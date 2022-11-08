ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A Chick-fil-A owner's change to a 3-day work helps with employee burnout and retention

By Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxBwC_0j3g9glu00

As the concept of a four-day work week gains momentum, a Chick-fil-A owner in Florida took it a step further by switching to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Justin Lindsey, the local operator of Chick-fil-A Kendall, said he designed the program with the goal of reducing burnout, increasing retention and giving employees a consistent work schedule, according to reports.

“My idea was to provide staff with this gift of time by creating a scheduling system where they would know exactly what days they worked for as long as they work here,” Lindsey told Insider .

Lindsey said the condensed work week and consistent schedule allows workers to plan their lives outside of work in advance.

The program, which began in February, has resulted in 100% employee retention at the management level and a flood of new applicants, according to QSR magazine . A single job opening this fall received more than 420 applicants.

As of Tuesday, 25 team members and 18 team leaders have opted into the program, according to Insider.

Study: Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru. Another chicken chain comes in No. 1

Menu: Chick-fil-A brings back Grilled Spicy Chicken Sandwich, adds autumn milkshake

How does the three-day schedule work?

The program condenses a full-time, 40-hour work week into three days.

Lindsey divided his staff into two rotating groups, which he calls “pods,” that rotate between three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hour shifts. Chick-fil-A restaurants don’t open on Sundays , meaning the rotations are evenly split.

The program has a positive impact on employees who previously worked up to 70 hours a week and skipped vacations, Lindsey told QSR magazine.

Lindsey’s Chick-fil-A location is reportedly on track to generate about $17 million in sales this year.

Is a four-day work week a good idea?

Shorter work weeks are still far from being the norm, but surveys have shown many workers would prefer a four-day week. Studies have found that shorter work weeks don’t hamper productivity.

At the halfway point of six month British trial of a four-day week, most respondents reported there hasn’t been a loss in productivity. The pilot program , lead by the nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, began at the beginning of June.

“While for most organizations the pilot prompts many pleasing discoveries and outcomes – a lot of businesses have more flexibility and nimbleness among their people and teams that leaders often know at the outset – there is friction for others, and this can be based on a variety of factors,” 4 Day Week Global CEO Joe O’Connor said in a statement .

Researchers in Iceland last year determined that a four-day work week, without a pay cut, improved employee’s well-being and productivity. A previous experiment conducted by Microsoft employees in Japan found that productivity surged nearly 40% after implementing a four-day work week.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A Chick-fil-A owner's change to a 3-day work helps with employee burnout and retention

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting

Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
Upworthy

'No tipping!': Restaurant creates tip-free model by paying workers a living wage, shares profits with workers

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 6, 2022. It has since been updated. The service industry is notorious for not paying a living wage, and this, in turn, leads to workers depending on tips to make ends meet. With any product, its pricing accounts for the labor involved in making the product but a majority of restaurants in America transfer the cost of labor onto the customers in the form of tips. Some restaurants explicitly guilt trip customers to compensate for their low wages. One restaurant from San Francisco is shaking things up by declaring itself a 'tip-free' place. Zazie is a popular brunch spot in the city and is paying its staff a living wage with benefits, and a share of the profits as well. The restaurant has increased the cost of items on the menu by 25% but the response from customers has been very positive. "So far we haven’t had any complaints," said owner Jennifer Piallat, reported SF Eater. "In fact, one customer said she expected sticker shock, but that the menu still looks reasonable."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Dogington Post

New Study Shows That Female Dogs Judge Their Owners When They Make Mistakes

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Do you ever feel like your dog is judgingly looking at you when you make a mistake? Well, what you feel is probably right!. According to a study from Kyoto...
CNBC

Keeping Employees Happy On The Front Lines

As the founder of Hearsay Systems and the current CEO of Service Cloud for Salesforce, Silicon Valley veteran Clara Shih knows a thing or two about keeping workers happy and engaged even in the most demanding roles. We'll talk to Clara about the changing nature of customer relations, get her tips on navigating this new era of remote and hybrid work, and hear her strategies on winning the war for talent in a tight market.
Fortune

Kohl’s CEO’s departure means one fewer Fortune 500 company with a female CEO and CFO

As the C-suite turnover continues across corporate America, one fewer Fortune 500 company will have a CEO and CFO who are both women. Kohl’s announced on Tuesday that Michelle Gass will step down as CEO and a member of the board of directors on Dec. 2. Levi Strauss & Co. then announced that Gass will take on the role of president beginning on Jan. 2. She will succeed Chip Bergh as CEO within the next 18 months. Tom Kingsbury, a company director and the former CEO of Burlington Stores, was appointed the interim CEO at Kohl’s while the company looks for a permanent replacement for Gass.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

670K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy