Read full article on original website
Related
Ryane Fisahn hat trick powers No. 6 Point Boro over No. 19 Haddonfield to earn first sectional field hockey title
Ryane Fisahn was more startled than hurt. The Point Pleasant Boro senior forward crumpled to the turf after she deflected a hard shot into her face. After taking inventory of her faculties, Fisahn returned and scored three times as the top-seeded Panthers — No. 6 in the NJ.com field hockey poll — beat No. 19 Haddonfield 6-1 to win the program’s first-ever South Jersey Group 2 title. Point Boro will face North Jersey champion West Essex in Saturday’s 2 p.m. state title game at Bordentown.
Field Hockey: DeLeo sets school record, helps Clearview march to state final
It’s a pretty good day when you win a sectional title and set a school scoring record in the process. The thing is, Darian DeLeo has had too many ‘pretty good days’ to count.
Boys Soccer: Group 3 final preview — Mendham vs. Robbinsville
BOYS SOCCER: Mendham vs Delbarton (Morris County Final) on October 22, 2022 — GROUP 3 FINAL PREVIEW. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Franklin High School | BRACKET. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field Hockey: Goldberg’s overtime goal lifts West Deptford to SJ,G1 title
Emerson Goldberg found a chance to take a shot and didn’t pass it up. Now, she gets to play one more game with her teammates.
fox29.com
'Just feels great': Bonner Prendie baseball phenom signs with Auburn, sets sights on major leagues
DREXEL HILL, Pa. - A Delaware County teen is shaping up to be a baseball superstar and is projected to be a top-10 pick in next year’s draft, but for now, the 18-year-old is focusing on finishing his senior year of high school. Kevin McGonigle, a student at Bonner...
On spectacular new tour, The 1975 are truly at their very best | Review
The 1975 does nothing by accident. The beloved British rockers are known to be ducks on the pond, unfurling easy, high-gloss hooks for casual fans and churning wildly beneath the surface with meticulous arrangements appreciated by the diehards, who’ve dutifully followed the band from their buzzy pop breakthrough in 2013 to their experimental period, with 2018′s outrageous yet excellent “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships” and 2020′s more opaque and coolly received “Notes on a Conditional Form.”
This tiny stone cottage offers a personal-sized piece of 18th century N.J. history
An ill-timed guest recently visited the single-family home for sale at 38 E. Main St. in Flemington, just as the property was being shown to a potential buyer. “All the time I’ve lived here, I’ve never, never, never seen a snake in the house,” owner Judith McCarthy says. “But there it was in the basement, a snake! The (would-be buyer) took a picture of it and asked me, ‘Do you often get snakes here like this?’”
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Entries show property address followed by selling...
$50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic County, NJ
This past Saturday night's Powerball drawing was very profitable for one player in Atlantic County. The winning ticket reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Saturday, November 5th, according to New Jersey Lottery. The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.
Car involved in chase from Philly to South Jersey not linked to mass shooting: Police
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
Driver loses control, crashes into Philadelphia fire station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a fire station in Philadelphia overnight Wednesday. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Van Kirk Street in Wissinoming. Video shows the car has heavy damage to the front end. The crash also damaged the fire station's garage door, putting the station out of commission for the night. No further information is available at this time.
Philadelphia Man Arrested in Connection to Maple Shade, NJ, Motel Murder
A man from Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year while authorities are still trying to figure out why. 26-year-old Alexander Rivera from the Mayfair section of the city has been charged with murder and related weapon offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
Teen cyclist critically injured in crash on South Jersey bike path
A teen bicyclist was critically injured Saturday after a collision with a vehicle on a bike path in Somers Point, Police Chief Robert Somers said. Officers responded to the incident at Ocean Heights Avenue and the Bike Path at 5:57 p.m. and located a 14-year-old victim from Pleasantville, officials said.
Pa. rapper arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport
A north Philadelphia rapper has been arrested and charged for bringing a gun to an airport on Tuesday, according to a story from WPVI. Tierra Whack, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing her loaded gun to a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Police nab suspect who led them on high-speed chase from Philadelphia to N.J., authorities say
Police in Burlington County helped capture a person they say led police in Pennsylvania on a high-speed chase late Wednesday that ended in Evesham, with the suspect running off. Evesham police were notified late in the evening that officers from Philadelphia were pursuing a vehicle with regard to an ongoing...
Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country
Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey
A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
Fatal Hit-and-run: Woman Killed Crossing Black Horse Pike in Camden County, NJ
A woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Camden County late Monday night. The Gloucester Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 10:30 PM in the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and the 42 Freeway. According to...
Driver was going more than 120 MPH in crash that killed restaurant owner, prosecutor says
A motorist was under the influence of alcohol and driving at more than 120 miles per hour before a crash that killed a Burlington County restaurant owner, authorities said Wednesday. Desmond Newberry, 45, of Marlton, faces charges including vehicular homicide and aggravated manslaughter in the Sept. 3 wreck, according to...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0