Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: How Open Are The Lakers To Moving On From Anthony Davis?
After The Ringer's Bill Simmons revealed that there was "buzz" suggesting maximum-salaried Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis could be available via trade, Lakers fans expressed hope that he could be moved. Lakers 248's Doug McKain thinks that Davis, despite his injury history, remains worth retaining for Los Angeles,...
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
Short-handed Memphis Grizzlies not discouraged after home loss to Boston Celtics
Ja Morant was in a light mood after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to Boston Celtics on Monday. It's not that he was happy with losing, but he was pleased with the effort in the 109-106 loss, considering the Grizzlies were short-handed. The Grizzlies (7-4) played without Steven Adams, who was...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Thursday
The Philadelphia 76ers found a way to get back on track earlier this week. Last week was a tough one for Philadelphia. While they kicked off the week with a third-straight victory, a two-game skid formed, beginning with a loss at home against the Washington Wizards. After dropping the Wizards...
Wichita Eagle
Ty Lue Believes the Lakers Can Turn Season Around
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 2-9, and have played some of the worst basketball in the NBA to start the new season. Despite this, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes they can turn their season around. "They're gonna be fine,...
Wichita Eagle
Lu Dort Climbing Defensive Player of the Year Ladder
On Tuesday, NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner published November’s edition of the 2022-23 Kia Defensive Player Ladder, listing off 10 players making the biggest impacts on defense across the NBA. Among those listed was Oklahoma City Thunder guard, Luguentz Dort. Kia’s Defensive Player Ladder features Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetekounmpo, Boston’s reigning...
Wichita Eagle
Jaylen Brown Rips Nike After Phil Knight’s Comments on Kyrie Irving
Celtics star Jaylen Brown criticized Nike and its founder Phil Knight after the business maven said that Nets guard Kyrie Irving “stepped over the line” when he shared an antisemitic film on Twitter. Brown shared his thoughts regarding Knight’s comments on his personal Twitter account Thursday. “Since...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Multi-Point Plan For Revitalizing L.A.’s Defense
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing-but-not-unexpected 139-116 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena last night, L.A. head coach spoke at length with the gathered media scrum to discuss the side of the floor the team needs to address ASAP: its defense. Ham first addressed the team's apparent...
Grant leads Blazers to road victory over Pelicans
The Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat the Pelicans 106-95 on Thursday night.
Wichita Eagle
Reggie Bullock’s Slow Start: Should Mavs Be Worried?
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock has not shot the ball well through 10 games, and that’s putting it kindly. He’s currently shooting 29.1 percent overall, including 30.2 percent from deep. For any anyone sounding the alarms about Bullock’s start and calling for a lineup change, hold your horses...
LeBron James Praises Cleveland Cavaliers' Roster For Their Incredible Focus On Basketball
LeBron James is quite impressed with the young Cavaliers.
Wichita Eagle
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. San Antonio Spurs: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road after a three-game homestand. The Grizzlies (7-4) went 2-1 in the three-game stretch, and now they'll turn their attention to the San Antonio Spurs. Like most Spurs teams coached by Gregg Popovich, this group excels with ball movement. The Spurs (5-6) lead...
Is Damian Lillard playing for Blazers vs. CJ McCollum, Pelicans?
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start to the 2022-23 NBA season and managed to stay afloat while Damian Lillard was sidelined with an early injury. Portland heads into Thursday’s matchup vs. the New Orleans Pelicans with an 8-3 record, but it seems they may once again be forced to battle without Lillard after the latest injury update to the star point guard.
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
ESPN
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers Aim to Overcome Double-Digit Deficits in First Quarter of Games
COSTA MESA – The Chargers have routinely gotten off to slow starts the last four games, but have managed to come out of it with a 3-1 record during that stretch. “I know this record of us getting behind by double-digits and us being 3-1 when you should be like 0-4. I know that we’re making it seem like we are comfortable being down 10-0 or 14-0," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "But we know that you can’t live like that.”
Wichita Eagle
Falcons WATCH: WR Drake London Hauls in Touchdown vs. Panthers
It took the Atlanta Falcons nearly 40 minutes, but they've finally found the endzone against the Carolina Panthers inside a rainy Bank of America Stadium. Holding just 63 passing yards on the night, the Falcons marched down the field via the ground and penalties on Carolina, with running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley leading the charge.
Comments / 0