New Jersey State

PIX11

New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District race remains in the air

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The race to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, seen as the Garden State’s most hotly contested heading into Election Day, did not disappoint, remaining up in the air as of early Wednesday. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski was looking to hold off Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr., a state lawmaker […]
WPG Talk Radio

No Red Wave in NJ on Election Night

Despite decades-high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president, there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members, and voting for their board of education. These races are important because they form the building blocks of grassroots political efforts in local communities.
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President

With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
fox5ny.com

Live New Jersey 2022 Election Results

NEW JERSEY - Election day has passed in New Jersey. While there were no statewide offices up for a vote there were still a lot of interesting races. All 12 Congressional Districts were up for election in New Jersey. Those races could have implications about which party controls Congress for...
WRGB

Key House races remain undecided in New York

ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
NJ.com

In a heated season, mixed results in N.J. school board elections

While pundits weren’t laying odds on the outcomes of New Jersey’s unusually polarized local Board of Education elections, they have drawn attention. And much like in the national elections, the results were mixed. Josh Aikens, chairman of Arise NJ, a conservative-leaning non-profit that provides information to people considering...
New Jersey 101.5

Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban

No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
WRGB

Voters prioritize inflation, newly elected officials tasked with delivering

Albany — As the run up to the 2022 midterm elections went on, several issues were on the minds of voters. Reproductive rights, crime, democracy and the 2nd Amendment were all part of candidates' campaigns, but it was the economy, and more specifically inflation, which ended up being the top issue voters valued in filling out their ballots.
Shore News Network

Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave

TRENTON – New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa has had enough of out-of-control crime in the Garden State, where criminals are being coddled by Governor Phil Murphy and Democrat lawmakers. New Jersey has long been considered one of the safest states in America as a whole. Now, that could change as Democrats and Murphy continue to roll out soft-on-crime policies statewide. Those policies embolden and empower criminals and criminal enterprises who seek to exploit the criminal justice reform measures enacted by the governor and the Democrat state legislators. A rising rate of car thefts, carjacking and crime is taking over The post Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave appeared first on Shore News Network.
