COSTA MESA – The Chargers have routinely gotten off to slow starts the last four games, but have managed to come out of it with a 3-1 record during that stretch. “I know this record of us getting behind by double-digits and us being 3-1 when you should be like 0-4. I know that we’re making it seem like we are comfortable being down 10-0 or 14-0," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "But we know that you can’t live like that.”

5 HOURS AGO