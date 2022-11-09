ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
brevardtimes.com

Over 9,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Florida

BOCA RATON, Florida – Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 9,000 customers are without power across the Sunshine State as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida as of 4 p.m. The Florida counties in South Florida with the most amount of power outages are...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole made its Florida landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast and is now moving across the state. The storm, which became a tropical storm again after making landfall around 3 a.m. south of Vero Beach, will weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
39K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy