Panetta continues to lead against Gorman for re-election to U.S Congress to represent District 19

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– Incumbent Jimmy Panetta maintains his lead in his bid for re-election in the new District 19 as of Wednesday morning.

Panetta currently holds 67 percent of the vote with 91,936 total votes, while challenger Jeff Gorman has 33 percent with 44,596 votes as all precincts report confirm in-person votes.

These numbers reflect in-person polls and can change as mail-in and absentee ballots are counted.

Democrat Congressman Jimmy Panetta and Republican challenger Jeff Gorman are running to represent Northern San Luis Obispo County in U.S. Congress District 19.

Incumbent Panetta, who currently represents District 20 in Congress, is seeking a fourth term in the redrawn newly formed District 19 hoping to continue to represent the environmental and healthcare interests of the people of northern SLO.

Panetta's Republican opponent, Jeff Gorman, is the owner of a financial service business and said he is set to take aim at the U.S. economy if elected.

District 19 now includes the San Luis Obispo County cities of Cambria, Templeton, Paso Robles, and Atascadero following the redistricting census.

