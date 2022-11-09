Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Heading Into Final Regular Season Game, UMD Football Still Pushing for Playoffs
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD football is gearing up for their final regular season game this Saturday. And it’s a crucial one, as the Bulldogs still have a chance at clinching a spot in the postseason. UMD is currently ninth in the region and will need to crack the top seven...
FOX 21 Online
State Football: Barnesville Shuts Out Moose Lake-Willow River to End Rebels State Run
ST. CLOUD, Minn.- The Moose Lake-Willow River football team saw their season come to a close on Thursday, as they fell to Barnesville 21 to 0 in the Class AA quarterfinals. The Rebels finish the year with a 9-2 record.
FOX 21 Online
As 2022 Season Nears Completion, CSS Football Continues to Make Steps Forward
DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica football will host Hamline for the 2nd time this year as part of the MIAC championship week. When the two teams met in the regular season, it resulted in a 43 to 42 thriller as CSS booted a game winning kick as time expired. No matter...
FOX 21 Online
#7 UMD Women’s Hockey Aims to Snap Three Game Skid in St. Cloud
DULUTH, Minn.- The tough stretch of the UMD women’s hockey schedule is officially over. As the Bulldogs dropped two games to top ranked Minnesota over the weekend. Now, UMD shifts their focus to St. Cloud State, a team they haven’t dropped a game to in their last ten meetings.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hoops Picks Up Exhibition Win Over Bethel
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team played in front of their hometown fans on Wednesday, defeating Bethel 72 to 45 in a exhibition game. The Bulldogs were led by Madelyn Granica, who had 11 points in the victory. UMD will next host Parkside on November 16th.
FOX 21 Online
#20 UMD Men’s Hockey Returns Home to Face Omaha
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team returns home to AMSOIL this weekend to face Omaha after splitting their first NCHC series of the season with Colorado College. Friday’s game was a game to forget as the Bulldogs were shutout five to nothing. Then on Saturday, UMD would...
FOX 21 Online
Split Rock Shines On 47th Anniversary Of Edmund Fitzgerald’s Sinking
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Hundreds of people gathered at Split Rock Lighthouse Thursday night, as the beacon shined bright in memory of the Edmund Fitzgerald – the most well-known ship of our region that sunk to the bottom of Lake Superior 47 years ago. The historic sinking of...
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
boreal.org
Strong fall storm on track
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 9, 2022. A strong fall storm is on track to affect the Northland from through Saturday, although most of the precipitation will occur today into Friday morning. This will be a messy system, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and potentially freezing rain. One of the primary concerns with this system will be the potential for heavy snow accumulations in far north-central Minnesota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of northeast Minnesota from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast later this week and stay tuned for additional updates!
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Parks & Rec Sees More People Joining Its Open Skate Events
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Parks and Rec department has been hosting open skate events for the community, and now they’re seeing more people itching to get on the ice as temperatures drop. The open skating events are held every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night from 6 to...
FOX 21 Online
Grandma’s Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon Has Officially Sold Out
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, the popular Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon has officially sold out. Registration for the half marathon has only been open since October 1 and has already ran out of spots. The half marathon came around in 1991 and has been a popular race ever since with...
FOX 21 Online
Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case
CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
boreal.org
Northern Minnesota Election Results: Hauschild and Stauber win, Rob Ecklund behind by 37 votes
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich. Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the...
The Edmund Fitzgerald started its tragic journey 47 years ago today
LAKE SUPERIOR, MI - It was 47 years ago today that the Edmund Fitzgerald was being loaded with 26,000 tons of iron ore, prepped for what would become her doomed final voyage. Once the largest ship on the Great Lakes, the 728-foot Fitzgerald left Superior, Wisconsin at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 9, 1975. Her crew planned to cross Lake Superior to deliver the load at Detroit’s Zug Island.
WDIO-TV
Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth
On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
FOX 21 Online
Funeral Held In Duluth For Mimi Parker Of Indie Rock Band Low
DULUTH, Minn. — The funeral for Mimi Parker from the indie rock band Low was held in Duluth on Thursday afternoon. The funeral was held at the LDS Church. Mimi’s husband and fellow bandmate, Alan Sparhawk, tweeted that the public was welcome to come and pay their respects.
FOX 21 Online
Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior
DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results
Here are the election results for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 21,717 (50%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 20,975 (49%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 17,926 (46%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 20,659 (53%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen McEwen- 26,518...
FOX 21 Online
Final Raleigh Street Construction Meeting To Be Held In West Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The third and final meeting about future Raleigh Street reconstruction in West Duluth is happening Thursday night. Officials with the City are sharing the plans with the public at the City Center West building, and residents are welcome to give feedback. The plan is to completely...
FOX 21 Online
Vitta Pizza Close To Opening Second Duluth Location
DULUTH, Minn.–Vitta Pizza’s second location in Duluth is getting ready to start cooking wood-fired pies in the next week or two. Newly hired pizza makers have been busy getting trained at the Central Entrance location. The doors even opened for a few hours Tuesday so employees could get a test run with real customers while trying out a new drive-though option.
