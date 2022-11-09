Families Demand Answers After 3 American Friends Found Dead in Mexico Airbnb

Miguel Tovar/Getty

The grieving families of a trio of young Americans found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mexico City are seeking answers more than a week after their bodies were discovered in their short-term rental. Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, traveled south to celebrate the Day of the Dead last month. In a phone conversation on Oct. 30, Florence told her boyfriend she wasn’t feeling well and that something was wrong, according to Virginia-based outlet WAVY. The concerned boyfriend reached out to the Airbnb’s host, and authorities summoned to perform a welfare check found Florence, Marshall, and Hall dead. Marshall and Florence were friends from high school who had grown up in Virginia together. “To lose your child is one thing,” Marshall’s mother told WAVY, “but in a whole other country and having to maneuver language barriers and travel and trying to get his body home, it’s been a lot.” Courtez Hall, a New Orleans native, was Marshall’s friend and fellow teacher. “My son was a joyous child,” his mother told WDSU . “He loved me, he loved his family.” The U.S. Embassy did not comment to WDSU beyond confirming the deaths, adding that officials would monitor a local investigation into the case.

