NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
Silver Diner in Gaithersburg is Building an Outdoor Patio That Can Remain Open in Any Weather
Many may have noticed the deconstruction of Silver Diner’s outdoor patio in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront, but it is just temporary and a new patio is on the way. We were told by an employee this morning that the diner is planning on constructing a new outdoor patio that can remain open in any weather. The patio will be covered to protect customers from precipitation and will have the ability to be heated in colder months. Silver Diner has experienced delays because the patio is situated above water and supports must all go beneath the water, but the diner expects the new patio to be ready to go in about a month.
mocoshow.com
Sodexo Relocating U.S. Headquarters to Pike & Rose
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced today that Sodexo committed its U.S. headquarters to 915 Meeting Street, a new 276,000-square-foot trophy office building currently under construction at the award-winning mixed-use development of Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland. Sodexo’s headquarters are currently located at 9801 Washingtonian Blvd in Gaithersburg (next to Rio Lakefront).
mocoshow.com
Construction Progresses at MoCo’s First Wawa
Construction on the Gaithersburg location is ongoing (photos below). The convenience store/gas station will be taking over the site of the old Becraft Antiques location on 355, across from Gaithersburg High School at 405 S Frederick Ave. While an exact opening date isn’t available, it should open at some point in 2023.
Commercial Observer
Vape Shop Takes Last Spot at Gaithersburg Retail Center
Tobacco Hut & Vape, a smoking and vape shop with locations throughout Virginia and Maryland, has inked a 1,003-square-foot retail space at Gaitherstowne Plaza in Gaithersburg, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord, Milbrook Properties, which acquired the center this summer in a $24.5 million deal.
bethesdamagazine.com
Sodexo leaves Gaithersburg for Pike & Rose office space
Global food services management corporation Sodexo is relocating its U.S. headquarters from Gaithersburg to a new office building in the Pike and Rose area of North Bethesda, the Washington Business Journal reported Tuesday. The Paris-based company’s U.S. branch has been headquartered in Gaithersburg since 1998. In spring 2024, Sodexo will...
Solaire 8200 Dixon Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring
Solaire 8200 Dixon is now open for occupancy, according to an announcement from developer Washington Property Company. Approximately 30 percent of the building has been leased, and residents began moving in last month, according to WPC. They are currently accepting applications for the remaining studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedroom apartments. The...
mocoshow.com
Clear Skies Meadery to Open New Rockville Location Soon
Clear Skies Meadery has announced it will open its new meadery at 15201 Display Ct in Rockville on December 9. Clear Skies current location, which opened at 325 Main St. in Gaithersburg in 2020, is scheduled to remain open until March 31, 2023. The new Rockville location will include a...
Northern Virginia builder demolished homes, stole clients’ money
A Northern Virginia builder pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his clients after he agreed to build them new homes, but instead simply demolished their existing homes and left them in the lurch.
Washingtonian.com
This Magnificent Manor Is Located On One Of McLean’s Most Beautiful Streets
Breathtaking Georgian Manor sits at the top of the rise on prestigious Ballantrae Farm Drive, one of McLean’s most beautiful streets. Distinguished from outside by its stately portico, two sunrooms, and Palladian and dormer windows, this impressive residence is a study in grand architecture and timeless aesthetic appeal. Arrive by way of the gracious circular drive and prepare to be enveloped in an easy elegance.
bethesdamagazine.com
Six places in Montgomery County to order Thanksgiving dinner
Overseeing a holiday meal for the whole family can be taxing. It can also take time and energy that many people just don’t have during the holiday season. Want to spend more time focused on family instead of over a hot stove? Check out these businesses, which offer catered Thanksgiving dinner menus.
Four Red Line Stations To Close This Weekend
Four Red Line stations will be closed for maintenance this weekend, Metro has announced. The Red Line will operate every 10 minutes between Shady Grove and Fort Totten. Due to switch replacement, there will be no service at the Takoma, Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton, and Glenmont stations. Free shuttle buses will be provided.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Aspen Hill
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a kitchen fire on the 3200 block of Hewitt Ave in Aspen Hill a little before 8am on Thursday morning. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, smoke was showing from the first floor of a three-story apartment building that caused all residents to be evacuated.
mocoshow.com
Inflation Rising The Second Least in DC Metro Area Out of 22 Major Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the Country, According to Report
With the year-over-year inflation rate at 7.7% in October, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Cities Where Inflation is Rising the Most. The DC Metropolitan Area, where Montgomery County is located, came in at 21st of 22 Major Statistical Areas. To determine the cities where inflation...
mocoshow.com
Community Meeting to Discuss Gaithersburg’s Headwaters Drainage Study Project to Take Place in December
An in-person Community Meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park. The meeting will include a general overview of the Headwaters Drainage Study project’s progress and an open discussion with the community. To register to participate, e-mail stormwater@gaithersburgmd.gov. Postcards will also be sent to resident addresses that are located within the study area. The meeting will be recorded and posted on the City of Gaithersburg YouTube account. Thank you to everyone who has provided project input and we look forward to sharing our progress and discussing community opinions during the upcoming meeting.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks announces Veterans Day Operating Hours and Programs
Montgomery Parks announces Veteran’s Day operating hours and programs below:. Sunday, November 13, military personnel (veterans and active duty) and their families skate for free during public sessions at. Wheaton Ice Arena (3 – 5 p.m.) and. Cabin John Ice Rink (12:30 – 2:30 p.m.) Open Parkways...
mocoshow.com
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Montgomery County
Below is a list of restaurants that will be open and serving Thanksgiving dinner on November 24. Most restaurants are requiring reservations so please call the location or check availability online before visiting. The Capital Grille – 5310 Western Ave, Chevy Chase. The Capital Grille will be offering Roasted...
mocoshow.com
Long-Term Pedestrian Detour Starts Monday in Bethesda Due to Purple Line Construction
Starting Monday, November 14, a long-term pedestrian detour along Wisconsin Ave will go into effect around the work zone for Purple Line construction. The crosswalk between Elm St. & Waverly St. will be closed. A new crosswalk with signals at Elm St will be available. Pedestrians will need to use the signed detour. See photos below for additional information/exact location.
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich
Another Election Day is behind us which means there’s a lot to look forward to. I am excited to begin my second term and to continue working with the County Council. The new Council will now have 11 elected leaders versus nine and 6 of the new council members are women.. I look forward to working with the returning and newly elected Montgomery County Councilmembers, State Senators and Delegates, Congressional delegation members, and Board of Education members. I also want to thank the Board of Elections staff who worked so hard during the election and are still busy counting the many mail-in ballots. Our County is moving farther away from the pandemic conditions which disrupted our lives, schools, and economy. Now we can put greater focus on on finding solutions for affordable housing, job growth, and traffic issues that will benefit us all. Together, we can advance the work that’s needed to build a better future for all.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Historical Society to Hold Presentation on the 150th Anniversary of the Metropolitan Branch of the B & O Railroad
The Germantown Historical Society will host a free, two-part presentation on the structures of the B&O railroad, which will be celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023. Go to www.germantownmdhistory.org/upcoming-events to sign up via Eventbrite for this free event and get directions. Full details below courtesy of Susan Soderberg:. Viaducts Bridges...
theburn.com
Loudoun’s best kept secret prepares for its biggest sale of the year
One of Loudoun County’s most unique and interesting stores has a been a bit of a well-kept secret. Despite opening in the busy One Loudoun shopping and lifestyle center five years ago, some people don’t fully understand what it is — and the amazing deals they can find there.
