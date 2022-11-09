ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Dr. Adams on crisis surrounding emergency rooms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American College of Emergency Physicians is sounding the alarm on what it calls a crisis surrounding on-patient boarding in the emergency rooms. Drew Blair asked WISH-TV’S medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, about the situation. Dr. Jerome Adams: On patient...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hogsett announces efforts to improve downtown safety, cleanliness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced $3.5 million worth of investments aimed at increasing cleanliness and public safety in downtown Indianapolis. The changes will be a part of his Downtown Resiliency Strategy focused on addressing the impact of COVID-19 on Indianapolis’ economic and cultural core, and strengthening downtown as a livable neighborhood.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Kokomo Police arrest 55 people in monthslong drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police say its department arrested 55 people in a 11-month drug investigation. Starting in January, detectives with the Kokomo dug task force initiated Operation Crackle Ice conducting approximately 77 controlled buys. Illegal drugs were purchased from suspected drug dealers. Those drugs included methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

IFD: 20 people displaced after apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twenty people were without homes Tuesday after an early-morning fire swept through their south side apartment building, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to a fire at the Emerson Village Lake Apartments at around 4:20 a.m. and found flames shooting through the roof of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Veterans Day parade returns for first time since 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis is hosting the first in person Veterans Day parade since 2019. The celebration will begin with a Veterans Day breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Indiana War Memorial. Tickets for the breakfast can be purchased on their website. After the breakfast there will be a musical prelude at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Veterans Day Service beginning at 11 a.m. on the north steps of the Indiana War Memorial.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Holiday Sip n Shop to showcase more than 80 local boutiques, business owners

It’s time to start scratching people off of your holiday shopping list, and events like these are the perfect opportunity to help make this happen. More than 80 local boutiques and business owners will be showcased at an annual Holiday Sip n Shop Boutique event happening in Westfield on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m at the Roundtripper Sports Academy (16708 Southpark Dr, Westfield, IN 46074)/
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 arrested for Family Dollar robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for robbing a Family Dollar store. Police believe the two have been involved in a series of robberies around town. According to a release, police arrested 38-year-old Howard Jones Jr. and 37-year-old Ashley Bell on Sunday. Investigators say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Missing 24-year-old woman and 3-month-old son found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman and her 3-month-old son. IMPD is searching for 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her son Paris Hayes Jr. who were both last seen on Oct. 31. They were both was last seen...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Richard Allen asks Carroll Circuit Court for public defender

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, a suspect in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, sent a handwritten letter to the Carroll Circuit Court asking for a public defender. News 8 has obtained a copy of that letter. “I, Richard M. Allen, hereby...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies in shooting at mobile home park on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man believed to be in his 50s died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a mobile home park on the city’s southwest side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive. That’s in the Windsong mobile home park off South Lynhurst Drive at West Troy Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

