NBC News

Twitter launches $7.99 subscription, which lets users pay for a checkmark

Twitter has begun rolling out the new, $7.99 version of its Twitter Blue subscription service, which allows users to pay for a blue checkmark indicating they have been verified. The Twitter blue service will also include an edit function, priority in replies and mentions and fewer advertisements, although some of...
The Independent

Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down

Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
KTLA

Newly verified Twitter accounts already running amok on social media site

Twitter has officially debuted its “verified” blue check marks for the people — and they are already causing issues. Elon Musk, the social media site’s new CEO, had promoted verification for all subscribers to Twitter’s premium service: Twitter Blue. Subscribers who pay the $8 monthly fee are now entitled to some additional perks, namely, the […]
NBC Los Angeles

Elon Musk Brainstorms Plans for How Payments Could Work on Twitter

Elon Musk has plans to make Twitter a place where people can shop for goods and be offered money market accounts. Musk held an audio broadcast intended to assuage the concerns of advertisers, some of which like General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their ad campaigns since the billionaire took over.
NBC Los Angeles

President Biden Says Elon Musk's Relationships With Other Countries Are Worth Looking Into

When asked if Elon Musk was a potential threat to national security, Biden said the centi-billionaire's "cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at." Musk has important international business ties through Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla. Asked on Wednesday whether Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon...
dexerto.com

Twitter Blue verification already being abused as users impersonate big names

Twitter has changed its verification policy, allowing any account which signs up to Twitter Blue for the updated price to receive the coveted checkmark. However, some users are abusing it to impersonate big companies like Nintendo and Valve, and even sports stars like LeBron James. One of Elon Musk’s big...
SlashGear

Twitter Bars New Users From Subscribing To Blue

The winds of change are blowing at Twitter since the company's acquisition by Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk in October 2022. Between the employee layoffs, ideological changes, and recently announced changes to Twitter Blue and verification, it's safe to say not everyone is happy about Musk's most recent purchase.

