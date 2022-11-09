ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
VERMONT STATE
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire Democrat Fends Off MAGA Challenger in Senate Race

Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire secured re-election on Tuesday, narrowly defeating Republican challenger and on-again-off-again election denier Don Bolduc. Despite Hassan’s seat initially appearing to be one of the most vulnerable for Senate Democrats, Bolduc’s victory in the Republican primary changed the dynamic of the race and eventually his poor performance in polling led to GOP ad buys being pulled.
KENTUCKY STATE
WacoTrib.com

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn't called Senate, House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hangs in the balance two days and counting after the 2022 midterm elections. Let's take a closer look at where things stand. In short, because neither party has reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn't clear — it could be days or even weeks.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though Hassan has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win, her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election.Bolduc, an Army veteran who has previously run for but not...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Maggie Hassan wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH - Maggie Hassan has won reelection to the US Senate from New Hampshire, CBS News projects. Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc in a closely watched race. Hassan, a former governor, had been considered vulnerable given her narrow win in 2016. But her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. Hassan spent much of the campaign casting Bolduc as "the most extreme nominee for U.S. Senate that New Hampshire has seen in modern history," and pouncing on his past statements on abortion, Social Security and the 2020 presidential election.Hassan defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in 2016 to become the second woman in American history to be elected both governor and U.S. senator, following fellow New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.Hassan won women voters 59% to 40%, according to exit polls. Voters who said abortion was the most important issue to them voted overwhelmingly for Hassan giving her 86% of the vote, compared with 13% voting for the challenger, Bolduc. Moderates supported Hassan to a wide extent, awarding her 63% of the vote.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy