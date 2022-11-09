ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina man arrested for trying to bring tasers, smoke grenades, knives on plane

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSXny_0j3g9NCD00

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man from Columbia, South Carolina, has been arrested and is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to bring tasers, smoke grenades and knives onto a plane, officials said.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, David Lee Angell, 51, was arrested by the FBI after Columbia Metropolitan Airport TSA agents reportedly found three smoke grenades, plastic stun knuckles, three stun batons and two cans of pepper spray in his carry-on luggage.

According to WCBD, Angell has been charged with knowing and willfully entering into an airport in violation of security requirements.

Angell requested a bond hearing. After the hearing, United States Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges at the hearing ordered Angell to be detained without bond until the “resolution of the federal charges against him,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Angell is facing a maximum of one year in federal prison is convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman discovered dead after investigation finds signs of earlier fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in an Orangeburg home on Friday after an earlier and unreported fire that day. According to a report filed by the Orangeburg Fire Marshal's Office, the son of the deceased called the property manager at 505 Livingway Drive just before noon, after which she went to the apartment and, after gaining access, found 66-year-old Dolliene Lewis dead.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man charged after vehicle pursuit, say Lexington deputies

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 38 year-old Charles Kenneth Meador faces multiple charges after failing to stop for blue lights on Nov. 8. Meador was driving a stolen car in Lexington when he led authorities on a pursuit by going 97 in a 45 mph zone.
LEXINGTON, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg firefighters respond to mobile home fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Haddock Road. Firefighters say they responded to reports of a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed. According to officials, overhead electrical utility wires were down on...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

Aiken man dead after motorcycle crash on Howlandville Road in Warrenville

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man has died after a motorcycle crash according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened Sunday, November 6th at 7:26 P.M. on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road in Warrenville. Authorities say, Thomas L. Argiro, 50, was traveling south on Howlandville Road in a 2003 Harley Davidson […]
WARRENVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

Two pets exposed to rabid raccoon in Lexington County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was found in Gaston, near Suzanne Ct. and Fish Hatchery Rd. There are no reports of exposure to humans, but two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
132K+
Followers
139K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy