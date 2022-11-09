Read full article on original website
No. 3 Kingsway blanks Toms River North, claims 1st field hockey sectional title since 2011
Dana Ott believed, from the very first moment she took over the field hockey program at her alma mater five years ago, that Kingsway could be among the elite teams in South Jersey and even the state. The Dragons have been proving her right ever since, and now they have...
Ryane Fisahn hat trick powers No. 6 Point Boro over No. 19 Haddonfield to earn first sectional field hockey title
Ryane Fisahn was more startled than hurt. The Point Pleasant Boro senior forward crumpled to the turf after she deflected a hard shot into her face. After taking inventory of her faculties, Fisahn returned and scored three times as the top-seeded Panthers — No. 6 in the NJ.com field hockey poll — beat No. 19 Haddonfield 6-1 to win the program’s first-ever South Jersey Group 2 title. Point Boro will face North Jersey champion West Essex in Saturday’s 2 p.m. state title game at Bordentown.
Foley, Koval lead No. 18 Colts Neck past Pinelands in Group 3 girls volleyball semis
Alex Foley led with 10 kills while Sophia Koval added 20 digs and 21 assists as Colts Neck defeated Pinelands, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, in the semifinal of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Group 3 state playoffs in Colts Neck. Colts Neck (23-5) advances to the group finals for the first time...
Girls Volleyball: Gov. Livingston over Pleasantville, reaches first final - G2 - Semi
Haley Motz, Abby Kim and Annabelle Kuzmin led Gov. Livingston over Pleasantville, 25-17, 25-13, in the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Group 2 semifinals in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston (18-7) will face Sparta in the Group 2 final at Franklin on Sunday at 1 p.m. Motz led with nine kills, Kim added...
Field Hockey: DeLeo sets school record, helps Clearview march to state final
It’s a pretty good day when you win a sectional title and set a school scoring record in the process. The thing is, Darian DeLeo has had too many ‘pretty good days’ to count.
No. 1 Camden Catholic can finally look ahead after winning SJNP field hockey title
Now, they can think about it. The one goal that Camden Catholic has been pointing toward for almost a full year is finally in its sights.
Catalanas Receive St. Augustine Prep’s Gregor Mendel Award
Catalana family, from left: Robert Bur, Rachel Catalana Bur, Dana and Carmine Catalana (awardees), Rebekah and Nicholas Catalana. St. Augustine Preparatory School recently conferred the 2022 Gregor Mendel Award on Carmine and Dana Catalana at a ceremony attended by nearly 200 people on the school’s campus. The Mendel Award...
'Just feels great': Bonner Prendie baseball phenom signs with Auburn, sets sights on major leagues
DREXEL HILL, Pa. - A Delaware County teen is shaping up to be a baseball superstar and is projected to be a top-10 pick in next year’s draft, but for now, the 18-year-old is focusing on finishing his senior year of high school. Kevin McGonigle, a student at Bonner...
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County
Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
Sister of Injured Somers Point, NJ, Bike Path Cyclist Gives Update on Brother
The sister of the 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured Saturday when his bike collided with a car on the bike path in Somers Point has given an update on the teen's condition and made a plea for better lighting on the bike path. Posting as Ayo Modelchiq on Facebook's...
N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County
Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
N.J. election results 2022: Camden County
Voters in Camden County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
SMS ‘Woodstown Central’ Trips a Success
WOODSTOWN, NJ – Over the weekend, SMS Rail Service kicked off its first public excursions over the newly-formed “Woodstown Central” in southern New Jersey. SMS recently took over the former Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines Salem Branch. The county-owned line had been operated by the Southern Railroad of New Jersey and US Rail in recent years, and has been completely rebuilt, including a new trestle over Oldmans Creek.
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD
NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
Man wounded, airlifted to hospital after shooting in Millville park
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in a South Jersey park on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, according to Millville Police. The 54-year-old Millville resident told police he was in...
Teen cyclist critically injured in crash on South Jersey bike path
A teen bicyclist was critically injured Saturday after a collision with a vehicle on a bike path in Somers Point, Police Chief Robert Somers said. Officers responded to the incident at Ocean Heights Avenue and the Bike Path at 5:57 p.m. and located a 14-year-old victim from Pleasantville, officials said.
