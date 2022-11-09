ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

kfgo.com

MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games

(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
MOORHEAD, MN
FOX 21 Online

#7 UMD Women’s Hockey Aims to Snap Three Game Skid in St. Cloud

DULUTH, Minn.- The tough stretch of the UMD women’s hockey schedule is officially over. As the Bulldogs dropped two games to top ranked Minnesota over the weekend. Now, UMD shifts their focus to St. Cloud State, a team they haven’t dropped a game to in their last ten meetings.
DULUTH, MN
hot967.fm

Former Northern Minnesota High School Football Assistant Coach Charged With Rape

(Deer River, MN) — A former Deer River High School assistant football coach is being charged with raping a woman in her apartment. Court records show 25-year-old Ethan Hardy was charged Monday with one count each of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an assault on an acquaintance September 7th. Head football coach Brent Schimek said yesterday that Hardy left the team several weeks ago after police began investigating the allegations. It’s unclear if Hardy quit or was fired.
DEER RIVER, MN
kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting

(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Bring Me The News

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
MINNESOTA STATE
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Write-in candidate wins Minnesota mayoral race ... but which one?

BIRCHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- In a small township in the northeast Twin Cities metro, both mayoral candidates were soundly defeated by the write-in vote.With the votes counted, the Secretary of State reports that in Birchwood Township -- adjacent to White Bear Lake -- 270 write-in votes were tallied. That compares to 171 votes for James Nelson and 148 for Michael McKenzie.NonpartisanJames Nelson17129.13%NonpartisanMichael McKenzie14624.87%WRITE-INWRITE-IN27046.00%These results came amid a write-in campaign on behalf of Margaret Ford, a former chair of the St. Catherine University board.The Washington County Elections Services said they're working on the process of hand-counting all ballots in the race, and can't officially declare Ford the winner as of Wednesday morning.It is plausible that the write-in vote was split among multiple names, which would potentially make Newton the winner.A spokesperson with the county says we will not learn the official outcome of this race until the village holds its canvassing. That will occur Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota deer season generates big bucks

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects more than 500,000 deer hunters to hit the woods from the beginning of the season in September until it concludes in December. Governor Tim Walz, at this year’s opening of gun deer season Saturday, said the deer hunt across Minnesota is a “billion...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race

Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
MINNESOTA STATE

