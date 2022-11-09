Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Man shot in hip uncooperative with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man in his 20s was shot late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a man wounded.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who pointed gun at woman at Alamo Heights-area emergency room
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person wanted for threatening an employee at the Methodist ER in Alamo Heights with a gun. Police said a 33-year-old woman arrived to work at the facility at 250 E. Basse Road just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 when a blue vehicle parked in front of her car.
KTSA
San Antonio police looking for suspect in H-E-B stabbing on southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing at an H-E-B location on the southwest side. Investigators say the stabbing happened in the self-checkout line at the store located on Valley Hi Drive on October 23. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was stabbed three times while he was waiting to checkout.
foxsanantonio.com
Man wanted after severely beating teenage boy after being dunked on at Northwest Side gym
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who investigators say severely beat a teenager up after he was dunked on at a Northwest Side gym. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road.
KSAT 12
3 suspects on the run after attacking parking lot attendant in gas station robbery, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are working to track down three suspects accused of assaulting a parking lot attendant during a gas station robbery on the West Side. The incident happened at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a 7-Eleven gas station. Police said the...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 3-vehicle crash on Northwest Side sends pair to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the Loop 410 access road, near Callaghan Road. According to police, a pickup...
KSAT 12
WATCH: San Antonio police footage of officer’s encounter with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released the body camera video in the case involving District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. The video starts with Perry on the floor outside his home, with the responding officer asking Perry if he is alright.
KSAT 12
Fire at abandoned home on far West Side spread to surrounding brush, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are looking for answers after a fire at an abandoned home spread to some neighboring brush early Thursday morning. Firefighters were first called around 5:40 a.m. about smoke seen near Loop 1604, just between Wiseman Boulevard and North Ellison Drive. Firefighters said when...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry caused disturbance at restaurant drive-thru prior to hit-and-run, arrest warrant says
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, court and law enforcement sources told KSAT on Thursday. Perry turned himself in around 4 p.m. at the courthouse. The arrest warrant was issued...
KTSA
San Antonio police in standoff with man barricading himself in north side building
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is involved in a standoff with a man who is reportedly barricading himself inside a building. Investigators say they were called to the scene by someone reporting that the man was shooting a gun into the air in the area of Broadway and W Sunset Road around 5:30 p.m.
foxsanantonio.com
Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
KSAT 12
2 teens wanted in connection with deadly shooting at Northeast Side hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Northeast Side hookah lounge this spring. Andres Villarreal, 18, and Jonathan Jacob Tijerina, 19, are wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery, according to Crime Stoppers...
KSAT 12
Driver, passenger killed after vehicle crash on access road of Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a vehicle crash left two people dead early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of SW Loop 410 near Highway 151, on the city’s far West Side. According to police, a male driver...
KSAT 12
Speed likely cause of crash that killed driver and passenger, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a driver who was killed in an early morning crash along with his passenger was speeding just before he lost control of the vehicle. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on the Loop 410 access road near Highway 151, causing the car to burst into flames.
KSAT 12
San Antonio dessert shop shuts down brick-and-mortar store due to violent crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio small business owner says she can’t keep fighting the uptick of violent crime in her neighborhood and is being forced to close up shop. Chamoy City Limits, located in the 400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, has been the target of over a dozen break-ins and burglaries.
KSAT 12
Four suspects arrested in drug bust on East Side, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men and two juveniles were arrested after a bust at a drug house on the East Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit -- with help from San Antonio police, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force -- secured a warrant and arrested the four suspects around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2200 block of East Houston Street.
KTSA
Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shots fired in neighborhood, standoff with officers, Converse police say
CONVERSE, Texas – UPDATE: A man is in custody following a six-hour standoff inside a home in Converse on Tuesday night, according to the Converse Police Department. Authorities say detectives obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the residence after continued attempts to establish communication. Converse police...
KTSA
Man stabbed by girlfriend’s ex during fight at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at a West side apartment complex. The men got into an altercation after the new boyfriend showed up at Military Village Apartments on Military Drive West early Tuesday morning. He found...
Comments / 3