Virginia State

Families Demand Answers After 3 American Friends Found Dead in Mexico Airbnb

By AJ McDougall
 2 days ago
Miguel Tovar/Getty

The grieving families of a trio of young Americans found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mexico City are seeking answers more than a week after their bodies were discovered in their short-term rental. Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, traveled south to celebrate the Day of the Dead last month. In a phone conversation on Oct. 30, Florence told her boyfriend she wasn’t feeling well and that something was wrong, according to Virginia-based outlet WAVY. The concerned boyfriend reached out to the Airbnb’s host, and authorities summoned to perform a welfare check found Florence, Marshall, and Hall dead. Marshall and Florence were friends from high school who had grown up in Virginia together. “To lose your child is one thing,” Marshall’s mother told WAVY, “but in a whole other country and having to maneuver language barriers and travel and trying to get his body home, it’s been a lot.” Courtez Hall, a New Orleans native, was Marshall’s friend and fellow teacher. “My son was a joyous child,” his mother told WDSU . “He loved me, he loved his family.” The U.S. Embassy did not comment to WDSU beyond confirming the deaths, adding that officials would monitor a local investigation into the case.

Hide The Checkbook from Biden
2d ago

Stop going to Mexico, it’s not safe!The state department needs to make it clear Mexico is not safe!!

36
Shirley Graham-Suneson
2d ago

Johnny doesn’t know what he’s talking about. I’m from Mexico I’m an American citizen I also hold documentations for Mexico. They have some awesome B&Bs everywhere in the country. But Mexico if you want to find out what happen an investigation you pay for it out of your own pocket taxes collected by the country from the people are not great like they are in the United States Canada so tax dollars don’t really help out when you’re in need it’s your own out of the pocket money for the investigation.They rest in peace and maybe the family hit their answers

11
Rob Forshy
2d ago

the way things are going to Mexico I wouldn't go there if they gave me a paid vacation

22
