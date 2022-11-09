ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout

By Averie Klonowski
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along.

Where to find East Texas election results

Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a steady crowd of voters come through.

Over in Winona it was a different story Tuesday afternoon, there were only a few people there at the Victor Kay Gymnasium.

So, if you’re looking for a location that is not too busy make sure you look at all the options in your county.

East Texans were proud to participate in todays election.

Election Results November 2022

“Well we were really excited to just come and vote here on Election Day and I think it’s an important day for our state we are honored to be here and have the privilege to do so.”

Amy Tabor, Longview Resident

Keep in mind lines may form after people get out of work and if you plan on voting, locations close at 7p.m.

KLTV

East Texans head to polls for Election Day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The 2022 midterm election is underway and polling locations across East Texas are sharing updates. “The Smith County polling places with the most voters so far this morning are First Christian Church in Tyler, Lindale Masonic Lodge, Noonday Community Center, the Hub in downtown Tyler and the Whitehouse United Methodist Church. Each of these locations have already seen more than 200 voters in the first two hours. Skip the lines and pick one of the other 35 polling locations open until 7 p.m.”
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Election Day information for East Texas voters

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Election Day has arrived in Texas. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You’ll need one of seven types of valid photo identification to vote. State driver’s license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety) Texas election identification certificate (issued...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

Four More Years For Texas Governor Abbott

Governor Abbott wind election over Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. As polls closed on Tuesday evening and votes were counted, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was reelected for a third term in the Austin office. Abbott was at the same location where he began his re-election campaign in McAllen.
TEXAS STATE
Where to find East Texas election results

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several statewide and local races are on the ballot for this year’s midterm election. With so many races and ballot measures to keep track of, you may be wondering where you can find the latest results throughout the night as they’re tallied. KETK/FOX51 News will keep you informed with the latest. […]
TYLER, TX
12NewsNow

Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates

BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt

Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
LUFKIN, TX
KHOU

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
Nathaniel Moran resigns as Smith County Judge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigned from his position as Smith County Judge on Wednesday following his election to the U.S. House District 1. In a special called meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court, Constable Josh Joplin talked about his experiences with Moran throughout the years. “You have probably brought […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Athens now a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’ after proposition passes

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Athens voters approved a proposition that will make made them a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” The ordinance text was as follows: “An ordinance outlawing abortion, declaring Athens a sanctuary city for the unborn, making various provisions and findings, providing for severability, and establishing an effective date.” The proposition passed with […]
ATHENS, TX
Smith County poll workers prepare for Election Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Election day is on Tuesday, and election workers around East Texas are preparing for the big day. Preparation for election day started weeks ago, and on Monday workers loaded up trucks with the equipment for polling the locations. Smith County has 35 voting locations. A poll worker who has volunteered since […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work

I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
KILGORE, TX
