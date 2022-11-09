According to the Mayo Clinic, Ritalin is one of several different names for the central nervous system stimulant drug methylphenidate (MPH). In 1944, chemist Leandro Panizzon developed MPH to treat his wife Rita's low blood pressure. He named the drug after her and called it "Ritaline" (via The Specialist Forum). In 1954 doctors began using MPH under the name Ritalin to treat conditions like depression and chronic fatigue (via WebMD). However, Ritalin is best known for its role in management of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and doctors still prescribe methylphenidate under various brand names more often than any other stimulant when they recommend medication for childhood ADHD.

