Action News Jax
Federal judge sides with Florida in elections law canvassing boards dispute
TALLAHASEE, Fla. — A federal judge has rejected a request by the Florida Democratic Party to block part of a new state elections law involving county canvassing boards. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Tuesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction, saying the Democratic Party and two individual plaintiffs “had not met their burden to establish a substantial threat of actual and imminent irreparable injury.”
DeSantis' administration won't allow Justice Department monitors inside Florida polling places, saying his secretary of state will watch the 3 Democratic strongholds instead
The Department of Justice said it will still send its monitors to outside the polling places in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties anyway.
Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance
The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary.
Ohio Bar Condemns Ad Attacking Democratic State Supreme Court Nominees
Bar officials argue the ad “grossly oversimplif(ies) their opinions just to score political points.”
A Florida cop advised one of the people arrested in DeSantis' voter fraud crackdown how to defend himself against the charges, body camera footage shows
Video obtained by the Tampa Bay Times show confused citizens and sympathetic police during the string of arrests.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
WXII 12
Key races to watch | US Senate, House, state Supreme Court and why it matters to North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The stakes are high for a number of key races in North Carolina that could decide the state’s future on the real issues that matter to you in another historic election race. ►Polls close Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. and race results are expected soon...
KSDK
Updated election results: Live tracking U.S. House balance of power
WASHINGTON — All 435 House seats are up for election as part of the midterms, which will decide the balance of power for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term in office. There are also 35 Senate seats on the line and gubernatorial elections being held...
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Trump 'livid' and 'screaming at everyone'; Georgia headed for runoff
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Democrat wins Pennsylvania governorship, defeating pro-Trump election denier
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Democrat Josh Shapiro won the Pennsylvania governorship on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, defeating a Republican election denier in a presidential battleground state where the governor appoints the official who oversees elections.
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
US election results live: Midterm red wave falters but Vance takes Ohio Senate seat as DeSantis, AOC win big
Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the...
Republicans seize control of North Carolina Supreme Court
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The balance of power on the North Carolina Supreme Court has completed its shift. Republicans claimed a 5-2 majority on the court Tuesday by sweeping both open positions and will have majority control for the first time since the court was made partisan by the General Assembly in 2016. Associate Justice […]
Republicans sweep 3 Ohio Supreme Court races, unofficial results show
Ohio Republicans won all three state supreme court races on Tuesday, which will extend the GOP's 36-year streak of holding a majority on the court and likely influence future decisions on redistricting, abortion and other key issues. Republican Justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine beat Democrats Jennifer Brunner, Terri Jamison and...
Oklahomans retain all judges on ballot from Supreme Court and Court of Civil Appeals
Oklahomans voted to retain four justices on the Oklahoma Supreme Court and five judges on the Court of Civil Appeals at the end of Oklahoma's midterm election. All nine of the judges received more than 60% of votes for retention. The justices and judges did not have opponents; rather, voters...
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma
Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats on Election Day, but the GOP expects to welcome a new face to the delegation after U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's plan to retire shook up the political scene. Only one of the five...
Live Results: Rep. Sanford Bishop defeats Republican Chris West in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Sanford Bishop defeated Republican Chris West in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District encompasses Georgia's southwestern corner, including Albany. Political analysts dubbed this race the only competitive US House race in the Deep South. Election 2022 Georgia Results Explore more election results. House...
Midterm Elections Determine Partisan Control of Illinois Supreme Court
In a rare confluence of elections, control of the Illinois Supreme Court was up for grabs in the 2022 midterms on Tuesday, with voters having say on how three of the seven seats on the court would be filled for the new term. Democrats went into Tuesday’s election holding a...
