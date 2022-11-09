Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One dose of synthetic "magic mushrooms" may temporarily ease treatment-resistant depression, study says
Psilocybin, the psychedelic chemical found in so-called magic mushrooms, may help treat depression in some patients, a new study found. Researchers said a 25 mg one-time dose of the synthetic formulation of psilocybin reduced depression scores significantly in patients — but was associated with adverse side effects. For the...
CNET
What to Know About Filling Your Prescription During the Adderall Shortage
People who need it may have already known for a while, but the US Food and Drug Administration last month confirmed a shortage of Adderall -- one of the most popular brand names of a stimulant commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. There have been a...
Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020.
Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison. The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes 2 1/2 hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of methamphetamine withdrawal?
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug. People can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it. These can range from fatigue and depression to intense cravings. Although most withdrawal symptoms may resolve after a few weeks, some may continue for much longer. This article provides an overview of the symptoms...
Magic mushrooms’ psilocybin can alleviate severe depression when used with therapy
The psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms can help alleviate severe depression when combined with psychotherapy, according to a trial that raises hopes for people failed by existing antidepressants. Nearly a third of patients with severe depression went into rapid remission after a single 25mg dose of psilocybin followed by...
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto By David Matos On Unsplash.
MedicalXpress
Sleeping medications used for insomnia may combat drug and alcohol addiction
Rutgers researchers think they have identified a biological process for drug and alcohol addiction, and believe existing insomnia treatments could be used to reduce or eliminate cravings. A review in Biological Psychiatry explains how ongoing work at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and elsewhere demonstrates that the brain's orexin system—which...
Healthline
What Is Drug-Induced Schizophrenia and How You Can Address It?
Recreational drugs, like cannabis or hallucinogens, can alter people’s perception of reality. This is called drug-induced psychosis, or the inability to distinguish what’s real. If you use these drugs deliberately, you may be seeking that psychosis experience. But sometimes, that short-term break from reality can develop into a...
Psych Centra
What Are The Common Faces of Schizophrenia?
The faces of schizophrenia are many — defined by predominant features unique to you. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that typically develops in adolescence or early adulthood and continues to progress over time. Not everyone’s experience of schizophrenia is the same, however. Living with schizophrenia may mean having...
WebMD
Advances in Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder is the most widespread mood disorder in the world. Also called clinical depression, or just depression, it's when you have symptoms of low mood or hopelessness for at least 2 weeks. Scientists still don't know what causes it. But they know that treating it is complex and that people who have it need more ways to feel better faster.
News Channel Nebraska
Prozac and Alcohol: The Risks of Drinking Alcohol on Prozac
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxne.com/prozac-and-alcohol-the-risks-of-drinking-alcohol-on-prozac/. Over 16 million Americans experience depression yearly, which is rising in the country. One in six people will experience depression at some point in their lives. Regardless of age, ethnicity, or gender, anyone is prone to developing this mental health condition. Doctors can recommend antidepressant medications if you experience depression and seek treatment to stabilize and improve your mood.
Psych Centra
Autism and Tics: What's the Connection?
Many autistic people may also have tics or Tourette syndrome. Finding treatment options can help you reduce the severity of tics. If you have uncontrollable body movements or vocalizations, you may have a tic disorder or experience tics. Tics can be overwhelming because they aren’t within your control. Tics...
verywellmind.com
Coping With Treatment-Resistant Depression
If you’ve been diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression, you may be feeling defeated by connotations of the phrase “treatment-resistant.” However, it does not mean that you will never find a treatment that works—you just haven’t found it yet. A diagnosis of treatment-resistant depression may actually open up more doors for you as far as treatment.
Medical News Today
Behind the counter: Combination therapies for schizophrenia
Doctors sometimes recommend combination therapies when monotherapy for schizophrenia has failed or when additional symptoms require treatment. Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that affects a person’s thought process, perception, and behavior. In this article, Dr. Yalda Safai answers some common questions about antipsychotic drugs, including their effects,...
hcplive.com
Factors Guiding Treatment Selection in ADHD
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: Andy, what factors guide diet-treatment selection in ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder]? That’s a broad question. Sorry to throw that 1 your way, but I know you can handle it. Andrew Cutler, MD: It’s a broad question, but let me start with some of the general principles...
Psych Centra
Can You Prevent Schizophrenia?
There is no sure way to prevent schizophrenia — but there are ways to prevent or reduce symptoms, such as taking medication, avoiding substance use, and receiving therapy. Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that involves recurrent episodes of psychosis (a loss of contact with reality). There is no cure but various treatments can help you manage your symptoms.
sippycupmom.com
Alcohol Depression and Anxiety States as a Symptom of Addiction
The effects of alcohol addiction are divided into physical and mental. The latter group includes alcohol-induced depression. There are primary depression with secondary alcoholism or primary alcoholism with secondary depression. In 90% of cases, depressive disorders are the result of an alcoholism disorder and not a condition that leads to addiction. According to statistics, men are most often sick. In this article, you will learn about the effects of depression after alcohol and how to treat it effectively.
Ritalin Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
According to the Mayo Clinic, Ritalin is one of several different names for the central nervous system stimulant drug methylphenidate (MPH). In 1944, chemist Leandro Panizzon developed MPH to treat his wife Rita's low blood pressure. He named the drug after her and called it "Ritaline" (via The Specialist Forum). In 1954 doctors began using MPH under the name Ritalin to treat conditions like depression and chronic fatigue (via WebMD). However, Ritalin is best known for its role in management of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and doctors still prescribe methylphenidate under various brand names more often than any other stimulant when they recommend medication for childhood ADHD.
momcollective.com
Facts About Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental childhood disorders that may persist into adulthood. The disorder involves a relentless pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity that impede development or functioning.2 The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 4th edition (DSM-4) classified ADHD into three subtypes (inattentive, hyperactivity, and impulsive, or combined) based on symptomatology. However, DSM-5 replaced “subtypes” with “presentation,” emphasizing the changes in clusters of symptoms with age.7.
Comments / 1