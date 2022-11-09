Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
You Deserve to Drink an Apple Pie Old Fashioned
An Apple Pie Old Fashioned may not be a canonical drink, but it’s not cocktail heresy, either. The traditional Old Fashioned recipe is beautifully suited to all sorts of variations. “The Old Fashioned is basically a glass of booze that’s been sweetened with sugar and seasoned with bitters,” write...
ABC News
Stanley Tucci shares his signature pasta recipe with all the ingredients to get a taste of Italy at home
From pasta shops to salumerias, Stanley Tucci has captivated food fans while exploring and eating his way through Italy -- and now home cooks can get a taste of what it would be like to eat at his table, no international plane ticket required. Tucci and his partners at S.Pellegrino,...
Taste food: Mediterranean meal inspired by two rice dishes
This dish is inspired by two rice dishes: pilaf and maqluba. In a pilaf, the rice is sauteed to lightly toast the grains and then steamed in a flavorful broth, along with aromatics such as onion, garlic and spices such as cumin and coriander. When ready to serve, the rice is fluffed to separate the grains and prevent stickiness. Handfuls of fresh herbs and chopped nuts, such as almonds, pine nuts or pistachios, are often added for flavor and texture. Maqluba is a Levantine upside-down...
5 Overrated Places To Retire — and Where You Should Go Instead
If you've been saving for retirement and your date is drawing near, where you take your nest egg will determine how well you live off of it. The country's most popular retirement destinations are...
Giada De Laurentiis Shows Love For The Vintage Negroni
After 100 years, the Italian cocktail Negroni is having a moment. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy (via Difford's Guide), the bitter elixir has surged in popularity in recent years, punctuated by Negroni Week in September, where thousands of bars and restaurants mix the OG and its variations to raise money for worthy causes.
For Kids Afraid of Halloween, ‘Super Monsters’ Provides an Alternative
Halloween may very well be some kids’ favorite holiday, but when you’ve got young children, that’s not usually the case. Sure, kindergarteners love treats, but not all of them love tricks ⏤ and they certainly don’t love masks covered in blood or skeletons emerging from tombs. It’s common for young children to be freaked out around Halloween, which makes finding a solid Halloween kids movie for your preschoolers or kindergarteners tricky.
Dumbest Laws in America (Opinion)
The United States is full of laws that seem downright silly. But believe it or not, some of these laws are still on the books. The word stupid is spelled out with Scrabble tiles.Image by salmerf from Pixabay.
Bobby Flay's Espresso Martini Is Turning Heads
The multi-hyphenated celebrity chef Bobby Flay has proven his range by serving up everything from Southwestern and French cuisine on his menus (per Flay's website) to featuring the flavors of South America and Japan at one of his newer restaurants Shark. Flay likens what he does to an "artist — approaching concepts that were speaking to [him] at that very moment." Pretty soon it was Italy calling, moving the restaurateur and Food Network host to open Amalfi by Bobby Flay in 2021, his "first ever Italian restaurant" (via People).
gordonramsayclub.com
Creamy Cold Raffaello Cake
Raffaello is my favorite Italian cookies because I really like the combination of coconut, white cream, and hazelnuts. But, I found Raffaello Summer For You candies, which Ferrero made with whole almond inside (instead of the whole hazelnut) and they are simply delicious! So, I decided to include these tiny treats in my creamy cold cake recipe.
Kourtney Kardashian Released A "Poosh Detox" Smoothie At A Bougie Grocery Store In LA, So I Decided To Try It And See If It Lived Up To The Price
After being a little disappointed by the original, I wanted to see if I could make a better (and hopefully cheaper) version at home.
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Native Ingredients Making An Impact On Australian Menus
The history of indigenous Australians dates back 65,000 years. In addition to protein from kangaroos, emus, turtles, and fish, they ate a large variety of plant foods such as fruits, nuts, roots, vegetables, grasses, and seeds. Today, chefs are looking more to native ingredients for culinary inspiration. They enjoy showcasing...
For Real Life! Giant Bluey Balloon Will Invade 2022 Macy's Day Parade
The holiday season has officially started, and now that Halloween is behind us and we’re looking ahead at our plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas, we have a date you’ll want to mark down. The Thanksgiving Day Parade, hosted by Macy’s, is coming up real soon, and this year, it’s featuring one of our kids’ favorite characters — Bluey! Here’s everything you need to know.
