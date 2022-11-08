Read full article on original website
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
NBC 29 News
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.
Virginia Democrats see several Election Day wins, one big loss
As final tallies came in on Election Day, many Virginia Democratic representatives celebrated reelection victories, while one district saw a flip with a Republican win in a tight race.
Gov. Youngkin weighs in on Spanberger-Vega race in Virginia, Trump's plans
Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) appeared on the CBS News Election Night special to discuss election results in Virginia and around the country.
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
WLWT 5
Election Results: Kentucky Amendment 1
On Election Day, Kentucky voters will decide on an amendment regarding legislative session changes. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The amendment's wording on the ballot is lengthy – blame a recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision for that. But in essence, Amendment 1 allows state lawmakers to do two...
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
theriver953.com
Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia
Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
wskg.org
2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following
U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
Virginia Election Results: U.S. House of Representatives
WRIC ABC 8News is your Local Election Headquarters covering Virginia elections throughout the day. Bookmark this page and check back after 7 p.m. when polls close to see real-time election results for Virginia’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Stephen Baldwin falls in District 10 as Vince Deeds commands race
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On an evening of highly consequential electoral races, the State Senate District 10 matchup between Democrat incumbent Stephen Baldwin and Republican challenger Vince Deeds has been considered by many to be one of the most significant. As the night of the 2022 general election winds...
smilepolitely.com
Here are your 2022 election results (with updates)
As Election Day comes to a close, we will be updating you on important state and county races. It's important to note that results may take days, as mail in ballots will continue to be counted after today. We'll be sourcing the Champaign County Clerk's website, as well as local news outlets.
🗳️Election 2022: Updated Virginia Midterm Election Results
Get the latest Virginia Midterm Election Results in Election 2022. Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this story.
Kingsport Times-News
AP: Griffith wins reelection
Virginia U.S. Rep. H. Morgan Griffith has won his seventh term, according to the Associated Press. With 373 of 452 district-wide precincts reporting, Republican incumbent Griffith leads Democratic challenger Taysha DeVaughan 154,295-51,780.
whro.org
Live updates from the polls: Hampton Roads is key to determining a U.S. House majority
WHRO will carry live results coverage starting at 8 p.m on WHRV FM 89.5. It can also be streamed online. State elections officials said only minor problems disrupted Election Day. That’s according to two daytime updates from elections Commissioner Susan Beals. Polls close at 7 p.m., and there is...
Live 2022 Massachusetts election results
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
Daily Northwestern
‘Workers Rights Amendment,’ still too close to call
An Illinois amendment that may enshrine collective bargaining rights in the state constitution on Tuesday is still too close to call. The legislation, dubbed the ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ among activists and named Amendment 1 on the ballot of Illinois Voters, gives workers a state constitutional right to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions.
Virginia makes history with record-breaking number of registered voters on Election Day
The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you'll be allowed to vote.
