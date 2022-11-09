ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview

Alabama will travel to Ole Miss on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) under conditions no one saw coming. For the first time in over a decade, the Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) has dropped 2 games before Thanksgiving. As a 2-loss team ranked No. 9 and no longer in control of its own destiny in the SEC, UA appears to be out of the College Football Playoff picture – barring an upset-filled, chaotic finish to the 2022 CFB season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Enjoying a Crimson Tide bowl game

Instead of holding on to the slimmest of chances Alabama Football can qualify for the College Football Playoffs – let’s jump ahead. After the Crimson Tide finishes the regular season with wins over Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn, a New Years Six invitation will quickly follow. Current...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN

Nick Saban takes blame for Tide's struggles: 'I put it on me'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nick Saban is frustrated that his football team has lost two games by four points total, with both defeats coming on the last play of the game. ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide when Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 52-49 victory as time expired at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. Last week, LSU handed Alabama a 32-31 loss when Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor in overtime at Tiger Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Focusing on the game at hand

Alabama Football faces a rare scenario in which it is no longer in legitimate playoff or SEC championship contention in the second week of November. The Crimson Tide would need outside help just to win its own division. Even if it wins the rest of its games, Bama would need LSU to lose twice to regain control of the SEC West.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama hires Josh Pierre as director of basketball operations

The Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats announced Thursday morning the hiring of Josh Pierre as the men's basketball director of basketball operations. “Josh comes to us from a basketball family who has been in the business his whole life,” head coach Nate Oats said. “Josh is a hard worker with high character and had a lot of great references with people that I trust so I am excited to get him in our program and continue to help build a winning culture here at Alabama.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nate Oats, Alabama men’s basketball sign 2023 class

College basketball is back for the 2022-23 season and on Wednesday the next batch of hoopers put pen to paper. Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team announced its class of 2023 recruits as players signed their National Letter of Intent or NLI. “We value shooting, athleticism, versatility...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum points to a key turning point that tracks Alabama's struggles

Paul Finebaum has spoken several times in recent days about why Alabama has struggled in recent weeks, and more broadly in certain areas over a larger swath of time. On Tuesday, Finebaum discussed it with long-time caller “Legend,” a noted Alabama fan who has long criticized the Alabama coordinators as a primary reason for the struggles of the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
