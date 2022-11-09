There’s a special art to getting your kids out on a hike. You want to challenge them a bit. You want them to get their ya-yas out. You want them to appreciate nature and you want to get a bit of exercise and unplug yourself. But you need to avoid breakdowns and pushing them on hikes that will make them hate getting outside. The perfect kid hike is short and sweet and offers a payoff at the end that involves some play and exploration. Hikes to lakes and waterfalls where you can picnic and simply enjoy things are bigger winners. But what about you? After you put the work in and deliver on that fun family hike, don’t you deserve a treat, too? We have you covered. The following hikes across the country not only score points for family fun, but they also start and end near a classic brewery. Even better, these breweries are spots that welcome families. So get out on the trail, then enjoy a cold one (just drink responsibly) and revel in two of the best parts of being a dad: walking in the woods and enjoying a beer.

