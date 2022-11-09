Uber driver speaks out after rideshare driver murdered in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rideshare drivers face dangerous encounters every day like theft, assault, carjackings and more while on the job.

“It definitely makes me feel nervous when they are acting hostile. When that happens, of course, it’s definitely a scary experience,” said Uber driver Steven Frith.

Steven Frith has been an Uber driver for four years and made over 4,000 rides.

But, he said he was assaulted a few times.

“So I told him, I need you to get out the car or I will call the cops. At that point, he got out of the car and wasn’t very happy. Before I can pull off, he opened up my car door and started swinging,” Frith said.

The Memphis Police Department said they have over 30 reports of assaults, theft and more from rideshare drivers in the past 11 months.

On Sunday, an 80-year-old rideshare driver named Richard Shelskey was shot to death on Barron and Getwell Road.

According to Shelkey’s family, his car, phone and wallet are still missing, but an arrest was made by MPD.

Frith said when he heard the news, he was shocked.

“It makes me think about who you are picking up around here. There is just too much bad stuff around here. We just got to be extra careful,” said Frith.

Frith said uber drivers are not allowed to carry weapons for protection while behind the wheel.

He said he created a Facebook group called “Steve-O’s Uber and Lyft drivers of Memphis”. This advocacy group was made to share safety tips with other rideshare drivers in the area.

“I always post pictures, news and just stuff to keep all of us updated. I try to encourage the community to do the same so we all work together about being safe, make money, when to work and not to work,” Frith said.

Frith said from midnight to 5 a.m. are the worst times for rideshare drivers to be on the job.

Uber said there is an emergency button and other safety features on the app to make sure their drivers are protected.

