Orlando, FL

'Secret menu' of Coca-Cola products available at Universal Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood

By Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Universal Parks & Resorts is offering a "secret menu" of Coca-Cola products for a limited time, according to the company's website .

The drinks are available through the end of the year on select Coca-Cola Freestyle machines inside Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, with some drinks available to order at counters. Prices range from $7 to $10.

“The Secret Menu is an exciting way to engage first-time Universal Parks & Resorts visitors and seasoned guests alike. Each drink has been crafted to offer a unique flavor experience unlike any other, and complements well-known food offerings throughout the park,” Fritz Wojdyla, Universal's senior vice president of global corporate alliances, said in an October news release .

Visitors at the theme parks can download the Universal Resort app to unlock the secret menu and get instructions on how to access the drinks.

Once at a Freestyle machine, customers can unlock the secret menu by tapping the vault promo button in the bottom right corner of the home screen and drawing a secret password with their finger.

Universal Studios Florida: Park closing several attractions aimed at young kids in early 2023

The secret menu at Universal Orlando Resort includes:

  • Autumn Spice Cooler: The original taste of Coca-Cola plus cinnamon and cherry syrup. The drink can be found at the Hot Dog Hall of Fame at Universal CityWalk Orlando.
  • Pizza’s BFF: This float includes vanilla ice cream and a layer of dragon fruit syrup. The drink can be ordered by name at the gelato window in front of Louie’s Restaurant at Universal Studios Florida.
  • Krakatoa Fruit Kooler: This mix of Fanta Orange, pineapple chipotle syrup and basic can be found at Whakawaiwai Eats at Universal's Volcano Bay.
  • Sparkler Spritz: Found at Café 4 in Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the drink mixes Sprite, lemon juice, hibiscus, dragon fruit and cherry syrup and comes topped with whipped cream and blue raspberry Pop Rocks.

The secret menu at Universal Studios Hollywood includes:

  • Hollywood Coconut Cream: Found at Hollywood & Dine at Universal Studios Hollywood, the drink blends Zero Sugar Coca-Cola and coconut cream and is topped off with a cherry.
  • Shake, Rattle & Roll Orange Cream Float: The combination of Fanta Orange and vanilla soft serve ice cream comes is paired with whipped cream and a cherry. You can find it Mel’s Diner in Universal Studios Hollywood Upper Lot.
  • Prehistoric Fizzy Punch: The blend of passionfruit-flavored Sprite and cream comes with a cherry on top at the Jurassic Café in Universal Studios Hollywood Lower Lot.

Other locations that offer the secret menu include:

  • Mel's Drive-In in Hollywood in Universal Studios Florida
  • Louie's Italian Restaurant in New York in Universal Studios Florida
  • Richter's Burger Co. in San Francisco in Universal Studios Florida
  • Men In Black Cart in World Expo in Universal Studios Florida
  • Lagoon Lemonade in World Expo in Universal Studios Florida
  • Coke Icon in Universal Citywalk Orlando
  • The Burger Digs in Jurassic Park in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
  • Pizza Predattoria in Jurassic Park in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
  • Lemon Slush in Port of Entry in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
  • Comic Strip Cafe in Toon Lagoon in Universal's Islands of Adventure

Universal has also shared suggested food pairings for the drinks on its website.

The Autumn Spice Cooler, for instance, is best paired with a Milwaukee Dog, while the Hollywood Coconut Cream goes well with an order of chicken teriyaki.

5 mistakes I made visiting Universal: How to save more time, money than me

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Secret menu' of Coca-Cola products available at Universal Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood

