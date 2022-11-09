ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Business

Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
The Independent

Twitter is introducing new ‘official’ label for some already verified accounts

Twitter plans to add a grey “official” label to some verified accounts when it launches its revamped $8 subscription service, the company said on Wednesday.The new “official” label is not available for purchase and not all previously verified accounts will get it, Esther Crawford, director of product management at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, said.“Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures,” Ms Crawford tweeted.“A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are...
NBC News

Twitter launches $7.99 subscription, which lets users pay for a checkmark

Twitter has begun rolling out the new, $7.99 version of its Twitter Blue subscription service, which allows users to pay for a blue checkmark indicating they have been verified. The Twitter blue service will also include an edit function, priority in replies and mentions and fewer advertisements, although some of...
Fortune

As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right

Patrick Collison, chief executive officer of Stripe Inc., speaks at the Italian Tech Week forum in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. If you have a Twitter account, you’ve most likely seen the backlash from employees who were among widespread layoffs last week via a robotic-type internal memo. But recent weeks have shown that not all layoffs are created equal. In fact, digital payments provider Stripe on Friday showed there’s a far more humane way to deliver bad news.
The Verge

Twitter tells advertisers that user growth is at ‘all-time highs’ under Elon Musk

Twitter’s daily user growth hit “all-time highs” during the first full week of Elon Musk owning the platform, according to a company document obtained by The Verge. Since Musk’s dramatic takeover, Twitter’s monetizable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to more than 20 percent, while “Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly,” according to an internal FAQ obtained by The Verge that was shared with Twitter’s sales team on Monday to use in conversations with advertisers. Per the FAQ, Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs, “crossing the quarter billion mark” since the end of the second quarter, when it stopped reporting financials as a public company.
CNET

Twitter Briefly Added Gray Check Marks for Official Accounts. Then Musk 'Killed It'

Twitter briefly rolled out gray check marks for official accounts on Wednesday, distinct from the blue check mark that it's starting to charge for. However, the gray checks quickly vanished from accounts after new company owner Elon Musk apparently stepped in. "I just killed it," he tweeted after tech influencer...
Fox Business

Twitter reportedly asking some fired employees to return to work

Elon Musk wasted no time in reshaping Twitter's workforce, cutting about half of the company's 7,500 employees on Friday, but now the social media platform is reportedly trying to bring some of those workers back. Dozens of workers are being asked to return, some of whom were laid off by...
KTLA

Newly verified Twitter accounts already running amok on social media site

Twitter has officially debuted its “verified” blue check marks for the people — and they are already causing issues. Elon Musk, the social media site’s new CEO, had promoted verification for all subscribers to Twitter’s premium service: Twitter Blue. Subscribers who pay the $8 monthly fee are now entitled to some additional perks, namely, the […]
Gizmodo

Mark Zuckerberg Thought Tech's Pandemic Boom Would Last Forever. Now Meta Is Laying off 11,000 Workers.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would be laying off 11,000 employees, 13% of its workforce. The cuts are part of an effort to become leaner after the company reported declined in revenue for two straight quarters, encountered stagnating user growth and a sluggish pivot to “the metaverse,” and saw its stock lose 70% of its value this year. The company is expecting another decline in revenue for the fourth quarter.
dexerto.com

Twitter Blue verification already being abused as users impersonate big names

Twitter has changed its verification policy, allowing any account which signs up to Twitter Blue for the updated price to receive the coveted checkmark. However, some users are abusing it to impersonate big companies like Nintendo and Valve, and even sports stars like LeBron James. One of Elon Musk’s big...
TechCrunch

Twitter will add an ‘official’ badge to high-profile accounts in lieu of verification

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label and the label is not available for purchase,” explained product manager Esther Crawford in a tweet. “Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy