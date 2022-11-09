ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Action News Jax

Federal judge sides with Florida in elections law canvassing boards dispute

TALLAHASEE, Fla. — A federal judge has rejected a request by the Florida Democratic Party to block part of a new state elections law involving county canvassing boards. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Tuesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction, saying the Democratic Party and two individual plaintiffs “had not met their burden to establish a substantial threat of actual and imminent irreparable injury.”
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance

The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary.
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
The Independent

US election results live: Midterm red wave falters but Vance takes Ohio Senate seat as DeSantis, AOC win big

Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the...
FOX8 News

Republicans seize control of North Carolina Supreme Court

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The balance of power on the North Carolina Supreme Court has completed its shift. Republicans claimed a 5-2 majority on the court Tuesday by sweeping both open positions and will have majority control for the first time since the court was made partisan by the General Assembly in 2016. Associate Justice […]
Business Insider

Live Results: Rep. Sanford Bishop defeats Republican Chris West in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Sanford Bishop defeated Republican Chris West in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District encompasses Georgia's southwestern corner, including Albany. Political analysts dubbed this race the only competitive US House race in the Deep South. Election 2022 Georgia Results Explore more election results. House...
