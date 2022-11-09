Read full article on original website
Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
Becca Balint makes history as first woman elected to Congress from Vermont
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo is reelected for Idaho US senate against Democrat challenger David Roth
Republican Sen. Mike Crapo has won the Idaho US Senate election against Democratic challenger David Roth in the red state.
N.H. DOT highway sign displayed vulgar Biden message for hours
Someone had a four-letter message for President Joe Biden not fit to repeat. Transportation officials out of New Hampshire told Boston.com that a vandal had tampered with a highway work zone message board to display a vulgar dig aimed at Biden over the weekend.
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Live Results: Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen faces off against Republican Chris Chaffee in Maryland's US Senate election
Incumbent Chris Van Hollen faces Republican Chris Chaffee, a perennial candidate who's run for various offices in Maryland over the past decade.
Democrat Becca Balint projected to be Vermont's first woman and openly LGBTQ person in Congress
Election 2022: Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday won a third term in office, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy, a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In a victory speech in Hartford, Blumenthal promised to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on issues such […]
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeats Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, NBC News projects
Trump criticizes Colorado, New Hampshire GOP Senate nominees after losses
Former President Trump criticized two GOP Senate nominees who lost their races on Tuesday and had broken with Trump during the campaign on his unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump on Truth Social laid into Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea and New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc after their races were called for […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
New Hampshire Democrat Fends Off MAGA Challenger in Senate Race
New Hampshire Democrat Hassan wins 2nd Senate term
Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc attacked before debate in New Hampshire
Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc said that he was attacked before his debate with Senator Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire on Wednesday evening, Boston 25 News reported. The retired US Army brigadier general’s campaign manager released a statement. “As the general said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower...
WacoTrib.com
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn't called Senate, House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hangs in the balance two days and counting after the 2022 midterm elections. Let's take a closer look at where things stand. In short, because neither party has reached the 218 seats necessary to win in the House or the 50 (for Democrats) or 51 (for Republicans) required in the Senate. When that will happen isn't clear — it could be days or even weeks.
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup
Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though Hassan has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win, her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election.Bolduc, an Army veteran who has previously run for but not...
New Hampshire Senate showdown: Maggie Hassan fends off GOP candidate Don Bolduc
First two Senate races called as experts predict long night of counting ahead
Two Senate races were called by the Associated Press at 7pm eastern Tuesday evening: Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has won reelection while Peter Welch, a Democrat, has won the race to succeed Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont. Neither race was expected to be contested and are just two...
Maggie Hassan wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New Hampshire
