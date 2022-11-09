ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ryane Fisahn hat trick powers No. 6 Point Boro over No. 19 Haddonfield to earn first sectional field hockey title

Ryane Fisahn was more startled than hurt. The Point Pleasant Boro senior forward crumpled to the turf after she deflected a hard shot into her face. After taking inventory of her faculties, Fisahn returned and scored three times as the top-seeded Panthers — No. 6 in the NJ.com field hockey poll — beat No. 19 Haddonfield 6-1 to win the program’s first-ever South Jersey Group 2 title. Point Boro will face North Jersey champion West Essex in Saturday’s 2 p.m. state title game at Bordentown.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
snjtoday.com

Catalanas Receive St. Augustine Prep’s Gregor Mendel Award

Catalana family, from left: Robert Bur, Rachel Catalana Bur, Dana and Carmine Catalana (awardees), Rebekah and Nicholas Catalana. St. Augustine Preparatory School recently conferred the 2022 Gregor Mendel Award on Carmine and Dana Catalana at a ceremony attended by nearly 200 people on the school’s campus. The Mendel Award...
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County

Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County

Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Camden County

Voters in Camden County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have a ✔ in front of their names.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
railfan.com

SMS ‘Woodstown Central’ Trips a Success

WOODSTOWN, NJ – Over the weekend, SMS Rail Service kicked off its first public excursions over the newly-formed “Woodstown Central” in southern New Jersey. SMS recently took over the former Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines Salem Branch. The county-owned line had been operated by the Southern Railroad of New Jersey and US Rail in recent years, and has been completely rebuilt, including a new trestle over Oldmans Creek.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County

Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD

NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy