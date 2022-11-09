Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025
As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Ford CEO puts the brakes on the company's plan for fully autonomous cars, saying there's a long way to go before it can develop them at scale
Ford is winding down the robotaxi startup Argo AI as a result of the shift, the company said in its third-quarter results.
The Verge
Panasonic breaks ground on $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas
Four months after selecting De Soto, Kansas, as the location of its future EV battery plant, Panasonic has broken ground on the $4 billion facility — an important step as the US aims to increase the number of electric vehicle batteries that are assembled domestically. The facility will primarily...
traveltomorrow.com
Volkswagen to launch hydrogen car with a tank autonomy of 2,000km
Volkswagen and Kraftwerk are developing a car powered by hydrogen with a tank autonomy of 2,000 km. The German car manufacturer is currently working on a new fuel cell that is reportedly much cheaper than the current ones in the market, allowing hydrogen cars to travel 2,000 km on a single tank — enough to drive from Portugal to Belgium without ever stopping for refueling. According to Hydrogen Central, Volkswagen has recently applied for the registration of a patent for this new and cheaper hydrogen fuel cell, representing a turn in the position that Volkswagen usually shows regarding hydrogen, somewhat pessimistic.
teslarati.com
Nissan overwhelmed by demand for new EV in Japan
Nissan has been forced to pause orders in Japan for their new EV, the Nissan Sakura, after the waiting period for the vehicle spanned over a year. While those in western markets may be familiar with the upcoming Nissan Ariya EV, they are likely less informed about its smaller cousin that will be sold in Japan, the Nissan Sakura. The mini EV, often called a “Kei car” in Japan, has taken the country by storm after it was introduced in May of this year. But now demand has far outpaced supply, and Nissan has been forced to pause reservations for the upcoming vehicle.
The Reason Toyota's EV Platforms Are Way Behind The Competition
Toyota has been a surprising holdout on the electric vehicle market considering its early contribution to the hybrid conversation.
Android Headlines
Musk considered charging users for access to Twitter
After buying out Twitter for a whopping $44 billion, Elon Musk is looking for new ways to make money off the company. He has already increased the monthly subscription fee for Twitter Blue by 60 percent. The new CEO has also laid off or is in the process to lay off thousands of employees to cut operational costs. But the biggest change of all could be putting the entire social network behind a paywall, charging users for access to it. As much as it seems unlikely, Musk reportedly did discuss this move with his adviser David Sacks.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
insideevs.com
Toyota Reportedly Considering Electric Vehicle Strategy Reboot
Even though in early September Toyota announced that it was doubling down on its strategy to produce electric vehicles, maintaining course with the $38-billion electrification plan announced in 2021. However, a new report says that inside Toyota things aren’t so simple and that the company is frantically trying to rethink its EV strategy, as it is trying to match not only Tesla, but also other established automakers that have embraced electrification better.
Can You Upgrade a Toyota Prius’ Hybrid Battery?
Here's what it takes to improve your hybrid's all-electric range, MPG, and performance. The post Can You Upgrade a Toyota Prius’ Hybrid Battery? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
tipranks.com
Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb
Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
Renault, China's Geely announced powertrain joint venture
Renault SA and China's Geely announced plans Tuesday for a jointly owned venture to produce gasoline-powered and hybrid powertrains, adding to a series of partnerships between global automakers to share soaring technology costs.The venture will have 17 plants with annual production capacity of 5 million powertrains, five research and development centers on three continents and some 19,000 employees, the companies said. They gave no financial terms but said each partner will own half of the venture.It will supply brands owned by or linked to Renault and Geely including Nissan, Mitsubishi, Volvo Cars, Renault, Dacia, Geely Auto, Lynk & Co....
Android Headlines
A Material You Google Contacts widget is on the way soon
The Google Contacts application is getting a more user-defined Material You home screen widget. This new widget will make use of the Material You function native to Android 12 and Android 13 along with a larger interface. Previously, users only had the option to create 1×1 widgets (for the contact app), these widgets are just like regular app icons and not interactive.
MotorTrend Magazine
Volkswagen's New ID Buzz EV Van Already Has a Slide-In Camper Unit
The 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz immediately brings up images of the original Type 2 Microbus because it has that same iconic shape and look. And while our brains are on the hazy, nostalgia-dripping topic of Type 2s... naturally they drift over to that van's more sought-after Westfalia variant, the Microbus camper conversion with a pop-up roof. While VW won't be offering the ID Buzz with that roof conversion—at least, it hasn't said so yet—we might have found the next-best thing: the Ququq BusBox camperbox module that's made just for the Buzz. It might just bring your dreams of owning a modern-day, all-electric VW camper into reality.
Autoblog
Renault splits into 5 businesses in drive to boost profit
PARIS — French car maker Renault announced a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities in five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing next year. At a long-awaited investor presentation on Tuesday, Renault said it...
US News and World Report
Renault’s Talks With Geely Complicated by Nissan Concerns -Sources
BEIJING/TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's concerns about technology transfers have complicated its partner Renault's plans to sell a large stake in its gasoline-engine business to China's Geely, three people familiar with the talks said. Renault is pursuing a complex two-pronged restructuring. On one hand, it is aiming to revamp...
teslarati.com
Honda outlines EV transformation with new concept vehicle
Honda unveiled its new e:N2 concept in China today, a vehicle that highlights the brand’s electric future. In a comment to Reuters regarding Honda’s reveal, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe stated, “Honda is transforming itself into an electric brand in China with a series of unique and diverse electric mobility products that only Honda can offer.” And nothing exemplifies this radical shift better than the company’s unveiled concept vehicle, the Honda e:N2.
theevreport.com
Geely and Renault Group to Create Leading Powertrain Technology Company
New global company to develop, produce and supply advanced hybrid and low-emission powertrains. Hangzhou, HongKong SAR, China and Boulogne-Billancourt, France – Geely and Renault Group have signed a non-binding framework agreement to create a new global leader to develop, manufacture and supply best-in-class hybrid powertrains and highly efficient ICE powertrains.
