Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Plymouth Avenue Bridge opens to traffic in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Plymouth Avenue Bridge over the Elkhart River is now open to traffic. The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to have the project totally complete by Friday, according to Goshen city officials.
abc57.com
Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
16 hurt from school bus crash in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. – A crash between a school bus and semi left three student-athletes in stable condition Saturday evening, police say. The Warsaw Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding. […]
WISH-TV
Semi driver under arrest after school bus crash leaves 16 injured in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — A semi-driver is under arrest for operating while intoxicated after crashing into a school bus, leaving 16 people hurt, according to Warsaw police. The crash happened just after 8 pm on Saturday night on U.S. 30 near Center Street. Warsaw Police said the bus was...
abc57.com
Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
abc57.com
Brownfield Park to be renamed Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brownfield Park is set to be renamed on Friday. The park will now be named as the Stephen J. Luecke Park after former South Bend Mayor. Mayor Luecke was the longest serving mayor in South Bend history, garnering re-election three times from 1997 to 2011. The...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Parks & Rec Department looking for Winterfest Lighted Parade participants
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks & Rec Department is issuing a callout to local businesses to participate in the upcoming Winterfest Lighted Parade. Interested organizations can design a float or decorate a car with holiday lights to be a part of the parade and can sign up here. The...
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
abc57.com
Walk-ins welcome for 2022 Elkhart Community Thanksgiving Day Meal
ELKHART, Ind. - Walk-ins are welcome for this year's Thanksgiving Day meal, hosted by the Salvation Army and Faith Mission of Michiana, at Faith Mission in Elkhart on November 24. A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served to shelter residents and those receiving home deliveries. Walk-ins can also enjoy the...
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
abc57.com
Veterans honored by Mission Barbeque in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Several Michiana restaurants are honoring our service men and women tonight with a free meal, one of those restaurants being Mishawaka's Mission Barbeque. Serving up food to our local veterans, every active duty and former military member gets a free sandwich and cake tonight.
abc57.com
City of Goshen offices closed on Veterans Day
GOSHEN, Ind. - All City offices in Goshen will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Trash collection will not be affected by the holiday.
abc57.com
True Top One Percent military exhibition in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--The first True Top One Percent military exhibition kicks off in Downtown South Bend. At Four Winds Field and South Bend Union Station, people can see local art, vendors, historical military equipment and more for free for the family friendly military positive exhibition. J. R., True Top One...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
abc57.com
Short-lived warm start to week will be replaced by snow
After one round of snow over the weekend, Michiana will have a temporary break on Monday before the next system moves in. Temperatures warm up on Monday into the low 40s with partly sunny skies for pleasant walking conditions. Chances for snow dramatically increase Tuesday, with a wintry mix being the most likely precipitation over Michiana for the majority of the day. Overnight, the mix will develop into snow with a possibility of 1-3 inches of accumulation. Wednesday will see the most significant sustained snowfall, not tapering off until the overnight hours into Thursday.
95.3 MNC
Maryland woman arrested at Goshen gas station
It took no time at all for police in Goshen to arrest a robbery suspect. The alleged heist happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Investigators say Donte Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, was taken into...
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.
abc57.com
Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
Comments / 0