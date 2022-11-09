ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
CBS News

Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down

Exhilaration is sweeping through Wall Street Thursday morning after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 156 points, or 4%, to 3,905 as of 10:31 a.m. Eastern. The Dow rose 872 points, or 3%, to 33, 385 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 5.6%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise Ahead of Midterms

Stocks gained ground Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week of earnings and economic data, as well as Tuesday's highly anticipated midterm elections. While the outcome of the midterms will certainly draw some interest from investors, the results of Thursday's consumer price index will likely be more important to markets. "It is still all about inflation and while this report might not be as hot as the last few, it still should show that rents and the core-service sector part of the economy are still hot," says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA. "Inflation might not fall as quickly as some Fed members are expecting and that could support the idea that rates will stay higher for longer."
NBC Los Angeles

Hong Kong Stocks Gain More Than 5% as Asia Markets Rise After U.S. Inflation Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 5% as shares in the Asia-Pacific rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index rose 5.48% with the Hang Seng Tech...
CBS Pittsburgh

Inflation eased in October as prices rose 7.7% from a year ago

Consumer prices across the U.S. slowed their upward march last month, raising hopes that the fiercest inflation in 40 years may be easing.The consumer price index increased 7.7% over the 12 months ending in October, the Labor Department said Thursday — the lowest rate of inflation since January and a smaller increase than economists had expected. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose 6.3%.Rising prices for shelter, vehicle insurance, new vehicles and personal care were offset by falling prices for airline fares, apparel, used cars and trucks, and medical care.A separate report released Thursday by Adobe Analytics...
TheStreet

Here's What Happens to Stocks Following Mid-Term Elections

Stocks have historically rallied in the 12 months following mid-term elections. Does that guarantee stocks will rise after the Nov. 8 vote? Absolutely not. Stocks’ long-term path is determined by the strength of their earnings. And it’s not clear what impact election results will have on earnings. The...
Cheddar News

Wall Street Surges, Dow Up 1,200 Points on Cooling Inflation

"By Stan ChoeWall Street blasted off Thursday to soar to its best day in more than two years as exhilaration swept through markets after a report showed inflation in the United States eased last month by even more than expected.The S&P 500 surged 5.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite packed what could be a year’s worth of gains into one day by roaring 7.4% higher.Prices jumped for everything from metals to European stocks as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may finally be behind us, though analysts...
NBC Los Angeles

October CPI Expected to Show Inflation Still Ran Hot Even as Some Goods Prices Cooled

Economists expect the consumer price index rose in October by 0.6% from September, or 7.9% over a year ago, according to Dow Jones. The report is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to show headline inflation cooled slightly from September's 8.2% pace. Within the report, economists expect to...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tapestry, WeWork, Rivian and Others

Nio (NIO) – The China-based electric car maker posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but said it expected deliveries to nearly double in the current quarter from a year ago. Nio shares jumped 5.5% in premarket trading. WeWork (WE) – The office-sharing company's stock fell 1.7% in the premarket after...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print

U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy