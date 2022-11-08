ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC Stock World Cup: Alibaba vs Amazon and Coca-Cola vs LVMH — who wins?

Ahead of the World Cup, Chris Grisanti of Mai Capital Management talks to CNBC about whether Alibaba or Amazon will give investors a greater total return over the next 12 months. And David Neuhauser of Livermore Partners gives his take on who's the winner: Coca-Cola or LVMH?
What Cramer is watching Friday — Day 2 rally, China eases more Covid rules, Intel double downgrade

U.S. stock futures point to a higher Friday open on Wall Street, one day after the market surged on a cooler-than-expected October consumer price index. The. gained 5.5% and 3.7%, respectively. Those were the best one-day advances in more than two years as the CPI print gave the Federal Reserve some cover to ease up a bit on its aggressive interest rate hikes in its fight against inflation. However, we pointed on Thursday we're not out of the woods yet.
We're selling some bank shares and buying some more beer stock

We're selling 125 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) at roughly $90.44 each, and buying 45 shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) at roughly $242.25 each. Following Friday's trades, the portfolio will own 1,475 shares of Morgan Stanley, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 4.69% from 5.07%; and 435 shares of Constellation Brands, increasing its weighting to 3.58% from 3.22%
Asia-Pacific markets set to trade mixed after Friday's rally

Asia-Pacific markets were set to trade mixed on Monday after closing the previous week with a big rally as U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected and China announced some easing of its Covid measures. The Hang Seng index saw the best day since March 16. Despite the number of...

