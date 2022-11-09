ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

wtvy.com

Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, November 9, 2022 report below. Note: Today’s report came in late from the PCSO. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 9, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
wdhn.com

No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats

RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Crystal Garner said her goats don’t eat pumpkins. She knows, she said Monday, because she’s tried to give it to them. But Garner said that her neighbors in Ragland, Alabama, have accused her family’s goats of destroying their flowers and eating their pumpkins. And according to court records, it’s landed her husband in the county jail.
RAGLAND, AL
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Releases October Arrest Reports

Motorcycle and guns recovered during the month of October. From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. —During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle and one of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Thank you to, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fort Payne PDs for all of their assistance, not only during the last month, but over the last year.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Haralson County K-9 finds meth, fentanyl, heroin and more on suspect

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - While arresting a man wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa, officials from Haralson County Sheriff's Office, including the K-9 unit, made a stunning discovery. Deputies said they caught the suspect trying to hide a black bag under his vehicle. Inside the bag, they said they...
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Share Stats in Effort to Show Transparency

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 10/30/2022 -11/6/2022. There were a total of 251 answered calls for service. There were 50 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were no felony arrests made and 35 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 170 traffic stops, and 42 citations/written warnings issued. There were six warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Stolen Motorcycle and Guns Found

In the city of Fort Payne, During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, and over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle was recovered and one of the firearms that had previously been reported stolen.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WHNT-TV

Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy

Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

City of Gadsden officials sworn in

Photo: Former Etowah County Probate Judge Bobby Junkins (right) swears in Craig Ford as City of Gadsden Mayor as Ford’s wife Gwen holds the Bible last Monday (Nov. 7) at Gadsden City Hall. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden’s new mayor, school board and city council members took their oaths of office...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Ms. Anita Gibbs

Anita Gibbs age 75 of Leesburg passed away Saturday November 5th at. A memorial services will be 3 PM Friday November 11th at Perry Funeral. Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 PM until 3 PM. Friday at the funeral home. Survivors include sons, Joseph (Kristy) Gibbs, Stephen...
LEESBURG, AL

