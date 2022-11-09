Stocks gained ground Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week of earnings and economic data, as well as Tuesday's highly anticipated midterm elections. While the outcome of the midterms will certainly draw some interest from investors, the results of Thursday's consumer price index will likely be more important to markets. "It is still all about inflation and while this report might not be as hot as the last few, it still should show that rents and the core-service sector part of the economy are still hot," says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA. "Inflation might not fall as quickly as some Fed members are expecting and that could support the idea that rates will stay higher for longer."

3 DAYS AGO