freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Wichita Eagle
Fiesta Restaurant Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.
Wichita Eagle
Airgain: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations....
freightwaves.com
Radiant pushes back financial filing again, provides preliminary FQ1 numbers
Radiant Logistics announced it has pushed back another financial filing. The company submitted a late-filing notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30. The latest delay stems from a planned restatement of financial results for the company’s fiscal year ended June 30, 2021,...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand. The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Beyond Meat shares fell to a 52-week low of $11.56 before closing at $11.82 on Wednesday. They continued to fall in after-market trading after Beyond Meat released its third quarter results. U.S. food service sales rose 5.6% as partners like Panda Express expanded the rollout of plant-based chicken. But U.S. retail sales fell nearly 12%. International revenue also fell as Beyond Meat cut prices and the strong dollar weakened foreign profits.
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) Q3 2022 earnings: Production expands 67% while reaffirming 25K target
Rivian (RIVN) released its third-quarter earnings results Wednesday after stock market close as the EV maker battles rising costs while it scales production. According to Rivian’s latest filing, the automaker missed Wall Street revenue expectations in Q3 but reaffirmed its 25,000 production goal for 2022. Rivian Q3 2022 earnings...
kitco.com
First Majestic Silver reports net loss of $20.7 million in Q3, announces dividend
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
freightwaves.com
Deutsche Post DHL posts 20% top-line gain in Q3
German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL on Tuesday reported its official third-quarter results, with revenue rising 20% year over year (y/y) to $23.9 billion and earnings before interest and taxes of $2.01 billion. For 2022, Deutsche Post DHL (OTCUS: DPSGY) raised its EBIT guidance to a record $8.38...
Recycling Today
Cascades reports Q3 financial results
Cascades Inc., Quebec, has released its unaudited financial results for the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. "Our third-quarter performance was in line with expectations, notwithstanding the fact that our tissue segment continued to face unprecedented cost inflation and reduced productivity due to labor scarcity and inefficiencies,” says Mario Plourde, president and CEO. “Companywide, improvements in volume, pricing and sales mix mitigated continued cost headwinds on a sequential and year-over-year basis. Importantly, the profitability initiatives that have been deployed throughout our tissue business absorbed this segment's higher costs during the quarter.”
Zacks.com
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
Aviation International News
Bristow CEO Reports Slow Ascent in Revenue
Helicopter services company Bristow Group quadrupled fiscal second-quarter net income compared to the previous quarter while posting modest revenue gains. In the quarter, Bristow reported $307.3 million in revenues, up $5.6 million from the previous quarter, while net income quadrupled to $16.5 million. Much of the increase can be traced to lower income taxes, which dropped by $8 million quarter-over-quarter, and a net gain of $3.4 million from disposal of three aircraft.
DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs
(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
Endeavor Q3 Revenue Slides 12%, Hurt by Timing of Sports Events, Sale of Scripted Content Unit
Endeavor Group reported third-quarter revenue slid 12%, on Thursday, thanks to a shift in the timing of some live sports events and the sale late last year of its scripted content division. It offered a full-year forecast that fell below Wall Street expectations. The sports and entertainment conglomerate run by...
CNBC
Credit Agricole third-quarter profit beats forecasts on corporate loan growth
Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll. Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll, helped by one-off items such as the sale of the La Medicale insurance business.
Coupang Builds Momentum With ‘Milestone’ Q3 Profit
South Korean eCommerce platform Coupang reported its first-ever profit Wednesday (Nov. 9), a landmark the company attributed to its investments in technology. “We achieved another milestone this quarter, delivering record net income of $91 million across the entire business,” said Coupang Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Anand in a news release. “Much of the recent improvement has been the result of investments in technology, infrastructure, supply chain optimization, and process innovation.”
