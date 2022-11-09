Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
FOX 21 Online
State Volleyball: Ely Suffers 1st Loss as Mayer Lutheran Eliminates Timberwolves in Class A Quarterfinals
ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Ely volleyball team’s 29 game win streak came to a close on Thursday, as the team fell to Mayer Lutheran 3-1 in the Class A Quarterfinals. Ely would take the 2nd set 26-24 to notch their first ever set win at state. The Timberwolves finish...
FOX 21 Online
Grand Rapids Volleyball Sweeps Mahtomedi to Advance to AAA Semifinals
ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Grand Rapids volleyball team is onto the next round in the state tournament, after sweeping Mahtomedi 3-0 in the Class AAA quarterfinals. The Thunderhawks will next play Marshall in the semifinals. Gametime is at 9 AM on Friday.
kfgo.com
MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games
(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
FOX 21 Online
Big 1st Period Propels CSS Men’s Hockey Past Gustavus in Home Opener
DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team snapped a three game losing streak on Thursday, defeating Gustavus Adolphus 10 to 3. The Saints would score five goals in the 1st period as they took a 5 to 1 lead into the 1st intermission. CSS (2-3) will play at...
FOX 21 Online
State Football Preview: Deer River Looks to Advance to 2nd Round in Game vs. Mahnomen/Waubun
DEER RIVER, Minn.- The Deer River football team is making their fourth consecutive trip to state. The Warriors who won the section title in 7A, will meet with the champs from 8A, Mahnomen/Waubun. In those four trips, Deer River has yet to get to the 2nd round. It will also...
FOX 21 Online
#7 UMD Women’s Hockey Aims to Snap Three Game Skid in St. Cloud
DULUTH, Minn.- The tough stretch of the UMD women’s hockey schedule is officially over. As the Bulldogs dropped two games to top ranked Minnesota over the weekend. Now, UMD shifts their focus to St. Cloud State, a team they haven’t dropped a game to in their last ten meetings.
hot967.fm
Former Northern Minnesota High School Football Assistant Coach Charged With Rape
(Deer River, MN) — A former Deer River High School assistant football coach is being charged with raping a woman in her apartment. Court records show 25-year-old Ethan Hardy was charged Monday with one count each of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an assault on an acquaintance September 7th. Head football coach Brent Schimek said yesterday that Hardy left the team several weeks ago after police began investigating the allegations. It’s unclear if Hardy quit or was fired.
kvrr.com
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota
NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
This Amazing Pohlad Family-Owned Minnesota Lake Home Sold For Over $10 Million
There are so many amazing homes that sit right on the lake. From beautifully constructed cabins in northern Minnesota to the incredible mansions on Lake Minnetonka, there are truly a variety of homes out there. This one, in particular, was owned by someone from the Pohlad family, according to Bring...
knsiradio.com
Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting
(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 8
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released there remains very little change in the week-to-week pattern. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in...
lptv.org
Former Deer River Assistant Football Coach Charged with Rape
A former Deer River assistant football coach is now charged with raping a woman while coaching the team earlier this fall. 25-year-old Ethan Hardy was charged in Itasca County Court on Monday with one count each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to the criminal complaint, a woman...
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
Welcome to winter: North Dakota blizzard shutting down everything in its path
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Nearly all photos taken in recent hours tell the same story in North Dakota: Snow, blowing snow and more snow. The first winter storm of the season is making itself known in grand fashion as it moves across the state. Schools here are closed, businesses and government offices are shuttered and […]
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
Write-in candidate wins Minnesota mayoral race ... but which one?
BIRCHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- In a small township in the northeast Twin Cities metro, both mayoral candidates were soundly defeated by the write-in vote.With the votes counted, the Secretary of State reports that in Birchwood Township -- adjacent to White Bear Lake -- 270 write-in votes were tallied. That compares to 171 votes for James Nelson and 148 for Michael McKenzie.NonpartisanJames Nelson17129.13%NonpartisanMichael McKenzie14624.87%WRITE-INWRITE-IN27046.00%These results came amid a write-in campaign on behalf of Margaret Ford, a former chair of the St. Catherine University board.The Washington County Elections Services said they're working on the process of hand-counting all ballots in the race, and can't officially declare Ford the winner as of Wednesday morning.It is plausible that the write-in vote was split among multiple names, which would potentially make Newton the winner.A spokesperson with the county says we will not learn the official outcome of this race until the village holds its canvassing. That will occur Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
boreal.org
Minnesota deer season generates big bucks
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects more than 500,000 deer hunters to hit the woods from the beginning of the season in September until it concludes in December. Governor Tim Walz, at this year’s opening of gun deer season Saturday, said the deer hunt across Minnesota is a “billion...
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
