Virginia State

NBC 29 News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
WLWT 5

Election Results: Kentucky Amendment 1

On Election Day, Kentucky voters will decide on an amendment regarding legislative session changes. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The amendment's wording on the ballot is lengthy – blame a recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision for that. But in essence, Amendment 1 allows state lawmakers to do two...
KENTUCKY STATE
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA
wskg.org

2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following

U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
ITHACA, NY
smilepolitely.com

Here are your 2022 election results (with updates)

As Election Day comes to a close, we will be updating you on important state and county races. It's important to note that results may take days, as mail in ballots will continue to be counted after today. We'll be sourcing the Champaign County Clerk's website, as well as local news outlets.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Kingsport Times-News

AP: Griffith wins reelection

Virginia U.S. Rep. H. Morgan Griffith has won his seventh term, according to the Associated Press. With 373 of 452 district-wide precincts reporting, Republican incumbent Griffith leads Democratic challenger Taysha DeVaughan 154,295-51,780.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Northwestern

‘Workers Rights Amendment,’ still too close to call

An Illinois amendment that may enshrine collective bargaining rights in the state constitution on Tuesday is still too close to call. The legislation, dubbed the ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ among activists and named Amendment 1 on the ballot of Illinois Voters, gives workers a state constitutional right to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE

