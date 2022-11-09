ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Tyler Smith: 'Pound' & 'Break' Packers for McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys rookie left tackle Tyler Smith knows what's at stake Sunday when the team travels to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (3-6). A win for the Cowboys would put their record at 7-2, making it a near certainty that the team will secure a playoff spot barring a colossal collapse. But the history and emotion behind Dallas coach Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay is drawing major headlines, something Smith recognizes as well.
Dak & CeeDee Speak Out on OBJ: Why Not 3 No. 1 WRs?’

Even as the Dallas Cowboys are busy with recruiting target Odell Beckham Jr., team owner Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this week issues a positive statement on CeeDee Lamb, lauding the former first-round pick as being "very deserving of being our No. 1 receiver.”. And now it’s CeeDee’s turn to endorse...
Packers preparing for McCarthy’s return

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been four years since the head coach of a street named after him in Green Bay was fired mid-season. On Sunday, the Packers welcome back Mike McCarthy for the first time. McCarthy, now the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, said that his...
‘Pumped’ or ‘Pressure?’ Stafford Backup QB on New Rams Role

As if The Cardinals and Rams kickoff from SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PT. You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7. Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!. Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams?...
NFL Owner, Team and League Face Lawsuit Tied to Toxic Workplace

Washington D.C.'s attorney general filed a consumer protection civil lawsuit against Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders, the NFL, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive residents of the District of Columbia. The case centers on the NFL's investigation into the "toxic workplace culture" at the team. "With this...
Dear Opponent: Texas

This work of epistolary comedy is dedicated to the KillerFrog Fan Forum Literary Review Board. DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN WRITTEN FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY; ANY ATHLETIC WISDOM OR INSIGHT OR KNOWLEDGEABILITY THEREIN, NOT DIRECTLY QUOTED BY MY COLLEAGUES, IS NOT ONLY PURELY ACCIDENTAL BUT UNFORTUNATE. "I have come here...
