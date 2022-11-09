ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Snubbed in MVP Voting

The National League Most Valuable Player finalists were announced on Monday, and it was most notable because of one name that wasn’t on the list: Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Instead, the three finalists are Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Manny Machado. The best of the best in the...
FanSided

San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker reveals his plans for 2023 season

Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

