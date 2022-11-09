Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gilaherald.com
Thatcher’s Peyton Devlin named 3A South Region Co-Player of the Year
THATCHER – With the Thatcher Eagles volleyball team set to take on the No. 1 Snowflake Lobos in the State Playoffs semifinals, a number of players have been given region accolades, including Player of the Year for junior outside hitter Peyton Devlin. No. 4 Thatcher took out No. 13...
gilaherald.com
Obituary for Dennis Jay Martin
Dennis Jay Martin, of Thatcher, Arizona, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, following a short illness from pancreatic cancer. He was 76 years old. Dennis was born in Placerville, California, to James and Ethel Martin, where he grew up. After high school, he served a church mission in France and...
gilaherald.com
Obituary for Ageda Lucero
Ageda (Corona) Lucero, lovingly known as Aggie, was born Feb. 28, 1943, in San Patricio, New Mexico, to Maximiano and Bresellia Corona. She was one of 10 cherished children. Her parents moved to Morenci and eventually settled in Duncan, where Aggie was raised. Aggie met the love of her life, Filomeno Lucero, while she was staying in Safford with her sister, Lucinda.
gilaherald.com
Country Financial donates $3,000 toward a new Pima Fire Station
PIMA – The Pima Fire Department received a nice increase in its efforts to collect funds for a new fire station on Saturday when Vaughn Grant and Jenna Ferrin of Country Financial presented the department with a $3,000 check. According to Grant, the funds are made possible through Country...
gilaherald.com
Obituary for Evans Rope Sr.
Evans Rope Sr., of Bylas, Arizona passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the age of 86. After several months of declining health, Evans died peacefully with his children by his side. Evans was born in San Carlos, Arizona on June 20, 1936, to Chris and Gertrude Stanley Rope....
gilaherald.com
Editorial: Pima Elementary School letter grade reflects disruptions caused by the pandemic and growth
Jon Johnson Photo/Gila Herald: The Pima School District’s 16,000-square-foot new elementary addition opened last year to help accommodate student growth. Op-Ed By Sean Rickert/Pima School District Superintendent. The Arizona State Board of Education has issued letter grades for public schools as required by law. These grades are an effort...
gilaherald.com
FCI-Safford to hold hiring events starting December 3
SAFFORD – Are you interested in becoming a correctional professional?. The Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Safford in Safford, Arizona is sponsoring a Hiring Event on the first Saturday of every month from December 3, 2022, through Sept. 2, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Time. FCI Safford...
Arizona Silver Belt
Man sentenced to 38 years for multiple drunk driving fatalities
GLOBE - Gila County Attorney Bradley D. Beauchamp announced that on Oct. 28, 2022, defendant James Duncan was sentenced by Judge Timothy Wright to a total of 38 years for a multiple- vehicle collision that killed three people on April 16, 2021. Trial was set to begin on Aug. 17, 2022. Shortly before jury selection began, Duncan agreed to waive his right to a jury trial and allowed the judge to find him guilty on all charges based on evidence presented in previous court hearings. There was no plea agreement. Duncan was found guilty as charged on three counts of manslaughter, five counts of endangerment, and extreme driving under the influence.
gilaherald.com
Pima recognizes outgoing Mayor Dale Rogers
PIMA – After nine years on the Pima Town Council, Mayor Dale Rogers’ tenure has come to an end. During the Pima Town Council’s Tuesday night meeting, Rogers was recognized for his years of service to the town. Pima Town Manager Vernon Batty presented Rogers with a...
gilaherald.com
Post 28 to hold a special meal for all vets
Photo By Walt Mares: This World War II helmet atop a monument in Clifton’s Veterans Park belonged to Emilio Membrila, Clifton, who fought in the infamous Battle of the Bulge during that war. Membrila was captured by the German enemy and spent time in a Prisoner of War camp but eventually made it back home. Note the family in the background enjoying American freedom while having a picnic at the park. A special luncheon for all veterans and immediate families will be held Friday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Clifton.
gilaherald.com
Healing is Mares Bluff’s purpose
Photo By Walt Mares: The Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial in Clifton is a unique tribute to peace and healing. It honors U.S. Armed Forces combat and non-combat veterans of all branches of military service. More than 2,000 replica dog tags are strung on wire cables in honor of veterans. Visitors are encouraged to ring the bell atop the bluff. The Long Walk to Freedom to reach the bluff’s summit is challenging to some. It represents the effort and sacrifice made by veterans and those currently serving in the military. It will be an ideal activity on Veterans Day, this Friday, Nov. 11.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for November 1 – 7
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Nov. 1 – 7 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. November...
gilaherald.com
Proposition 401 passes
SAFFORD – The Graham County Elections Department has released its initial election results and Proposition 401 has passed. It may be on the other side of the mountain but it is still Graham County and one would have to be living under a rock not to know about the major countywide proposition. According to initial election results, the proposition passed by a vote of nearly 54% to about 46% with initial votes at 5,751 for and 4,863 against out of 10,614 votes cast. A total of 5,982 votes were cast early and 3,474 on election day and 1,158 “late votes”.
kjzz.org
Props. 420 and 422: Southeast Arizonans split on rural groundwater initiatives
Voters in southeast Arizona may split on a pair of initiatives that would have allowed them to form local boards to manage their groundwater supplies. Propositions 420 and 422 are similar measures for nearby rural districts, but early results suggest 422 could pass while 420 fails. For much of rural...
Comments / 0