Mayweather vs. Deji Live Stream: How to Watch the Celebrity Boxing Match Online

By Oscar Hartzog
 12 hours ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is continuing his post-retirement tour this Sunday with another exhibition bout — this time against celebrity YouTuber and boxer Deji.

As always, fans are excited to witness Mayweather in action again, and the chance of an underdog win from the 25-year-old Deji makes the fight all the more interesting. Read on for our complete guide on where to watch Mayweather vs. Deji online, including how to get the Mayweather vs. Deji live stream, plus details on odds and undercard fights for the big event.

Note: This weekend holds another big event for combat sports fans, with UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira happening on Saturday night. Head here for details on how to stream that event.

How to Watch Mayweather vs. Deji Online: PPV Guide, Price

If you’re looking to live stream Mayweather vs. Deji online in the U.S., head to DAZN or FITE to order the PPV live stream.

To buy the Mayweather vs. Deji PPV live stream on DAZN , you’ll first need to get a DAZN subscription . The subscription costs $19.99 per month and the Mayweather vs. Deji PPV live stream costs $14.99, bringing the total price to stream Mayweather vs. Deji to $34.98 (if you’re new to DAZN). If you already have a subscription, you only need to purchase the PPV live stream for $14.99 to watch Mayweather vs. Deji online through DAZN.

Buy Mayweather vs. Deji PPV Live Stream… $14.99

Another way to watch Mayweather vs. Deji online is to order the PPV live stream on FITE , where the PPV stream costs $34.99 . That’s about the same total price as above (if you’re not a DAZN subscriber), but FITE’s single PPV purchase model makes things a bit more straightforward.

Buy Mayweather vs. Deji PPV Live Stream… $34.99

When is Mayweather vs. Deji? Date, Time, Location

Mayweather vs. Deji is happening on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, with Mayweather and Deji’s ringwalks expected around 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT.

Mayweather vs. Deji Odds, Card, Purse

As with Mayweather’s previous exhibition bouts, he enters the ring against Deji as a very heavy favorite with moneyline odds of -1000, compared to Deji’s +700. Deji’s previous boxing experience consists of three amateur fights (he lost all of them) and one professional fight against fellow YouTuber Fousey, which Deji won by technical knockout.

Fans are also curious about the purse for Mayweather vs. Deji, as the former typically commands a huge sum for his performances. According to Dail y Mail , Mayweather could make £28 million (about $32 million) from the fight.

Of course, “Money” Mayweather and “The Tank” Deji aren’t the only ones putting on a show come Sunday. The Mayweather vs. Deji undercard boasts some interesting fights as well, promising appearances from celebrities like reality TV personality Tommy Fury and WWE wrestler Bobby Fish. Here’s the full main card, as of writing, for Sunday’s event:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji — Exhibition
Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba (co-main) — Light-heavyweight
Jaider Herrera vs. Franklin Manzanilla — WBC International Super Featherweight Title
Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat — Super Featherweight
Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Prempeh — Light-heavyweight
Harley Benn vs. Faizan Anwar — Super Welterweight
J’Hon Ingram vs. Kōji Tanaka — Super Middleweight
Jack Fincham vs.Anthony Taylor — Light-heavyweight

Be sure to purchase the Mayweather vs. Deji PPV live stream on DAZN or FITE prior to Sunday’s bell to watch the exhibition bout online.

Buy Mayweather vs. Deji PPV Live Stream… $34.99

F1 Live Stream: How to Watch the Formula One Racing Season Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Formula 1 is the worldwide gold standard of racing, but figuring out how to watch F1 online can be as tricky as an outside overtake. Luckily, there are several ways to watch F1 online if you’re a cord-cutter, and even a couple of ways to watch F1 live streams for free. Whether you’re just getting into F1 (maybe because you watched the fantastic Netflix docu-series, Drive to Survive) or you’re looking for a better service to live stream races,...