Surprise! Rare Asian elephant twins born at zoo in New York state
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A zoo in New York state is celebrating the birth of not one but two Asian elephants. According to Syracuse.com and WSYR-TV, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse welcomed twin male elephant calves last month. “We’ve made history!” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post Thursday....
Cocktail of the week: Salvatore Calabrese’s Amalfi dream – recipe
I came up with this at a friend’s house in Amalfi in the south-west of Italy, when I was asked to whip up a quick pre-dinner drink. Unfortunately, there was nothing in the cupboard bar a bottle of vodka and some liquore di limone, but thankfully there were lemons and herbs in the garden, too, and so this drink was born. Liquore di limone is essentially the rock star of limoncello and very high-grade, though, weirdly, it tends to be produced in France. In the same spirit of spontaneity with which this drink came about, feel free to use limoncello instead, so long as it’s one made with real Amalfi lemons – Villa Massa and Pallini are two of my favourites.
Food52
Herb Compound Butter
The idea of developing an all-purpose herb butter or compound butter recipe came to me at my cousin's home. He served a beautiful grilled steak with just a dollop of margarine on top. Clearly, something was missing. More depth in flavor was needed. In my mind, an herb butter infused with aromatics to replace the margarine sounded delicious. That would instantly turn your everyday steak into a luxurious gourmet delight!
Golf.com
Is rolling your pushcart across a green a breach of etiquette?
I was aghast the other day when my buddy wheeled his pushcart across a green. He said it was no big deal and that it wouldn’t damage the putting surface. Is he right? — Troy from Michigan. I’ve seen this question surface on social media, Troy. But don’t...
8 Babymoon Destinations To Kick Back Before The Kid Arrives
Ariela Basson/Fatherly; Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Getty Images, Shutterstock. As a concept, the babymoon can seem a bit fraught. Who has time for a vacation a few weeks before the baby arrives? After all, you’re busy preparing to have a child and getting the nursery ready, making sure you’re hitting all the doctor’s appointments, making sure everything is in order at work, and putting the final touches on your nesting preparations. But expecting parents who can make time for babymoons benefit. If you’re able to, setting aside the time for a quiet and relaxing trip will help pay dividends throughout the chaos and turmoil of infancy.
7 Incredible Family Hikes That Just So Happen To End Near Great Breweries
There’s a special art to getting your kids out on a hike. You want to challenge them a bit. You want them to get their ya-yas out. You want them to appreciate nature and you want to get a bit of exercise and unplug yourself. But you need to avoid breakdowns and pushing them on hikes that will make them hate getting outside. The perfect kid hike is short and sweet and offers a payoff at the end that involves some play and exploration. Hikes to lakes and waterfalls where you can picnic and simply enjoy things are bigger winners. But what about you? After you put the work in and deliver on that fun family hike, don’t you deserve a treat, too? We have you covered. The following hikes across the country not only score points for family fun, but they also start and end near a classic brewery. Even better, these breweries are spots that welcome families. So get out on the trail, then enjoy a cold one (just drink responsibly) and revel in two of the best parts of being a dad: walking in the woods and enjoying a beer.
Two James Beard Winners On How To Do Thanksgiving With Kids
There are no shortage of reasons to get your kids involved in the rituals and traditions of Thanksgiving; it can inspire a love of cooking, get them to appreciate their friends and family or just give them tons of practice playing the “Get Beers For Dad” game. We asked two James Beard winners – food writer and cookbook author Tanya Steel and Michael Anthony, Executive Chef at New York City’s Gramercy Tavern – how they celebrate with (and feed) their own kids this time of year.
Eater
A Yam Gnocchi Recipe With Jewish and African Roots
Every chef has a list of their greatest hits, the handful of go-to meals that play on repeat in their culinary repertoire. Gnocchi is high on my own list. It’s one of those dishes that everyone thinks is extremely complicated but in reality is actually really easy to make. I taught my daughter, Kiera, how to make it when she was 6, and it was what I taught my younger brother, Avi, to make to impress girls when he was in college.
Fatherly
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0