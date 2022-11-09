Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey’s Republican wave didn’t arrive. Why did we think it would?
Was the 2022 election a Republican wave in New Jersey? Nope. Did Republicans get anywhere near the dominant result they wanted? Not looking like it. Was the 3rd congressional district really a toss-up? Well, anyone who thought so looks pretty foolish now. After a campaign cycle in which it seemed...
After a traumatic 2021, New Jersey Democrats breathing easier after Tuesday's results
Democrats held onto nine of the 10 U.S. House seats they control.
New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District race remains in the air
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The race to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, seen as the Garden State’s most hotly contested heading into Election Day, did not disappoint, remaining up in the air as of early Wednesday. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski was looking to hold off Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr., a state lawmaker […]
No Red Wave in NJ on Election Night
Despite decades-high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president, there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members, and voting for their board of education. These races are important because they form the building blocks of grassroots political efforts in local communities.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President
With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
New Jersey congressional district results for election night 2022
A voting information banner is seen on a metal chain fence at a polling station in Paterson, New Jersey, in 2020. New Jersey voters returned to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in 12 Congressional races. Mail-in votes will be accepted for another six days after Election Day. [ more › ]
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Six things to watch for in New Jersey's election
Of New Jersey’s 12 House seats, 10 are held by Democrats and 2 by Republicans.
NJ election results: How voters decided most-watched races
New Jersey 101.5 is following live election results for the four most-watched congressional races, which could decide whether Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives. Scroll down to see the hot races in the Garden State. New Jersey voters returned incumbents to Congress in most of the state's...
fox5ny.com
Live New Jersey 2022 Election Results
NEW JERSEY - Election day has passed in New Jersey. While there were no statewide offices up for a vote there were still a lot of interesting races. All 12 Congressional Districts were up for election in New Jersey. Those races could have implications about which party controls Congress for...
WRGB
Key House races remain undecided in New York
ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
In a heated season, mixed results in N.J. school board elections
While pundits weren’t laying odds on the outcomes of New Jersey’s unusually polarized local Board of Education elections, they have drawn attention. And much like in the national elections, the results were mixed. Josh Aikens, chairman of Arise NJ, a conservative-leaning non-profit that provides information to people considering...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs resolution designating National Apprenticeship Week in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey now recognizes the second week in November as National Apprenticeship Week following the governor’s signature of Assemblyman Parker Space’s resolution. Apprenticeship programs combine classroom instruction with on-the-job paid training to build a pipeline of highly-qualified workers who can then use their industry-recognized...
VOTE 2022: 7th Congressional District among most-watched races in New Jersey, nationally
The last election there was decided by a single point, though boundaries have since been redrawn after the 2020 census.
Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban
No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
WRGB
Voters prioritize inflation, newly elected officials tasked with delivering
Albany — As the run up to the 2022 midterm elections went on, several issues were on the minds of voters. Reproductive rights, crime, democracy and the 2nd Amendment were all part of candidates' campaigns, but it was the economy, and more specifically inflation, which ended up being the top issue voters valued in filling out their ballots.
Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave
TRENTON – New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa has had enough of out-of-control crime in the Garden State, where criminals are being coddled by Governor Phil Murphy and Democrat lawmakers. New Jersey has long been considered one of the safest states in America as a whole. Now, that could change as Democrats and Murphy continue to roll out soft-on-crime policies statewide. Those policies embolden and empower criminals and criminal enterprises who seek to exploit the criminal justice reform measures enacted by the governor and the Democrat state legislators. A rising rate of car thefts, carjacking and crime is taking over The post Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murphy changes his mind about NJ bear hunt after scary encounters and backlash
TRENTON – New Jersey plans to hold a bear hunt next month, as Gov. Phil Murphy reversed his long-standing opposition in the face of rising complaints about interactions between bears and people. Murphy opposed the bear hunt as a candidate and gradually restricted it as governor, first by banning...
Steady stream of voters in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District Tuesday
If the first few hours of voting in today's midterm elections are any indicator, it's going to be a busy day at Garden State polling centers.
