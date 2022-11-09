ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Teen shot in Lansdowne on Thursday night, say police

BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Police believe a teen boy was shot in Lansdowne, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Detectives are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 4300 block of Tucker Ci. The victim has been taken to an area hospital after sustaining at least one...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old man shot in the neck in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot in the neck Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the the victim walked into a local hospital around 9:45 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting

HYATTSVILLE, MD – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in Hyattsville. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call on in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch at around 3:48 am. Officer responding to the scene located three adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They are both listed in serious but stable condition. A third victim, identified as Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found dead, lying in a patch The post Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Landover shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
LANDOVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Person of interest sought in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl Monday in Baltimore, police said. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black with a hoodie on. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control of the investigation, police said. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.   Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement Monday night condemning the shooting, and calling it "senseless." 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Columbia pair accused of carrying out home invasion, shooting last month

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A man and woman from Columbia were arrested Tuesday after Howard County police said they carried out a home invasion last month that ended in a shooting. Tiffany Wilson, 39, and Kelly Francis Jr., 20, both face charges of attempted murder, home invasion, burglary, assault...
COLUMBIA, MD
firststateupdate.com

Arrest Made In Shooting Incident Near Christiana Hospital

County Police have updated a story that only FSU brought you late last month. New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence, 32, of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court in Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee police said Wednesday.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WUSA9

Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man arrested in shooting that left man with leg injury in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in the shooting of another man in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers initially found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the leg in the 100 block of North Ann Street on Oct. 25, police said. They later determined that the gunshot victim was shot in the 2500 block of Cecil Avenue following an argument with Boyd, police said.Boyd was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility. He has been charged with first-degree murder, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Real News Network

New details in mysterious death of Baltimore Detective Sean Suiter revealed in Maryland State Police probe

A recent HBO documentary entitled The Slow Hustle has brought renewed attention to the mysterious death of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter in 2017. Police initially claimed Suiter was the victim of a lone assailant after his body was found in a West Baltimore alley with a gunshot wound to the head. But as details began to emerge regarding Suiter’s involvement with some of Baltimore’s most corrupt cops, the case took a turn that raised serious questions about what actually happened and if his death was part of a broader cover-up.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Inmate found dead in cell; 4 possibly overdose at Baltimore's Central Booking

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old inmate died Monday at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. Cortez Johnson of Baltimore was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 a.m. Monday. Medics were called to resuscitate Johnson, but he died a few minutes later, said Lt. Latoya Gray, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gun, drugs found at Mergenthaler High School, source confirms

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun and drugs were found at Mergenthaler High School, a source confirms to FOX45 News. There's no word on the circumstances at this time of what happened to the student. Sources tell FOX45 News that the person with the gun and drugs was 18 years old.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Court documents: Fatal stabbing in Owings Mills was case of 'disrespect'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A fatal stabbing in Owings Mills was over a case of disrespect, according to court documents obtained by the 11 News I-Team. Charing documents allege Julian Funderburk stabbed Jerry Lewis on Monday at a laundromat on Reisterstown Road. Witnesses told police Funderburk and Lewis got into an argument and Funderburk threatened to kill Lewis.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police release bodyworn camera videos in fatal shooting by officer

BALTIMORE (WARNING: Graphic Video) — Baltimore police on Tuesday released two bodyworn camera videos from a shooting in which anofficer fatally shot a man over the weekend. City police said an officer responding to an assault call Sunday afternoon at Lafayette and Fulton avenues found Tyree Moorehead holding a woman at knifepoint.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy