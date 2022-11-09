ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

Man shot in hip uncooperative with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man in his 20s was shot late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a man wounded.
KTSA

San Antonio police looking for suspect in H-E-B stabbing on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing at an H-E-B location on the southwest side. Investigators say the stabbing happened in the self-checkout line at the store located on Valley Hi Drive on October 23. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was stabbed three times while he was waiting to checkout.
KSAT 12

SAPD: 3-vehicle crash on Northwest Side sends pair to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Loop 410 access road, near Callaghan Road. According to police, a pickup...
foxsanantonio.com

Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
KSAT 12

Four suspects arrested in drug bust on East Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men and two juveniles were arrested after a bust at a drug house on the East Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit -- with help from San Antonio police, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force -- secured a warrant and arrested the four suspects around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2200 block of East Houston Street.
KTSA

Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
