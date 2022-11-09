Read full article on original website
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
Scottsboro woman arrested on multiple drug charges
A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.
UPDATE: Burglary suspect sought by 3 North Alabama law enforcement agencies caught near crash scene
UPDATE: Powell Police Department said its chief and assistant chief spotted Breylon Willis in a field on County Road 38. Willis allegedly fled the scene on foot but was caught and arrested a few hundred yards away. He is now in custody. The police department thanked the DeKalb County Sheriff's...
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, November 9, 2022 report below. Note: Today’s report came in late from the PCSO. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 9, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Crystal Garner said her goats don’t eat pumpkins. She knows, she said Monday, because she’s tried to give it to them. But Garner said that her neighbors in Ragland, Alabama, have accused her family’s goats of destroying their flowers and eating their pumpkins. And according to court records, it’s landed her husband in the county jail.
DeKalb County Sheriff Releases October Arrest Reports
Motorcycle and guns recovered during the month of October. From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. —During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle and one of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Thank you to, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fort Payne PDs for all of their assistance, not only during the last month, but over the last year.
Haralson County K-9 finds meth, fentanyl, heroin and more on suspect
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - While arresting a man wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa, officials from Haralson County Sheriff's Office, including the K-9 unit, made a stunning discovery. Deputies said they caught the suspect trying to hide a black bag under his vehicle. Inside the bag, they said they...
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passes away
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away Wednesday afternoon.
Jacksonville Police Share Stats in Effort to Show Transparency
Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 10/30/2022 -11/6/2022. There were a total of 251 answered calls for service. There were 50 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were no felony arrests made and 35 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 170 traffic stops, and 42 citations/written warnings issued. There were six warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
Stolen Motorcycle and Guns Found
In the city of Fort Payne, During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, and over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle was recovered and one of the firearms that had previously been reported stolen.
Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy
Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
Scottsboro Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
Scottsboro Police Department is looking for two people in connection to a theft.
City of Gadsden officials sworn in
Photo: Former Etowah County Probate Judge Bobby Junkins (right) swears in Craig Ford as City of Gadsden Mayor as Ford’s wife Gwen holds the Bible last Monday (Nov. 7) at Gadsden City Hall. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden’s new mayor, school board and city council members took their oaths of office...
Fire burns 182 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
Missing teen Kaylee Jones, gone nearly 5 months, found safe
CARROLLTON, Ga. (WTVO) — 17-year-old Kaylee Jones, who was last seen on June 14th, has been found safe, authorities in Georgia said Monday. Jones’ parents said she snuck out of her home after her parents confiscated her computer and phone, after the teen had been caught talking with strangers online, FOX 5 reported. The teen’s […]
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
78-year-old father shoots son with shotgun after he wouldn’t allow him into the house, deputies say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened at 4:20 a.m. at a home in the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 78 in Bremen. According...
Ms. Anita Gibbs
Anita Gibbs age 75 of Leesburg passed away Saturday November 5th at. A memorial services will be 3 PM Friday November 11th at Perry Funeral. Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 PM until 3 PM. Friday at the funeral home. Survivors include sons, Joseph (Kristy) Gibbs, Stephen...
6-year-old Georgia boy dead after finding gun he thought was ‘toy’ behind his home, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was killed after he found a gun at his apartment complex and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun Police said they responded to reports of someone shot on...
54-year-old woman found fatally wounded off Cook Springs Rd in Pell City
From The Tribune staff reports PELL CITY — A 54-year-old woman was found fatally wounded off Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 11 a.m. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Victoria Malet, of Lincoln, was discovered by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, suffering from a gunshot […]
