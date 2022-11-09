Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buccaneers predicted to bench veteran starter in favor of rising rookie
The rookie has been patiently waiting in the wings for a chance to provide some much-needed juice to the Buccaneers' rushing attack.
CBS Sports
Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is thriving because he doesn't doubt play calls: 'There was resistance' in past
Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022, emerging as a potential Comeback Player of the Year while headlining the Seahawks' 6-3 start. One of the biggest reasons for the quarterback's instant success as Russell Wilson's successor, according to coach Pete Carroll, is Smith's communication with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith specifically utilizes a wristband to relay play calls to teammates, Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, a practice that drew "resistance" in the past.
Work in Progress: Why Buccaneers Focus on Running Game Will Continue
As much as fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hate seeing the team struggling to run, yet running as much as they are, the trend is not going away.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
Bills Injury Report: QB Josh Allen News; 2 Defensive Stars IN vs. Vikings?
The Buffalo Bills updated injury statues for key players - including quarterback Josh Allen - following Thursday’s practice.
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Will work out of slot after bye
Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he plans to utilize Moore out of the slot more frequently following the team's Week 10 bye, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. After a strong rookie season during which he saw time both outside and in the slot, Moore has struggled...
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Daz Cameron: Picked up by O's
The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cameron, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and then traded to the Tigers in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, will be moving on to his third organization. Since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020, Cameron has struggled to stick at baseball's top level, slashing .223/.288/.364 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 244 plate appearances with Detroit over the past three seasons. The Orioles are expected to give Cameron a look in spring training and give him the chance to compete for a reserve role in the outfield, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he would have to be traded or exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Another limited practice
Pierce (chest/shoulder) remained limited in practice Thursday. So far, there's been nothing to suggest that Pierce's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but the Texans' top running back likely will have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 10 injury designation. Pierce is coming off a Week 9 effort in a loss to the Eagles in which he was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 27 times for 139 yards.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays reinstated Anderson (foot) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay didn't plan on tendering Anderson a contract for 2023 after injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, so he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster and will now be available to MLB's other 29 teams via waivers. Anderson is arbitration-eligible for the next three years and likely won't be in store for a major salary increase after earning $845,000 in 2022, potentially making him an appealing flier for a team with less bullpen depth than the Rays. Anderson is just two years removed from collecting six saves and six holds while pitching to an 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP over 16.1 innings in relief during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Remains limited at practice
Swift (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. After missing three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries, Swift returned to action Week 8 against the Dolphins, earning a 52 percent snap share and 10 touches in the process. He proceeded to have practice limitations last week before being active this past Sunday against the Packers, but he fell all the way back to 16 percent of the plays and just five touches. Head coach Dan Campbell told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that Swift didn't incur any setbacks in that game, and added that he hopes the team "can give him a little bit more this week." Swift may have to get back to a full session Thursday and/or Friday to have any chance at a normal workload Sunday in Chicago, but Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are on hand in the event the former's snap count again is capped this weekend.
CBS Sports
Saints' Jarvis Landry: To be monitored this week
Coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that the Saints will monitor Landry (ankle) during Week 10 prep to get a sense of his health, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Sidelined since Week 4 due to a lingering ankle injury, Landry may need to do more this week than the limited sessions he logged Thursday through Saturday before the Saints made him inactive Monday versus the Ravens. New Orleans will post its first Week 10 practice report Wednesday, but he until he returns to all activity or alternatively is cleared for game action it's unknown when if he'll do enough to be available Sunday at Pittsburgh.
Sporting News
Where is Sam Darnold? Panthers QB buried on depth chart, but may get opportunity again in 2022
When the Panthers made a trade for the 2018 No. 3 overall pick last season, there was hope that new scenery would help rejuvenate Darnold's career after a tumultuous stay with the Jets. As it turns out, that wasn't exactly the case. After a year of wishy-washy returns and an...
Does Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich Have Answers for Fixing Offense?
After an exciting last minute win over the Los Angeles Rams, has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator learned anything new?
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Out of concussion protocol
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.
Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammates to Celebrate ‘TNF’ Win
The Panthers quarterback got in on the action in an unexpected way Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Noah Brown: Logs limited session Thursday
Brown (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Prior to sitting out Week 8 due to a foot injury, Brown didn't practice at all, so his ability to string together back-to-back capped sessions following the Cowboys' Week 9 bye is a positive sign for his upcoming availability. Friday's practice report could provide a clearer picture for his odds to suit up Sunday in Green Bay, and if he ends up active he'll continue to serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
Buccaneers and Seahawks Legends Join Military Members as NFL Expands Overseas Influence
With a strong military presence in Germany, it's as good a time as ever for the NFL to hold its first regular season action in the country, and they enlisted the help of Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Mike Alstott to help get it started.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Back in limited capacity
Rodgers (thumb) was limited at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. After Wednesday's DNP, Rodgers at least returned to individual drills one day later as he continues to deal with a lingering right thumb injury. Assuming he trends as he normally has the previous four games, he again will direct the Packers offense Sunday against the Cowboys. As for Green Bay's receiving corps, rookie Romeo Doubs is slated to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, while security blanket Randall Cobb (ankle) isn't eligible to come off IR for another week. Consequently, Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Sammy Watkins (knee), who both were limited Thursday, project for large workloads this weekend, assuming they're active. Christian Watson, Samori Toure, Amari Rodgers and potentially practice squad member Juwann Winfree are the candidates to round out the group.
