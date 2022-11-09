ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothée Chalamet Chowed Down on Fruit Roll-Ups, Maraschino Cherries for ‘Bones and All’ Cannibal Scenes

By Samantha Bergeson
 2 days ago
Turns out cannibalism tastes like candy.

Cannibal love story “ Bones and All ” star Taylor Russell confirmed that she and Timothée Chalamet ate a combination of desserts for the bloody scenes in the Luca Guadagnino film, in theaters nationwide November 23.

“On a very practical note, Luca said that we were eating corn syrup,” Russell told Slash Film . “But I know that I wasn’t, because I remember the incredible effects team and the team who were handling all of that sort of stuff told me that it was maraschino cherries, dark chocolate, and Fruit Roll-Ups.”

Russell added, “If that sounds good to you, cool. If it doesn’t, fair enough. But it was very sweet and [tastier] than anything else maybe you could imagine.”

The “Waves” actress previously told IndieWire that gory “Bones and All” felt “very punk” in its approach to raw romance. “At the end of the day, all of Luca’s movies are about that — love of people on the outside,” Russell said. “This is an extreme version of that, but because it’s an extreme version, you really sink into it. I wasn’t worried about the cannibalism.”

Director Guadagnino noted that it was never the intention to “portray horror” in the thriller, despite actress Chloë Sevigny audibly gasping at especially bloody cannibal moments.

In fact, Guadagnino told IndieWire that there were way gorier bits the “Call Me by Your Name” director ended up leaving on the cutting room floor.

“We had way more,” he said. “I shot so much more, but in the editing process, my editor and I were always clear that we should never be selfish about our capacity to portray horror. There was a lot of pain that was happening to the characters, a kind of sacred reverence. It was quite beautiful, humbling, reverential.”

The director said that he’s not worried about upsetting the audience despite the levels of gore that are present on the screen. “I believe in the intelligence of people,” he said. “I don’t want to put an audience in a passive situation. I love the audience to be active with the movie. If that comes across, I have the possibility to express complexities that might seem intolerable.”

