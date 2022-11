Boys soccer: 22 area players honored in Capitol all-conference voting

Twenty two area boys soccer players were honored in all-conference voting in the Capitol Conference recently.

Lakeside Lutheran had 10 honorees, Cambridge/Deerfield had eight selections and Lake Mills had four recipients.

First-team selections included Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Jay Yahnke, junior midfielder Josh Krenke, junior defender Joshua Hecht and C/D senior midfielder Eric Staszak.

Yahnke was second on the Warriors in goals (11), assists (five) and points (27).

Krenke scored a team-leading 14 goals, adding two assists for 30 points.

Hecht helped Lakeside shut out seven opponents, including four in conference matches.

Second-team honorees included C/D junior forward Evan Mathwig and junior defender Kris Hahn as well as Lake Mills senior midfielder Miguel Ortega and junior defender Lorenzo Moreno.

Honorable mention recipients were Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Dominic Schleef, sophomore midfielder Easton Wolfram, senior midfielder Ethan Schuetz, junior midfielder Archer Chaudhary, senior defender Tyler Gresens, junior defender Evan Neumann and freshman goaltender JJ Probasco. For C/D, senior forward Nick Buckman, sophomore midfielder Ben Wetzel, senior midfielder Tobi Arenz, senior defender Elliot Kozler, senior goalkeeper Aidan Kamman were honored. Lake Mills freshman midfielder Daniel Almeida and junior goalie Curtis Galstad also received honorable mentions.

Sugar River won the Capitol Conference at 8-0-0, followed by Wisconsin Dells at 7-1-0, Lakeside Lutheran at 6-2-0, Cambridge/Deerfield and Wisconsin Heights both at 3-4-1, Lake Mills and Luther Prep each at 2-4-2, Lodi at 0-5-3 and Columbus at 0-7-1.

CAPITOL CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Aiden Hatleberg, Sugar River

FIRST TEAM

Forwards School Class

Aiden Hatleberg Sugar River 11

Jay Yahnke Lakeside Lutheran 12

Tony Genco Columbus 12

Yair Perez Ruiz Wisconsin Dells 12

Midfielders

Eric Staszak Cambridge/ Deerfield 12

Joshua Krenke Lakeside Lutheran 11

Reid Nolden Sugar River 11

Manroop Benipal Wisconsin Dells 12

Ryan Sabey Wisconsin Dells 10

Defenders

Joshua Hecht Lakeside Lutheran 11

Jack Douma Sugar River 12

Jack Leonard Sugar River 11

Jacob Rogers Wisconsin Dells 12

Goalkeepers

Kyle Hoffman Lodi 10

Clayton Streiff Sugar River 10

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Eli Leonard Sugar River 9

Evan Mathwig Cambridge/ Deerfield 11

Sam King Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 12

Midfielders

Miguel Ortega Lake Mills 12

Ben Johnson Sugar River 11

Mark Bautista Wisconsin Dells 12

Defenders

Kris Hahn Cambridge/ Deerfield 11

Lorenzo Moreno Lake Mills 11

Nain Palacios Luther Prep 12

Goalkeeper

Aleksei Soloviyov Luther Prep 12

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards

Bennett Rasmussen Lodi 12

Connor Pecard Lodi 11

Dominic Schleef Lakeside Lutheran 12

Nick Buckman Cambridge/Deerfield 12

Nick Hoffman Lodi 12

Terek Marx Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 10

Midfielders

Ben Wetzel Cambridge/ Deerfield 10

Tobi Arenz Cambridge/ Deerfield 12

Gavin Brus Columbus 11

Daniel Almeida Lake Mills 9

Easton Wolfram Lakeside Lutheran 10

Ethan Schuetz Lakeside Lutheran 12

Archer Chaudhary Lakeside Lutheran 11

Andrew Smith Lodi 12

Dakota Franklin Lodi 10

Brady Mousseau Sugar River 11

Isaac Sandoval Wisconsin Dells 12

Edwin Rivas Wisconsin Dells 11

Cayden Kennedy Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 12

Defenders

Elliot Kozler Cambridge/Deerfield 12

Tyler Schluter Columbus 12

Gus Tadych Columbus 11

Tyler Gresens Lakeside Lutheran 12

Evan Neumann Lakeside0 Lutheran 11

Evan Clary Lodi 10

Lucas Thistle Lodi 11

Breckyn Thompson Sugar River 10

Mason Yaun Sugar River 11

Isaac Boettcher Luther Prep 12

Matthew Nelson Luther Prep 12

Anthony Juarez Wisconsin Dells 10

Giovani Rivas Wisconsin Dells 10

Bryan Alva Wisconsin Dells 10

Goalkeepers

Aidan Kamman Cambridge/ Deerfield 12

Curtis Galstad Lake Mills 11

JJ Probasco Lakeside Lutheran 9

Giovani Rivas Wisconsin Dells 10

Carston Lamont Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 9