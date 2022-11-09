ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ryane Fisahn hat trick powers No. 6 Point Boro over No. 19 Haddonfield to earn first sectional field hockey title

Ryane Fisahn was more startled than hurt. The Point Pleasant Boro senior forward crumpled to the turf after she deflected a hard shot into her face. After taking inventory of her faculties, Fisahn returned and scored three times as the top-seeded Panthers — No. 6 in the NJ.com field hockey poll — beat No. 19 Haddonfield 6-1 to win the program’s first-ever South Jersey Group 2 title. Point Boro will face North Jersey champion West Essex in Saturday’s 2 p.m. state title game at Bordentown.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

On spectacular new tour, The 1975 are truly at their very best | Review

The 1975 does nothing by accident. The beloved British rockers are known to be ducks on the pond, unfurling easy, high-gloss hooks for casual fans and churning wildly beneath the surface with meticulous arrangements appreciated by the diehards, who’ve dutifully followed the band from their buzzy pop breakthrough in 2013 to their experimental period, with 2018′s outrageous yet excellent “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships” and 2020′s more opaque and coolly received “Notes on a Conditional Form.”
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

This tiny stone cottage offers a personal-sized piece of 18th century N.J. history

An ill-timed guest recently visited the single-family home for sale at 38 E. Main St. in Flemington, just as the property was being shown to a potential buyer. “All the time I’ve lived here, I’ve never, never, never seen a snake in the house,” owner Judith McCarthy says. “But there it was in the basement, a snake! The (would-be buyer) took a picture of it and asked me, ‘Do you often get snakes here like this?’”
FLEMINGTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Driver loses control, crashes into Philadelphia fire station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a fire station in Philadelphia overnight Wednesday. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Van Kirk Street in Wissinoming. Video shows the car has heavy damage to the front end. The crash also damaged the fire station's garage door, putting the station out of commission for the night. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. rapper arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport

A north Philadelphia rapper has been arrested and charged for bringing a gun to an airport on Tuesday, according to a story from WPVI. Tierra Whack, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing her loaded gun to a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country

Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
MERION STATION, PA
wilmtoday.com

Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE

If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey

A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
BELLMAWR, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy