Arizona State

Trump speaks out on voting machine issues in Arizona county

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
Former President Donald Trump walks out with Melania Trump after voting at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump took to social media to post his concerns about a polling location in Arizona facing problems.

“Only Republican areas? WOW! Kari Lake, Blake Masters, and all others are being greatly harmed by this disaster,” Trump said on Truth Social.

During the 2020 elections, Arizona flipped blue for the first time since 1996, helping President Joe Biden win, as I previously reported. The state is still neither red nor blue but deeply purple.

Machine malfunctions and problems with ballot casting are common, as NPR noted.

“Can’t let this happen, AGAIN!!! I believe Attorney General Mark Brnovich is on the case, big time,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “He has a chance to be the biggest hero of them all, and at the same time save our Country from this Cancer from within!!!”

In another post, he said: “Same thing is happening with Voter Fraud as happened in 2020???”

Trump asked Arizona voters to not get out of line until they’ve cast their vote.

According to NPR, 1 out of the 5 polling locations in Maricopa County, Arizona, was experiencing technical issues.

“We’ve got about 20% of the locations out there where there’s an issue with the tabulator,” Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates, a Republican, said in a video posted to Twitter.

He explained that though voters had filled out their ballots, the machines won’t accept them. Until the problem was fixed, voters were putting their ballots in a “secure box,” which was to be collected and sent to a central county machine later.

“This is actually what the majority of Arizona counties do on Election Day all the time,” county recorder Stephen Richer added.

Comments / 6

walkerdog
5d ago

I saw this coming when I heard it on the news. This is the excuse they were looking for.

Reply
4















 

