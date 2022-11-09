Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview
Alabama will travel to Ole Miss on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) under conditions no one saw coming. For the first time in over a decade, the Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) has dropped 2 games before Thanksgiving. As a 2-loss team ranked No. 9 and no longer in control of its own destiny in the SEC, UA appears to be out of the College Football Playoff picture – barring an upset-filled, chaotic finish to the 2022 CFB season.
Lane Kiffin’s 12 finest (and funniest) Alabama football moments
Lane Kiffin never disappoints. Whether he’s calling touchdown bombs that cripple defenses or trolling opposing head coaches on Twitter, he gives the college football world so much while we give so little in return. Before he ever set foot in Tuscaloosa, Kiffin was a character, and his tenure under...
Alabama Football: Enjoying a Crimson Tide bowl game
Instead of holding on to the slimmest of chances Alabama Football can qualify for the College Football Playoffs – let’s jump ahead. After the Crimson Tide finishes the regular season with wins over Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn, a New Years Six invitation will quickly follow. Current...
ESPN
Nick Saban takes blame for Tide's struggles: 'I put it on me'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nick Saban is frustrated that his football team has lost two games by four points total, with both defeats coming on the last play of the game. ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide when Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 52-49 victory as time expired at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. Last week, LSU handed Alabama a 32-31 loss when Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor in overtime at Tiger Stadium.
Alabama Football: Focusing on the game at hand
Alabama Football faces a rare scenario in which it is no longer in legitimate playoff or SEC championship contention in the second week of November. The Crimson Tide would need outside help just to win its own division. Even if it wins the rest of its games, Bama would need LSU to lose twice to regain control of the SEC West.
What Alabama expects in Game 2 and an area for improvement
Alabama’s coming off a win that can be described in a few ways. Beating Longwood, an NCAA tournament team last year, with a 75-54 final was probably reassuring for fans who saw last season slide right into the ocean. This was almost a completely rebuilt Crimson Tide roster that...
Alabama hires Josh Pierre as director of basketball operations
The Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats announced Thursday morning the hiring of Josh Pierre as the men's basketball director of basketball operations. “Josh comes to us from a basketball family who has been in the business his whole life,” head coach Nate Oats said. “Josh is a hard worker with high character and had a lot of great references with people that I trust so I am excited to get him in our program and continue to help build a winning culture here at Alabama.”
Talk of Alabama dynasty’s death is ‘ridiculous,’ Lane Kiffin said
Lane Kiffin’s been around the block a time or two so this week’s narrative didn’t catch him by surprise. The whole death of a dynasty storyline after Alabama’s second loss in three games comes as his Ole Miss team readies to welcome the Crimson Tide to Oxford.
Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
Alabama’s season would be far from over if 12-team playoff existed in 2022
Alabama lives in a college football reality where two losses are almost certain to doom a season, at least when it comes to winning a national championship. The College Football Playoff board of manager’s decision in September to expand the playoff to 12 teams as soon as 2024 will change the tenor of a season like Alabama is currently having.
Nick Saban backs coordinators: ‘I think people look for somebody to hate’
Alabama coach Nick Saban gave a vote of confidence to his coordinators in an ESPN interview published Thursday evening. The outlet reported, “Saban insists he’s happy with the work they’ve done,” then offered a quote from Saban supporting that assertion. “I’m not blaming anybody else in...
Nate Oats, Alabama men’s basketball sign 2023 class
College basketball is back for the 2022-23 season and on Wednesday the next batch of hoopers put pen to paper. Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team announced its class of 2023 recruits as players signed their National Letter of Intent or NLI. “We value shooting, athleticism, versatility...
This week in 1982, an Alabama sports writer did the unthinkable … or at least people thought he did
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines when signs first began to appear that Bryant’s program might be slipping and when rumors began in earnest that he might soon retire.
Paul Finebaum contends Lane Kiffin’s plea to stop ‘GOAT fuel’ irritates Nick Saban and is by design
What’s the opposite of #RATpoison 🐀☠️ according to #LaneKiffin? #GOATfuel 🐐⛽ 🤣 #nicksaban #THEGOAT #rolltide #fyp #alabama #olemiss #secfootball. Sure, Lane Kiffin gets a ton of credit for coining the latest buzz word in college football, GOAT fuel. But it was Paul Finebaum...
Has Everyone Forgotten Who Nick Saban Is? All Things CW
The 2022 football season hasn't gone the way that Crimson Tide fans had hoped, but don't make any long-term assumptions based on two losses by a combined four points.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum points to a key turning point that tracks Alabama's struggles
Paul Finebaum has spoken several times in recent days about why Alabama has struggled in recent weeks, and more broadly in certain areas over a larger swath of time. On Tuesday, Finebaum discussed it with long-time caller “Legend,” a noted Alabama fan who has long criticized the Alabama coordinators as a primary reason for the struggles of the Crimson Tide.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
University of Alabama debates general education curriculum, could wipe some English, humanities courses
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Students at the University of Alabama could soon be required to take fewer writing, humanities and history courses as faculty vote on a major change to general education requirements this week. The...
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
AL.com
