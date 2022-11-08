Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Michigan voters OK all ballot proposals
(The Center Square) – Michigan voters approved all three proposals on the 2022 election ballot, approving term limits, voting changes, and abortion. Voters approved Proposal 1, which expands term limits for state legislators to 12 combined years in both the Senate and House of Representatives. House members were term-limited...
thecentersquare.com
Legislature: Don’t collect Washington capital gains tax until Supreme Court rules
(The Center Square) — Washington lawmakers have advised the Department of Revenue that its proposed rule concerning the state’s capital gains tax should be labeled as advisory only pending the state Supreme Court’s ruling on the law’s constitutionality. Last year the Legislature passed a capital-gains tax,...
thecentersquare.com
North Dakota voters approve term limits, reject marijuana legalization
(The Center Square) - North Dakota voters approved a constitutional measure limiting the governor to two four-year terms and state lawmakers to eight years. The measure passed with 63% of the vote, with just shy of 37% voting "no." The ballot measure was initially rejected by Secretary of State Al...
thecentersquare.com
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(The Center Square) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ending Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen Nov. 29.
thecentersquare.com
Despite falling short of a House supermajority, GOP lawmakers tighten control of General Assembly
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Republicans expanded on their supermajority in the state Senate and came one seat shy of that threshold in the House in Tuesday night’s election, which Senate Leader Phil Berger described as "a barometer for where voters want their state and country to go."
thecentersquare.com
Illinois' Amendment 1 too close to call
(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night. Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.
thecentersquare.com
Balance of power retains status quo at Wisconsin Capitol
(The Center Square) – The next four years at the Wisconsin Capitol are likely to be the same as the last four years. Governor Evers took the governor's mansion. The Republicans held on to the legislature, but fell just short of a supermajority. That means the same kind of...
thecentersquare.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
thecentersquare.com
History in Vermont, and a successor to eight-term legend Leahy in Senate
(The Center Square) – Vermont will continue to have a Republican governor and Democrat-controlled General Assembly following Tuesday’s election. Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott breezed to his fourth two-year term in office, according to unofficial results, besting Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel by a wide margin. The state did make...
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker aims to ban assault weapons, expand abortion; denies bid for president
(The Center Square) – With a second term ahead, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has his sights on an aggressive agenda and denies he’s running for president in two years. Pritzker spent more than $145 million since 2021 in his reelection effort. The morning after winning, he was asked how much he’s willing to spend on a bid for the White House.
thecentersquare.com
With House on the line, Virginians close 2022 election today
(The Center Square) – As Virginians conclude voting today, two Congressional races will be tightly watched – the 2nd District and the 7th District. Polling locations in the commonwealth opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. More than 942,500 voters cast ballots through advance voting: more than 677,100 in person and more than 265,400 through the mail. As of Monday, nearly 99,000 mail-in ballots had not yet been returned.
thecentersquare.com
California voters reject tax hike on millionaires to fund EV incentives
(The Center Square) – California’s high earners won’t see a tax hike after voters rejected a ballot initiative Tuesday that would have raised taxes on income over $2 million to fund electric vehicle incentives and wildfire prevention. With 100% of precincts partially reporting, 59.1% of California voters...
thecentersquare.com
How the New Jersey Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
thecentersquare.com
Kelly bests Schmidt, reelected as Kansas governor
(The Center Square) – Laura Kelly won the Kansas' governor race, defeating Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The Associated Press called the race for Kelly at 12:24 p.m. CST on Wednesday. The race was too close to call late Tuesday heading into Wednesday morning. According to unofficial election results,...
thecentersquare.com
Shapiro is next Pennsylvania governor; key House race too close to call
(The Center Square) – Though many uncounted votes remained, Democrat Josh Shapiro is expected to become Pennsylvania’s next governor. By 10:30 pm, Fox News called Shapiro the winner over Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg. NBC News followed just before 11 p.m., when 64% of the vote was in and Shapiro had a lead of 55% to 43%.
thecentersquare.com
Whitmer wins second term as Michigan governor
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was declared the victor over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon early Wednesday morning. With an estimated 85% of total votes counted, Whitmer was awarded 53.3% of the vote, while Dixon fell short with 45.1%. Whitmer defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois businesses are breaking under the weight of excessive costs
Nobody likes "For Lease" signs filling the windows on Main Street. The result of a bust in the economic cycle, mass business closures and unemployment are the extreme conclusion that political candidates swear to fight every time we have an election. But as our state and national economy move into...
thecentersquare.com
Colorado income tax cut measure wins big
(The center Square) – Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Tuesday that slashes the state income tax rate from 4.55% down to 4.40%. Proposition 121's passage marks the second time in recent years that a measure reducing income taxes has been approved. Colorado voters passed Proposition 116 in 2020, lowering the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%.
thecentersquare.com
Evers wins second term, says 'boring wins'
(The Center Square) – Tony Evers celebrated his victory after winning a second term as Wisconsin governor early Wednesday morning by telling his supporters that some people called him boring during the campaign, but he said it didn’t matter. “You know what Wisconsin? As it turns out, boring...
thecentersquare.com
Four Tennessee constitutional amendments, including right-to-work, win by large margins
(The Center Square) — All four constitutional amendments on the Tennessee statewide ballot, including a proposal to put right-to-work legislation into the constitution, passed on Tuesday by a wide margin. The right-to-work amendment further cements a law that has been in place since 1947, Tennessee is one of 27...
Comments / 0