INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis is hosting the first in person Veterans Day parade since 2019. The celebration will begin with a Veterans Day breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Indiana War Memorial. Tickets for the breakfast can be purchased on their website. After the breakfast there will be a musical prelude at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Veterans Day Service beginning at 11 a.m. on the north steps of the Indiana War Memorial.

