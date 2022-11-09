After one round of snow over the weekend, Michiana will have a temporary break on Monday before the next system moves in. Temperatures warm up on Monday into the low 40s with partly sunny skies for pleasant walking conditions. Chances for snow dramatically increase Tuesday, with a wintry mix being the most likely precipitation over Michiana for the majority of the day. Overnight, the mix will develop into snow with a possibility of 1-3 inches of accumulation. Wednesday will see the most significant sustained snowfall, not tapering off until the overnight hours into Thursday.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO