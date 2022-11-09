Read full article on original website
Related
FSU offers 2024 four-star athlete JJ Harrell
Florida State offered Sardis (Miss.) North Panola four-star athlete JJ Harrell on Thursday evening. Harrell mentioned area recruiter Marcus Woodson when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete is viewed by most as a wide receiver. FSU joins an offer list that includes Arkansas, Indiana, LSU, Mississippi State,...
247Sports
FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson
Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
Florida State at Syracuse: Wednesday Practice Observations
A competitive practice ahead of a road game with the Orange.
247Sports
FSU DL commit Jaden Jones locks in his official visit date
Hutchinson C.C. three-star junior college defensive lineman Jaden Jones, who committed to Florida State back in June, has now locked in his official visit date to check out the Seminoles. Jones shared via his social media on Monday that he will be in Tallahassee for his official visit from Friday, November 25th through Sunday, November 27th. The official visit for Jones will center around FSU hosting in-state rival Florida.
famunews.com
FAMU Cancels Classes at Central and South Florida Sites Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Florida A&M University (FAMU) is actively monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Nicole. As a result of the storm’s predicted path northward, the College of Law has announced the cancelation of classes Wednesday and Thursday. No classes were scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. The Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) is closed Wednesday.
thewestsidegazette.com
FAMU Homecoming Convocation Speaker Tiffany Greene Invokes Rich Family Rattler Legacy
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene invoked her family’s rich Rattler legacy as she addressed a near-capacity, spirited audience at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center for the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. A former queen of Orange and Green, Greene was introduced by her husband, Aaron Berry,...
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype
Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
wcsx.com
Powerball Numbers…Finally!
After a delay due to one state not reporting in time – we now have the numbers for the 2 Billion dollar Powerball:. The Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was performed at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning...
Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 Win On ‘Cash Club’ Scratch-Off Ticket
The Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00. KC purchased his winning ticket
thefamuanonline.com
Rapper DKOMX rises to fame at FAMU
With humble beginnings in Macon, Georgia, and a passion for music since a young age, you could say that from then, a star was born. Dakarai Williams is a sophomore psychology and theater double major at Florida A&M University. And while he has a passion for psychology, being a student isn’t all that Williams is or aspires to be.
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?
Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
WEAR
Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida
Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
WCTV
FAMU announces new administrative restructuring
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has been under much scrutiny in the last few months after a housing crisis and issues with compliance for athletes. However, FAMU’s President Dr. Larry Robinson says new leadership changes are just another step in ongoing improvement. Those administrative changes were announced...
WCTV
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
nbc25news.com
Powerball drawn after 10- hour delay due to technical issue
UPDATE: DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize. The numbers for the drawing...
WCTV
Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022. Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County. Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022. All after-school activities...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Restaurant Spotlight: Osaka Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
After recognizing an opportunity in the Japanese-inspired dining realm, owners Michael and Annie Chou opened Osaka Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar in Tallahassee in 1998. Having previously owned a Chinese restaurant in Tallahassee, Chou’s Dynasty, Mr. Chou saw an opportunity in uncharted dining territory: hibachi. While the Japanese Steakhouse concept was new for the Chous, the cuisine was not. Mr. Chou was raised in the sovereign state of Taiwan, which was occupied by Japan for 50 years.
tallahasseemagazine.com
2022 Medical Profile: Eye Associates of Tallahassee
Since 1960, Eye Associates of Tallahassee has provided insight on eyesight. Originally established in Tallahassee, the practice has expanded to Marianna, Perry, Quincy and soon Crawfordville, with groundbreaking set for the newest location in 2023. Being the oldest and most expansive ophthalmology and optometry practice in the area, they offer...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Website to Apply for State Government Opportunities in Administration’s Second Term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his 2022–2023 transition chairs, as well as the launch of JoinTeamDeSantis.com where those interested in public service may apply for positions in the DeSantis Administration. “During my second term in office, we will remain focused on continuing to lead on...
Pedestrian involved in October crash dies from injuries
The adult male pedestrian that was involved in a crash on Oct. 21 succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.
