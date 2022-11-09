Read full article on original website
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Chicago Cubs: 3 most likely landing spots for Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs extended a qualifying offer to Willson Contreras who has been one of their best players for years. He decided to decline it which will make him an unrestricted free agent. He is free to sign with any team. That is a huge development as another great player hits the market.
Update on Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks isn’t encouraging
And now we play the waiting game. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is in Las Vegas, Nev. this week for the GM Meetings. But it sounds like he won’t be reaching a deal with free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge any time soon. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Snubbed in MVP Voting
The National League Most Valuable Player finalists were announced on Monday, and it was most notable because of one name that wasn’t on the list: Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Instead, the three finalists are Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Manny Machado. The best of the best in the...
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role
Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
Dusty Baker reveals his plans for 2023 season
Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.
Rumor: Trea Turner Wants to Play for Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a shortstop, and the most tantalizing option on the market, Trea Turner, wants to play for Philadelphia.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
What if Aaron Judge leaves the Yankees? Here's what their next moves could be
Plunging into the free-agent pool, Aaron Judge’s actions will shape the course of the Yankees’ offseason and impact their future decision making.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn’t expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. BUY...
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise
These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
Cubs making a ‘light’ change to Wrigley Field this offseason
In the early part of the offseason, the Chicago Cubs are installing new LED light fixtures at the top of Wrigley Field, which replace the original ones that were installed when night baseball arrived at the ballpark in 1988.
