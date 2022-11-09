Related
Florida schools, colleges closed Thursday for Tropical Storm Nicole. When will they reopen?
Many K-12 schools and colleges across Florida were closed Thursday as Nicole, now a tropical storm, treks across the state.
See how your Miami-Dade neighborhood voted in Tuesday’s midterm election
Ron DeSantis secured his second term as Florida’s governor with a sweeping victory in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday night, defeating former Gov. Charlie Crist.
Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency to all of Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a state of emergency to include every Florida county Thursday.
Over 9,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Florida
BOCA RATON, Florida – Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 9,000 customers are without power across the Sunshine State as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida as of 4 p.m. The Florida counties in South Florida with the most amount of power outages are...
Few power outages in Florida reported so far from Nicole. But numbers expected to rise
By late afternoon Wednesday, with Tropical Storm Nicole’s near-hurricane winds still offshore from Florida’s eastern seaboard, power outages had increased a bit — but for the most part Floridians were still able to watch television and cook meals.
In Nicole’s wake, Florida sees eroded beaches, collapsed buildings, at least 2 dead
After nearly three days of high winds and tides, Florida’s late-season brush with Nicole — first as a hurricane and then as a tropical storm — left dozens of counties with downed trees and power lines, flooded buildings, broken piers, scoured roads and at least a handful of homes partially washed away.
South Florida is already feeling Tropical Storm Nicole. How bad will it get?
South Florida is forecast to see a steady stream of rain for much of Wednesday as a strengthening Tropical Storm Nicole treks closer to Florida’s east coast.
Florida Democrats’ voter turnout, or lack thereof, point to a ‘red tsunami’ for Florida GOP
It's hard to see any way out of this pit. Ongoing analysis of voter turnout throughout the state shows more bad news for Democrats, as turnout in many blue counties favors GOP voters or shows a GOP over-performance in others. As I previously wrote, turnout in the blue counties of...
Here’s what is closed and canceled in South Florida because of Tropical Storm Nicole
Here’s what is closed and canceled in South Florida because of Tropical Storm Nicole
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
Polls close in Central Florida: Follow the latest Florida midterm election results
ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 midterm elections in Florida are over for most of the state but the ballot counting has just begun. The western panhandle of Florida closes in another hour since it’s in central time. Plus, if you are still at the polls, stay where you are. You will be given a chance to vote, even though it’s now 7 p.m.
Live updates: Here’s the latest on how Nicole is impacting Florida
Here’s the latest on Nicole. We will add updates through the day.
Should you put up hurricane shutters for Nicole? Depends where you live in South Florida
Every time a hurricane or tropical storm gets nudged a bit on a Florida forecast track, many of us wonder: Should I put up my hurricane shutters?
Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida coast, lashing state with damaging surge, winds
Hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida’s east coast, Nicole strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday. Its storm surge and high winds had already clawed pool decks, lifeguard stands and some buildings back into the ocean.
PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole made its Florida landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast and is now moving across the state. The storm, which became a tropical storm again after making landfall around 3 a.m. south of Vero Beach, will weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday.
Election Day is over in Florida. Here are some of the highlights from the results
Florida went red on Election Day in such a decisive manner the Sunshine State’s map turned the color of a raging sunburn in most key races.
Videos show Nicole’s force before and after the storm made landfall in Florida as a hurricane
Hurricane Nicole’s initial landfall south of Vero Beach early Thursday morning left its wounds.
Will Florida now be red forever and ever? No, it’s still a swing state | Opinion
Some pundits are beginning to wonder whether Florida will continue to be the up-for-grabs state, Robert Sanchez says.
WATCH: Floridians share images of Nicole damage
WATCH: Floridians share images of Nicole damage Nicole left thousands without power as it swept through Florida. (NCD)
