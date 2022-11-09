Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Man, Woman Shot In Face Walks Themselves Into Baltimore Hospital
Two shooting victims are being treated after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. A 30-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital seeking treatment after being shot around 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of E. Madison Street, according to Baltimore police. The woman...
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A 13-year-old East Baltimore Girl Shot In The Head Is In Critical Condition
Police in Maryland, report that a 13-year-old girl is still in critical condition on Wednesday, after being shot in the head earlier this week outside of a liquor shop in East Baltimore. A picture of a guy wanted in connection with the shooting was published by police on Wednesday. He...
foxbaltimore.com
Teen shot in Lansdowne on Thursday night, say police
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Police believe a teen boy was shot in Lansdowne, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Detectives are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 4300 block of Tucker Ci. The victim has been taken to an area hospital after sustaining at least one...
foxbaltimore.com
54-year-old man shot in the neck in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot in the neck Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the the victim walked into a local hospital around 9:45 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said...
Man Shot In Neck By Unknown Attacker While Driving Down Baltimore Street
A shooting victim rushed himself to the hospital after an unknown attacker shot him in the neck in Baltimore, authorities say. The 54-year-old victim was reportedly driving in the rear of the 4700 block of Amberley Avenue when he was shot in the neck by an unknown man the night of Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to Baltimore police.
Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting
HYATTSVILLE, MD – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in Hyattsville. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call on in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch at around 3:48 am. Officer responding to the scene located three adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They are both listed in serious but stable condition. A third victim, identified as Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found dead, lying in a patch The post Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Landover shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
foxbaltimore.com
Man in serious condition, woman struck by gunfire in cheek in east Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was stuck in the right cheek by gunfire and a man is in serious condition after a double shooting in the Madison - Eastend neighborhood of east Baltimore, says Baltimore City Police department. At about 6:36 p.m., officers were sent to an area hospital...
Person of interest sought in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl Monday in Baltimore, police said. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black with a hoodie on. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present. "This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control of the investigation, police said. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement Monday night condemning the shooting, and calling it "senseless."
foxbaltimore.com
Columbia pair accused of carrying out home invasion, shooting last month
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A man and woman from Columbia were arrested Tuesday after Howard County police said they carried out a home invasion last month that ended in a shooting. Tiffany Wilson, 39, and Kelly Francis Jr., 20, both face charges of attempted murder, home invasion, burglary, assault...
BPD investigating stabbing incident, victim lost his hand
Baltimore Police are investigating a cutting incident where a man lost his right hand. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with injuries sustained from a sharp edged weapon.
firststateupdate.com
Arrest Made In Shooting Incident Near Christiana Hospital
County Police have updated a story that only FSU brought you late last month. New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence, 32, of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court in Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee police said Wednesday.
Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
Man arrested in shooting that left man with leg injury in Southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in the shooting of another man in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers initially found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the leg in the 100 block of North Ann Street on Oct. 25, police said. They later determined that the gunshot victim was shot in the 2500 block of Cecil Avenue following an argument with Boyd, police said.Boyd was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility. He has been charged with first-degree murder, according to authorities.
Real News Network
New details in mysterious death of Baltimore Detective Sean Suiter revealed in Maryland State Police probe
A recent HBO documentary entitled The Slow Hustle has brought renewed attention to the mysterious death of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter in 2017. Police initially claimed Suiter was the victim of a lone assailant after his body was found in a West Baltimore alley with a gunshot wound to the head. But as details began to emerge regarding Suiter’s involvement with some of Baltimore’s most corrupt cops, the case took a turn that raised serious questions about what actually happened and if his death was part of a broader cover-up.
foxbaltimore.com
Inmate found dead in cell; 4 possibly overdose at Baltimore's Central Booking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old inmate died Monday at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. Cortez Johnson of Baltimore was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7 a.m. Monday. Medics were called to resuscitate Johnson, but he died a few minutes later, said Lt. Latoya Gray, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
foxbaltimore.com
Gun, drugs found at Mergenthaler High School, source confirms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun and drugs were found at Mergenthaler High School, a source confirms to FOX45 News. There's no word on the circumstances at this time of what happened to the student. Sources tell FOX45 News that the person with the gun and drugs was 18 years old.
Wbaltv.com
Court documents: Fatal stabbing in Owings Mills was case of 'disrespect'
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A fatal stabbing in Owings Mills was over a case of disrespect, according to court documents obtained by the 11 News I-Team. Charing documents allege Julian Funderburk stabbed Jerry Lewis on Monday at a laundromat on Reisterstown Road. Witnesses told police Funderburk and Lewis got into an argument and Funderburk threatened to kill Lewis.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police release bodyworn camera videos in fatal shooting by officer
BALTIMORE (WARNING: Graphic Video) — Baltimore police on Tuesday released two bodyworn camera videos from a shooting in which anofficer fatally shot a man over the weekend. City police said an officer responding to an assault call Sunday afternoon at Lafayette and Fulton avenues found Tyree Moorehead holding a woman at knifepoint.
foxbaltimore.com
3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
Comments / 0