your ability to find the “right” partner? Does the relationship really need a spark, or is a loving partnership with a “Very Nice Person” good enough? Well, according to Hinge’s relationship scientist Logan Ury, author of How To Not Die Alone, there may be a simpler way to get a gut check on all of the above, and it’s called the “wardrobe test.”
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
Women Are Sharing How It Hit Them That Their Significant Other Truly Loves Them, And It's A Reminder Of What Real Romance Looks Like
"He wasn’t a 'grand gestures' guy — he showed his love through everyday actions that were smaller, and meaningful."
psychologytoday.com
Why We Keep Hurting the Ones We Love
Two principles explain how painful conflicts tend to increase over time, regardless of the personalities involved. The focusing illusion and the pain-processing hierarchy can lead to enormous distress in love relationships. We must focus more on the effects of behavior and less on conscious intentions. We must develop conditioned responses...
Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free
Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.
Opinion: Unhealthy Relationships Often Contain Codependency
For most of my adult dating life, I thought that my relationships were normal. Several years ago I began to realize I had a pattern of being in extremely unhealthy relationships.
psychologytoday.com
How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues
Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three ‘attachment style’ categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it. In the case of...
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
Difficult Friendships and Reconnection
The post Difficult Friendships and Reconnection appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Release Your Expectations — They Ruin Your Relationships
Silhouette Photography of Person Standing on Green Grass in Front of Mountains during Golden HourPhoto by S Migaj. How would life be without friends? We learn the value of friendship during childhood, our teenage years and up into our adult lives.
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
How asexuals navigate romantic relationships
Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they’re frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping. For example, it’s often assumed that all people who are asexual are also “aromantic” – that they aren’t interested in being in romantic relationships or aren’t capable of doing so. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Asexuality exists on a spectrum, and there is a wide range in how the members of this group experience sexuality and romance. In a...
You might be afraid of intimacy and not even know it — here are the signs and how to work through it, according to therapists
There are many signs of a fear of intimacy including serial dating, losing physical interest in a partner over time, and avoiding vulnerability.
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Opinion: Little White Lies Can Destroy An Otherwise Healthy Relationship
White lies have become acceptable in our society as a way to shield our loved ones from a supposedly "painful" truth. The issue with “little white lies” is that it’s easy to start withholding information until it starts to snowball into full-on blatant lying.
Phys.org
Personality influenced college students' romantic relationships during the pandemic, study finds
Though the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many people's social lives, new research from Michigan State University outlines some personality-related factors that may have contributed to students either continuing to form new relationships or avoiding them. The new study by MSU researchers found that one in five college students started a new romantic relationship during the pandemic.
A Definitive Guide To Condoms: Because Cost, Material, Shape, and, Yes, Size Matters
Accessible, inexpensive, and, when used correctly, effective, condoms are an old reliable when it comes to safer sex—and contrary to popular belief, safety needn’t come at the expense of pleasure. It’s just a matter of choosing an option that will satisfy you and your partner. Condoms are available in a wide selection of sizes, materials, and varieties—all of which play an essential role in promoting a pleasurable experience. And this is the guide you've been looking for. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about condoms.
I Finally Tried Courteney Cox’s Cleaning Line, Homecourt—These Are My Honest Thoughts
When I first heard about Courteney Cox’s new line of cleaning products, I was intrigued. Unlike many of her celeb friends who turn to beauty to fulfill their entrepreneurial pursuits, Cox has taken an entirely different route. Her cleaning product brand Homecourt is all about the idea of preserving and elevating the wellness of your home—one spritz at a time.
20 Gifts for Busy People Who Need a Present That Can Keep Up With Them
Booked and busy. It's the kind of lifestyle that a lot of people inadvertently have these days. And while it can be good to have a packed social calendar or work schedule, an ever-growing to-do list can become overwhelming if you don't come up for air every once and while. "Although it may sound counterintuitive to take breaks when you’re busy, it can actually reduce symptoms of anxiety," says Danielle Roeske, PsyD, vice president of residential services and counselor at Newport Academy, a network of teen healing centers across the United States. "Even if it’s a short break of five minutes, that is enough time to refresh and get back on track."
Apply Emotional Intelligence when Dealing With People
By understanding your emotions and knowing how to deal with them, you will be better able to express how you feel and understand the feelings of others. This allows you to communicate more effectively and build stronger relationships, both at work and in your personal life.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0