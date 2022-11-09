Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Dr. Adams on crisis surrounding emergency rooms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American College of Emergency Physicians is sounding the alarm on what it calls a crisis surrounding on-patient boarding in the emergency rooms. Drew Blair asked WISH-TV’S medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, about the situation. Dr. Jerome Adams: On patient...
WISH-TV
Program pairing Warren Central students, dogs returns after pandemic pause
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Away from the Warren Central High School classrooms and central area with other students, teachers and staff, sophomores Ralph Lewis and Haley Collins are the hallway of a building on the east side of the campus. They’re sitting on the floor with a brown mixed-breed dog...
WISH-TV
Hogsett announces efforts to improve downtown safety, cleanliness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced $3.5 million worth of investments aimed at increasing cleanliness and public safety in downtown Indianapolis. The changes will be a part of his Downtown Resiliency Strategy focused on addressing the impact of COVID-19 on Indianapolis’ economic and cultural core, and strengthening downtown as a livable neighborhood.
WISH-TV
Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
WISH-TV
Indiana Democrats celebrate local wins, concede in statewide elections
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite losing all the statewide races on the ticket in the 2022 midterms, Indiana’s Democrats were excited when it came to the races where they did come away with victories. Party leaders and supporters alike celebrated the wins in the races for the Marion County...
WISH-TV
Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Victoria Spartz has defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 47% of the votes have been reported. Spartz has 60.4% of the vote. Lee Lake has 39.6% of the vote. The 5th Congressional District covers the...
WISH-TV
Kokomo Police arrest 55 people in monthslong drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police say its department arrested 55 people in a 11-month drug investigation. Starting in January, detectives with the Kokomo dug task force initiated Operation Crackle Ice conducting approximately 77 controlled buys. Illegal drugs were purchased from suspected drug dealers. Those drugs included methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.
WISH-TV
Taxpayers may fund defense for suspect in 2017 Delphi murders in Carroll County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If a judge grants a public defender to Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen, as he has requested, that attorney must meet certain criteria to handle a murder case. For one, the attorney must have a minimum of three years’ criminal trial experience. Teen girls “Abby”...
WISH-TV
Some Marion County voters find long waits, others cast ballots quickly at polls
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosier voters who arrived Tuesday at a voting center at Broad Ripple High School found long wait times. One voter, Jessica Fisher, said, “Even though we had to wait an hour, it didn’t really feel like an hour because you just got to sit there and be with your neighbors.”
WISH-TV
IFD: 20 people displaced after apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twenty people were without homes Tuesday after an early-morning fire swept through their south side apartment building, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to a fire at the Emerson Village Lake Apartments at around 4:20 a.m. and found flames shooting through the roof of...
WISH-TV
Ryan Mears wins term, defeats Cyndi Carrasco in Marion County prosecutor race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Incumbent Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, a Democrat, has defeated Republican Cyndi Carrasco in the race for Marion County Prosecutor. Mears filled the position in 2019 after his predecessor, Terry Curry, stepped down to focus on treating his prostate cancer. Carrasco conceded in a Tuesday night...
WISH-TV
Veterans Day parade returns for first time since 2019
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis is hosting the first in person Veterans Day parade since 2019. The celebration will begin with a Veterans Day breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Indiana War Memorial. Tickets for the breakfast can be purchased on their website. After the breakfast there will be a musical prelude at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Veterans Day Service beginning at 11 a.m. on the north steps of the Indiana War Memorial.
WISH-TV
Holiday Sip n Shop to showcase more than 80 local boutiques, business owners
It’s time to start scratching people off of your holiday shopping list, and events like these are the perfect opportunity to help make this happen. More than 80 local boutiques and business owners will be showcased at an annual Holiday Sip n Shop Boutique event happening in Westfield on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m at the Roundtripper Sports Academy (16708 Southpark Dr, Westfield, IN 46074)/
WISH-TV
‘She was a sweet person’: Friends remember Muncie woman killed in shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Muncie community is reeling from the shooting death of a woman beloved in her neighborhood. Lay is in disbelief after his friend 43-year-old Joanie Elaine Webb was shot at her home last Friday. “It’s just another tragedy that shouldn’t have happened you know,” Lay...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested for Family Dollar robbery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people for robbing a Family Dollar store. Police believe the two have been involved in a series of robberies around town. According to a release, police arrested 38-year-old Howard Jones Jr. and 37-year-old Ashley Bell on Sunday. Investigators say...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Missing 24-year-old woman and 3-month-old son found safe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman and her 3-month-old son. IMPD is searching for 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her son Paris Hayes Jr. who were both last seen on Oct. 31. They were both was last seen...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Missing 24-year-old woman and 3-month-old son, last seen on Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman and her 3-month-old son. IMPD is searching for 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her son Paris Hayes Jr. who were both last seen on Monday, Oct. 31. They were both was last...
WISH-TV
Indiana police seek man who got free of handcuffs, took sheriff’s truck
LIBERTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police in eastern Indiana are on the search for a Connersville man who failed to show up for court when a jury found him guilty and has pending charges for resisting law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police and court records. Steven T. Lakes, 45,...
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks Carroll Circuit Court for public defender
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, a suspect in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, sent a handwritten letter to the Carroll Circuit Court asking for a public defender. News 8 has obtained a copy of that letter. “I, Richard M. Allen, hereby...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies in shooting at mobile home park on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man believed to be in his 50s died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a mobile home park on the city’s southwest side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive. That’s in the Windsong mobile home park off South Lynhurst Drive at West Troy Avenue.
