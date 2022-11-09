(Greenfield, MA) Update: A vehicle rolled over on Turners Falls Road in Greenfield Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The woman driving the SUV was able to extricate herself from the vehicle before responding units arrived, she was transported by an AMR ambulance to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. The road was temporarily closed to allow units to clear the roadway. The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.

