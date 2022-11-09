ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

abc57.com

Plymouth Avenue Bridge opens to traffic in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Plymouth Avenue Bridge over the Elkhart River is now open to traffic. The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to have the project totally complete by Friday, according to Goshen city officials.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
CASS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

16 hurt from school bus crash in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. – A crash between a school bus and semi left three student-athletes in stable condition Saturday evening, police say. The Warsaw Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding. […]
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Brownfield Park to be renamed Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brownfield Park is set to be renamed on Friday. The park will now be named as the Stephen J. Luecke Park after former South Bend Mayor. Mayor Luecke was the longest serving mayor in South Bend history, garnering re-election three times from 1997 to 2011. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Walk-ins welcome for 2022 Elkhart Community Thanksgiving Day Meal

ELKHART, Ind. - Walk-ins are welcome for this year's Thanksgiving Day meal, hosted by the Salvation Army and Faith Mission of Michiana, at Faith Mission in Elkhart on November 24. A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served to shelter residents and those receiving home deliveries. Walk-ins can also enjoy the...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Tiny home village in Mishawaka

ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Veterans honored by Mission Barbeque in Mishawaka

ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Several Michiana restaurants are honoring our service men and women tonight with a free meal, one of those restaurants being Mishawaka's Mission Barbeque. Serving up food to our local veterans, every active duty and former military member gets a free sandwich and cake tonight.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

True Top One Percent military exhibition in South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--The first True Top One Percent military exhibition kicks off in Downtown South Bend. At Four Winds Field and South Bend Union Station, people can see local art, vendors, historical military equipment and more for free for the family friendly military positive exhibition. J. R., True Top One...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Short-lived warm start to week will be replaced by snow

After one round of snow over the weekend, Michiana will have a temporary break on Monday before the next system moves in. Temperatures warm up on Monday into the low 40s with partly sunny skies for pleasant walking conditions. Chances for snow dramatically increase Tuesday, with a wintry mix being the most likely precipitation over Michiana for the majority of the day. Overnight, the mix will develop into snow with a possibility of 1-3 inches of accumulation. Wednesday will see the most significant sustained snowfall, not tapering off until the overnight hours into Thursday.
MICHIANA, MI
95.3 MNC

Maryland woman arrested at Goshen gas station

It took no time at all for police in Goshen to arrest a robbery suspect. The alleged heist happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Investigators say Donte Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, was taken into...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
SOUTH BEND, IN

