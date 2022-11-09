Read full article on original website
BBC reporter created fake Alabama Trump supporter account to explain social media, politics
Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn’t be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a figment of BBC reporter Marianna Spring’s...
Twitter launches $7.99 subscription, which lets users pay for a checkmark
Twitter has begun rolling out the new, $7.99 version of its Twitter Blue subscription service, which allows users to pay for a blue checkmark indicating they have been verified. The Twitter blue service will also include an edit function, priority in replies and mentions and fewer advertisements, although some of...
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Ocasio-Cortez: Twitter mentions, notifications ‘conveniently’ not working after criticism
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday said that her mentions and notifications tab on her Twitter account is “conveniently” not working shortly after sharing her criticism of the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. “Also my twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
We Polled Verified Twitter Users to Find Out How Many Will Pay $8 to Keep Their Checkmarks. The Answer? Zero
At Elon Musk's Twitter, users will soon need to pay $7.99 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription service to gain a blue checkmark — long recognized as a sign of "verification" on the platform. But will any currently verified users actually pay?. To find out, CNBC Make It...
FTC Says It's Tracking Developments at Twitter With ‘Deep Concern' After Key Security Departures
The Federal Trade Commission is closely watching Twitter's moves under new owner Elon Musk, a spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. The agency has the power to hold the company to specific security and privacy standards under a recent settlement. The statement comes after several key security and privacy executives...
Newly verified Twitter accounts already running amok on social media site
Twitter has officially debuted its “verified” blue check marks for the people — and they are already causing issues. Elon Musk, the social media site’s new CEO, had promoted verification for all subscribers to Twitter’s premium service: Twitter Blue. Subscribers who pay the $8 monthly fee are now entitled to some additional perks, namely, the […]
Elon Musk Brainstorms Plans for How Payments Could Work on Twitter
Elon Musk has plans to make Twitter a place where people can shop for goods and be offered money market accounts. Musk held an audio broadcast intended to assuage the concerns of advertisers, some of which like General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their ad campaigns since the billionaire took over.
How to make your Facebook private: Adjust your profile's privacy settings
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
President Biden Says Elon Musk's Relationships With Other Countries Are Worth Looking Into
When asked if Elon Musk was a potential threat to national security, Biden said the centi-billionaire's "cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at." Musk has important international business ties through Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla. Asked on Wednesday whether Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon...
Read Elon Musk's First Email to All Twitter Employees: Remote Work Over, Company Needs Subscriptions to Survive Downturn
Elon Musk said he is putting an end to Twitter's "work from home forever" policy in his first email to the staff of the social network that he now owns. He also warned the company might not survive the downturn without significant subscription revenue. Additional C-level executives have also resigned...
Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature
Spotify is looking to give Apple a good bruising in the press.
‘Official’ gray Twitter mark appears for some users, then vanishes
Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts Wednesday to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
Twitter Blue verification already being abused as users impersonate big names
Twitter has changed its verification policy, allowing any account which signs up to Twitter Blue for the updated price to receive the coveted checkmark. However, some users are abusing it to impersonate big companies like Nintendo and Valve, and even sports stars like LeBron James. One of Elon Musk’s big...
Mass Layoffs at Twitter, Meta and Other Companies Spotlight a Little-Known U.S. Law That Protects Employees
Soon after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, mass layoffs began. On the night of Nov. 3, hundreds of the company's employees were notified via email that they no longer worked there, though some have since been asked to come back, Bloomberg reports. In...
Twitter adds 'official' labels to select verified accounts – then reverses course
Twitter on Wednesday added gray "official" labels to high-profiled verified accounts, including for celebrities and media outlets. The decision was later reversed.
Twitter Bars New Users From Subscribing To Blue
The winds of change are blowing at Twitter since the company's acquisition by Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk in October 2022. Between the employee layoffs, ideological changes, and recently announced changes to Twitter Blue and verification, it's safe to say not everyone is happy about Musk's most recent purchase.
