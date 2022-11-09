ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Uber driver speaks out after rideshare driver murdered in Memphis

By Cierra Jordan, FOX13memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYhvD_0j3g7Dj300

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rideshare drivers face dangerous encounters every day like theft, assault, carjackings and more while on the job.

“It definitely makes me feel nervous when they are acting hostile. When that happens, of course, it’s definitely a scary experience,” said Uber driver Steven Frith.

Steven Frith has been an Uber driver for four years and made over 4,000 rides.

But, he said he was assaulted a few times.

“So I told him, I need you to get out the car or I will call the cops. At that point, he got out of the car and wasn’t very happy. Before I can pull off, he opened up my car door and started swinging,” Frith said.

The Memphis Police Department said they have over 30 reports of assaults, theft and more from rideshare drivers in the past 11 months.

On Sunday, an 80-year-old rideshare driver named Richard Shelskey was shot to death on Barron and Getwell Road.

According to Shelkey’s family, his car, phone and wallet are still missing, but an arrest was made by MPD.

Frith said when he heard the news, he was shocked.

“It makes me think about who you are picking up around here. There is just too much bad stuff around here. We just got to be extra careful,” said Frith.

Frith said uber drivers are not allowed to carry weapons for protection while behind the wheel.

He said he created a Facebook group called “Steve-O’s Uber and Lyft drivers of Memphis”. This advocacy group was made to share safety tips with other rideshare drivers in the area.

“I always post pictures, news and just stuff to keep all of us updated. I try to encourage the community to do the same so we all work together about being safe, make money, when to work and not to work,” Frith said.

Frith said from midnight to 5 a.m. are the worst times for rideshare drivers to be on the job.

Uber said there is an emergency button and other safety features on the app to make sure their drivers are protected.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 2

Ms. Erica
2d ago

I’m not riding doing Uber without some protection in my car! I’m a 1099 employee & this my vehicle & I’m entitled to protect myself! I wouldn’t dare drive Uber picking up people I don’t know thinking they all are good people! I stay ready so I don’t have to get ready!

Reply
4
Memfrica Made
2d ago

He said midnight to 5 a.m are the worst times. But they murdered a 80 year old man in broad daylight... 👀

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Suspect allegedly shoots man sleeping on sidewalk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after being accused of shooting one person in North Memphis late Wednesday night. According to police reports, Timothy Finley shot the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Hamlin Plaza near Exchange Avenue. Witnesses say the victim was asleep on the sidewalk when Finley woke him up and fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man caught driving Kia stolen from rental company: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say was caught driving a Kia that had been stolen from a rental company. Darrell Onsby has been charged with theft of property worth $10,000 to $60,000. According to court documents, at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers pulled over a 2020 Kia Forte on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Employees accused of breaking into Pyros, accidentally starting fire

CORDOVA, Tenn. – Two Pyros employees and one former employee were arrested after police say they broke into the Cordova restaurant in the middle of the night and accidentally started a fire. According to police, firefighters responded to a call at Pyros Fire Fresh Pizza in the 2200 block of Germantown Parkway Friday and discovered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 charged after woman fatally shot at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a woman was killed at a Whitehaven apartment complex. Courtavious Sanders and Jamie Weaver are both facing murder and attempted murder charges. The shooting happened Monday, September 26, at the Bent Tree Apartments on Briarpark Drive. Memphis Police say a woman was taken to the hospital, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot to death in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some house flippers were hoping to make some money fixing up homes in what they thought was an up-and-coming neighborhood near Crosstown but say criminals are eating into their profits. On Saturday, burglars were caught on camera removing items from one house under renovation on Garland Street in North Memphis. The property […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver flees crash with toddler, drugs, gun on board, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Orange Mound had an unrestrained 2-year-old in the front seat and drugs and a gun inside his vehicle. Davion O’Green, 23, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, violation of child restraint law, possession of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

FedEx employee arrested after shooting coworker at work, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former FedEx employee is facing attempted murder charges after police say he shot his coworker at a facility in Southeast Memphis. Police say William Morris shot the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the FedEx Distribution Center at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The male victim was found shot in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD says thief caught on camera stealing ring valued over $8K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One suspect is wanted after a ring worth over $8,000 was stolen from Zales Jewelry store on Monday. The unknown male suspect walked into the Zales Jewelry store on 2700 Germantown Parkway and asked to see a ring. After looking at the ring, the suspect ran out of the store without paying, according to Memphis Police Department.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Third suspect indicted in Young Dolph’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A third suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. 43-year-old Hernandez Govan was indicted by a grand jury Thursday. He was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment lists the victims as Dolph, whose real name […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who was wanted in Drew, Mississippi for conspiracy to commit murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drew Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stanley Self on October 6 and requested assistance from their Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
135K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy