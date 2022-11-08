A Chick-fil-A owner's change to a 3-day work helps with employee burnout and retention

As the concept of a four-day work week gains momentum, a Chick-fil-A owner in Florida took it a step further by switching to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Justin Lindsey, the local operator of Chick-fil-A Kendall, said he designed the program with the goal of reducing burnout, increasing retention and giving employees a consistent work schedule, according to reports.

“My idea was to provide staff with this gift of time by creating a scheduling system where they would know exactly what days they worked for as long as they work here,” Lindsey told Insider .

Lindsey said the condensed work week and consistent schedule allows workers to plan their lives outside of work in advance.

The program, which began in February, has resulted in 100% employee retention at the management level and a flood of new applicants, according to QSR magazine . A single job opening this fall received more than 420 applicants.

As of Tuesday, 25 team members and 18 team leaders have opted into the program, according to Insider.

How does the three-day schedule work?

The program condenses a full-time, 40-hour work week into three days.

Lindsey divided his staff into two rotating groups, which he calls “pods,” that rotate between three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hour shifts. Chick-fil-A restaurants don’t open on Sundays , meaning the rotations are evenly split.

The program has a positive impact on employees who previously worked up to 70 hours a week and skipped vacations, Lindsey told QSR magazine.

Lindsey’s Chick-fil-A location is reportedly on track to generate about $17 million in sales this year.

Is a four-day work week a good idea?

Shorter work weeks are still far from being the norm, but surveys have shown many workers would prefer a four-day week. Studies have found that shorter work weeks don’t hamper productivity.

At the halfway point of six month British trial of a four-day week, most respondents reported there hasn’t been a loss in productivity. The pilot program , lead by the nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, began at the beginning of June.

“While for most organizations the pilot prompts many pleasing discoveries and outcomes – a lot of businesses have more flexibility and nimbleness among their people and teams that leaders often know at the outset – there is friction for others, and this can be based on a variety of factors,” 4 Day Week Global CEO Joe O’Connor said in a statement .

Researchers in Iceland last year determined that a four-day work week, without a pay cut, improved employee’s well-being and productivity. A previous experiment conducted by Microsoft employees in Japan found that productivity surged nearly 40% after implementing a four-day work week.

