newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on US Route 7 in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pownal on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the Pownal Racetrack, at around 1:50 p.m. Police identified the drivers as William B. Baker, 21, of Pownal, and John R. Sieghman, 59, of Fair Haven. Following an...
westernmassnews.com
Berkshire County police report an increase in car break-ins, stolen vehicles
BECKET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in several Berkshire County municipalities are warning residents to be on the lookout after they discovered several vehicles Sunday morning that had been stolen. According to Becket Police, they located stolen vehicles, which have since been recovered, Sunday morning. They added that several other vehicles...
franklincountynow.com
Second Alarm Fire On East Street In Northfield
(Northfield, MA) At 7:02 p.m. Sunday evening there were reports of a fully involved, second alarm fire on East Street in Northfield. More details to come.
franklincountynow.com
Motorcycle Accident In Conway Sends Rider To Hospital
(Conway, MA) An accident involving a motorcycle and a Greenfield Public Schools van occurred Thursday around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Academy Hill Road and Route 116 in front of Conway Town Hall. The motorcyclist, 69 from Ashfield, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Baystate Medical Center. The school van was transported children, although no injuries were reported. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident and believe sun glare may have played a role in the cause.
Tractor trailer fire on Mass Pike in Palmer causes heavy traffic
A tractor trailer fire on the Mass Pike in Palmer caused heavy traffic Friday afternoon.
franklincountynow.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Valley Medical Group Building In Greenfield
(Greenfield, MA) Just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, there were reports of a car crashing into a building on Conway Street in Greenfield. The vehicle, a Ford Escape, hit a pillar at the entrance of the Valley Medical Group building. The building remained open and the driver and passenger were transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
Northampton Fire Department investigating Chesterfield Road house fire
The Northampton Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Chesterfield Road Friday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York
Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
mynbc5.com
Woman crashes car through New England Walgreens
A Walgreens in Cornish sustained major damage after a woman crashed her car into the building Thursday. Officials say Donna Letellier, 77, had left the store and got into her vehicle to drive away. According to deputies, Letellier placed her car into drive, instead of reverse, smashing her vehicle through...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teen arraigned in connection with deadly crash
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow teen was arraigned in court this week for a deadly crash that killed his fellow classmate. Zachary Elfman, 18, is charged with reckless homicide and other crimes connected to a crash on May 7 which claimed the life of Katarina Boskovic and left one other classmate seriously injured.
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into retaining wall in Thorndike
A driver was injured after crashing into a retaining wall in Thorndike early Wednesday morning.
franklincountynow.com
Accident With Rollover On Turners Falls Road In Greenfield
(Greenfield, MA) Update: A vehicle rolled over on Turners Falls Road in Greenfield Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The woman driving the SUV was able to extricate herself from the vehicle before responding units arrived, she was transported by an AMR ambulance to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. The road was temporarily closed to allow units to clear the roadway. The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.
franklincountynow.com
Accidental House Fire In Orange Tuesday
(Orange, MA) At 3:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon the Orange Fire Department was called to 48 High Street for a house fire. Crews found the exterior of the house on fire and forced entry into the house. They found no occupants inside and quickly extinguished the fire. There was minimal damage and no injuries. Crews checked for possible extension of the fire into the house and found none. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
66-Year-Old Grandmother Killed In 2-Alarm Western Massachusetts Fire
A 66-year-old woman has died after a 2-alarm fire ripped through a home in a small Western Massachusetts community, officials said.The Franklin County fire occurred at 20 Bridge Street in Millers Falls around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports. Upon arr…
Motorcyclist dies after Hoosick Falls crash
A crash into a telephone pole proved fatal for a motorcyclist in Hoosick Falls Monday afternoon.
Springfield man dies of gunshot injuries on Walden St. Tuesday, police say
Authorities are investigating an incident where a Springfield man was shot and later died due to his injuries early Tuesday morning. Around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Springfield police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 0-100 block of Walden Street, according to Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the department. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later transported to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
Phone found on Line Street in Southampton
A lost phone was dropped off at the Southampton Police Department on Saturday.
Gloversville woman arrested after Malta crash
According to police, a drug-impaired Gloversville woman crashed into a utility pole in Malta last week.
Greenfield Police welcomes new comfort dog, K9 Frankie
The Greenfield Police Department has a new employee joining the team, K9 Officer Frank "Frankie" Roche Jr.
