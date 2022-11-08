Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Addicted and severely mentally ill homeless people not eligible for Denver basic incomeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
UPDATED: Hartsook defeats Henry for House District 44 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Related
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
2 Colorado properties ranked best winter resorts in world
If you are planning a winter adventure for your family, you might not even need to leave Colorado.
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
5 things to know about 20-degree temperature drop in Denver
A big weather change is on the way to the Denver metro area on Thursday after high temperatures near 70 degrees.
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
VOTE NOW: Two Colorado holiday markets nominated for best in country
With the holiday season rapidly approaching, holiday markets are starting to pop up around the country, many of which offer visitors a traditional European Christmas experience. Ahead of peak holiday season, USA Today has nominated two Colorado holiday markets for their 2022 "best of" contest, which opened to a public...
Westword
Community Mourns the Loss of Moxie Bread Co Owner Andy Clark
Andy Clark, a fixture of the local food movement in Colorado, owner of Moxie Bread Co, chairman of the Colorado Grain Chain, and mentor for many, died on Monday, November 7. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his wife, Pippa, and their three boys. Clark launched his...
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report
Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
12 Denver restaurants participating in ‘Dine For Vets’ Thursday
Veterans Day is on Friday and restaurants in the metro area are giving back to the Veterans to Farmers organization on Thursday.
Longtime Steakhouse in Estes Shuts Down for Winter of 2022
Several sources inform that the current owner of Nicky's has only closed Nicky's for the winter. Things should be back in operation by spring/summer of 2023. Though, it is too bad everyone had to be laid off, until then. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. A restaurant that has been in business since 1967...
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com
Riverside Cemetery and the Civil War
Perched in the Northwest industrial corner of Denver alongside the South Platte lies a small National Historic District called Riverside Cemetery. As the Denver’s oldest operating cemetery, established in 1876 when Colorado first gained statehood, the grounds of Riverside contain over a century and a half of rich Colorado history and some of its most influential members, including more than 1,000 Civil War Veterans who made Colorado their home during and after the war.
gripped.com
Climber Survives Free-Solo Fall in Colorado
A rock climber survived after falling around 30 metres from a route on the Second Flatiron in Boulder, Colorado, this week. At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Boulder County Communications Center got a call about a 48-year-old who fell and was seriously injured, the Boulder County Sheriff’s office said. He was not using a rope.
This Is The Best Burrito In Colorado
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
Colorado's next storm hits late Wednesday with mountain snow
Windy, warm and dry for Denver on Wednesday, snow developing in the mountains, windy and colder weather for Thursday
highlandsranch.org
Celebrate the holiday season at the Highlands Ranch Mansion
Ring in the holiday season at the historic Highlands Ranch Mansion on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will arrive at the Mansion on a fire truck at 10:15 a.m. and will be on site visiting with guests the duration of the event. The Holiday Celebration...
Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location
DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
Video of Snowy Concert at 'Red Rocks' Near Denver Is Just Magical
People at that show got the experience of a lifetime.
Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
Comments / 0