SAFFORD – The Graham County Elections Department has released its initial election results and Proposition 401 has passed. It may be on the other side of the mountain but it is still Graham County and one would have to be living under a rock not to know about the major countywide proposition. According to initial election results, the proposition passed by a vote of nearly 54% to about 46% with initial votes at 5,751 for and 4,863 against out of 10,614 votes cast. A total of 5,982 votes were cast early and 3,474 on election day and 1,158 “late votes”.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO