wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
PWMania
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho on Altercation at AEW All Out: ‘Sometimes Guys Just Have To Leave’
– AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff this week. During the show, Jericho was asked about the backstage incident that took place at AEW All Out involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite. Without getting too specific, Jericho discussed the event and what took place, indicating that “sometimes, guys just have to leave.” Below are some highlights:
PWMania
KC Navarro Opens Up On Relationship With Anthony Bowens, Says The Acclaimed Member Is Like His Brother
KC Navarro recently spoke with Fightful Select for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about how The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens is like a big brother to him, as well as how he feels about being Warrior Champion. Featured below are...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event
In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
itrwrestling.com
Paul Heyman Claims Brock Lesnar Didn’t Take Former WWE Champion Seriously
Brock Lesnar has wrestled and defeated some of the biggest names that the industry has ever seen. Since The Beast made his debut in 2002 he has gotten the better of the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Roman Reigns and more. However, prior to January 2022, one...
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Retiring Championship Belt?
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a face to face confrontation between Damage CTRL and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. The segment came to an end when Nikki Cross attacked the faces and aligned herself with Damage CTRL. Later in the show Nikki Cross challenged...
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Another Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
He’s another one on the list. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works as there are now several different spots available for various wrestlers. Rather than having WWE as the only major promotion for wrestlers to go to, AEW has offered somewhere new for the wrestlers to go. Some former WWE stars will appear in AEW and now another name has.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Nash Reflects On Conversation With Top WWE Star Ahead Of First WrestleMania
Kevin Nash has reflected on a conversation with a top WWE star ahead of their first WrestleMania. In January 2016, the wrestling world was turned on their head when former TNA and IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles made his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble Match. Since then, Styles has...
wrestlinginc.com
Earl Hebner Gives Update On His Relationship With Bret Hart
The referee for the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997, Earl Hebner, who controversially called for the bell while then-WWE Champion Bret Hart was locked in a Sharpshooter by Shawn Michaels, has provided an update on his relationship with the "Hitman." "A couple of years ago, I was on...
411mania.com
Various News: Matchups Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Note on Next Week’s Episode of Young Rock
– NJPW has announced the matchups for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Here’s the lineup. * Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. – Here is the synopsis for next week’s episode of Young Rock airing on NBC on November 18:. “Hawaii,...
stillrealtous.com
Major Heel Turn Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
It’s certainly not unusual for AEW Dynamite to feature a title match, and on this week’s episode Ari Daivari challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accompanied Wardlow to the ring, but things didn’t go well for Ari Daivari as Wardlow made short work of him when he pinned Daivari after four powerbombs.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Explains How WWE Deal Fell Through
Saraya is all set to make her comeback inside the squared circle. The Anti Diva has challenged Dr Britt Baker to her first match since retiring to the ring. However, things were not as planned as they seem when Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, came to the land of All Elite.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Approved Incredible WWE Deathmatch Plans
It has been revealed that Vince McMahon once gave the green light to an “exploding deathmatch” taking place on WWE television. Exploding deathmatches have been a mainstay of wrestling in Japan for decades with Mick Foley famously defeating Terry Funk in the finals of the King of the Deathmatch Tournament in Kawasaki in 1995. The match between Foley and Funk was labelled a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Death – but Vince McMahon wasn’t going to go that far.
411mania.com
Update On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
A new report has an update on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and the possibility of a renewal of their rights deal. As reported last week, AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner that is expected to behind the scenes at AEW through the experiences of several members of the roster who will be the focal points.
